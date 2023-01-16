SBI PO Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

SBI PO Mains Reasoning Preparation Tips 2022: The State Bank of India has announced to conduct the SBI PO Mains 2022 examination in January 2023 (tentative) for the candidates successful in the SBI PO Prelims 2022 exam for the selection of 1673 Probationary Officers (PO) across the State Bank of India.
In this article, candidates can check the best preparation tips and tricks and mock test for Reasoning & Computer Aptitude in the SBI PO Mains 2022.
SBI PO 2022 Calendar
|
Events
|
SBI PO 2022 Dates
|
On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates
|
22nd September to 12th October 2022
|
Payment of Application Fee
|
22nd September to 12th October 2022
|
Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters
|
3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022
|
Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination
|
17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022
|
Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination
|
January 2023
|
Download of Main Examination Call letter
|
January 2023 / February 2023
|
Phase-II: Online Main Examination
|
January 2023 / February 2023
|
Declaration of Result of Main Examination
|
February 2023
|
Download of Phase-III Call Letter
|
February 2023 onwards
|
Phase-III: Psychometric Test
|
February / March 2023
|
Interview & Group Exercises
|
February / March 2023
|
Declaration of Final Result
|
March 2023 onwards
|
Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates
|
Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training
|
1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards
|
Conduct of Pre- Examination Training
|
November 2022 / December 2022
SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022
Refer to the following sections to know about the detailed exam pattern for SBI PO mains 2022.
- The SBI PO mains exam will be conducted online mode.
- The questions asked will be multiple choice based on the objective section. The questions in the descriptive section have to be typed using the keyboard.
- There is a prescribed negative marking of 1/4th of the total marks for incorrect answers.
- Candidates can attempt the subjects only within the sectional time prescribed for the same.
|
SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
40
|
50
|
50 minutes
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
30
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
50
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
English Language
|
35
|
40
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
155
|
200
|
160 Minutes
|
English (Descriptive Test)
|
2
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
Total
|
250
|
3 Hours 30 Minutes
SBI PO Mains Reasoning & Computer Aptitude Preparation Strategy
Candidates going to write the examination should give special emphasis on the SBI PO Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude as it is one of the section which can help candidates score high marks. As per the previous years’ exam analysis for SBI PO Mains, the difficulty level of Reasoning & Computer Aptitude section has been moderate to difficult. Solving previous years’ question papers for SBI PO Mains will help candidates in developing a flair for the types of questions asked in the exam.
1. Special Emphasis on Puzzle and Seating Arrangement
As per the SBI PO past years’ exam trend, approximately 15-20 questions are definitely asked from the puzzles and seating arrangement topic. The common topics of these subjects are floor based puzzles, double variable based puzzles, row-based puzzles, circular seating arrangements, etc. The best way to solve this type of question is to make more than one reference while solving them. Also, read the questions more than once to join all the links between the puzzles.
2. Check Most Important SBI PO Mains Puzzle & Seating Arrangement topics
|
SBI PO Mains Puzzle & Seating Arrangement topics
|
|
3. Check Most Expected Topics In SBI PO Mains Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
Important Reasoning & Computer Aptitude Topics
|
Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement
|
Coding-Decoding
|
Blood Relations
|
Order & Ranking
|
Data Sufficiency
|
Inequalities
|
Direction Sense
|
Syllogism
|
Alphanumeric/Number Series
|
Odd One Out
|
Basic Computer Knowledge
|
MS Office
|
Keyboard Shortcuts
|
Internet and Networking
|
Operating System
|
Computer Abbreviation
4. Topic wise Important Tips & Tricks
Reasoning Ability: One should prepare all types of puzzles and seating arrangement questions asked in Banking exams. One should keep an open mind to new types of questions hence it is advised to strengthen your basic concepts regarding reasoning topics such as practicing Venn Diagram for solving syllogism based questions, or Family Tree concept to solve blood relation based questions. In questions based on blood relations, never assume the gender of the subject unless mentioned and always start with the last person in the statement. In questions based on distance and direction sense, always assume the subjects are standing facing North unless specified otherwise and always consider all 8 directions. In questions based on coding-decoding, always check the order (ascending or descending) in the statements.
5. Negative Marking Applicable, Maintain Accuracy
There is a negative marking of 1/4th mark in the SBI PO Mains. Avoid guesswork while answering. Leave a question blank if you are unsure of the answer. Leaving a question will not attract penalty. For maintaining accuracy, one should always resort to attempting the mock test, and practice questions regularly.
