SBI PO Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

Check the best preparation tips and tricks and mock test for Reasoning & Computer Aptitude in the SBI PO Mains 2022. As per the previous years’ exam analysis for SBI PO Mains, the difficulty level of the Reasoning & Computer Aptitude section has been moderate to difficult.

SBI PO Mains Reasoning Preparation Tips 2022: The State Bank of India has announced to conduct the SBI PO Mains 2022 examination in January 2023 (tentative) for the candidates successful in the SBI PO Prelims 2022 exam for the selection of 1673 Probationary Officers (PO) across the State Bank of India.

In this article, candidates can check the best preparation tips and tricks and mock test for Reasoning & Computer Aptitude in the SBI PO Mains 2022.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events SBI PO 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022 Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Refer to the following sections to know about the detailed exam pattern for SBI PO mains 2022.

The SBI PO mains exam will be conducted online mode.

The questions asked will be multiple choice based on the objective section. The questions in the descriptive section have to be typed using the keyboard.

There is a prescribed negative marking of 1/4th of the total marks for incorrect answers.

Candidates can attempt the subjects only within the sectional time prescribed for the same.

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022 Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 40 50 50 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 30 50 45 minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 50 60 45 minutes English Language 35 40 40 minutes Total 155 200 160 Minutes English (Descriptive Test) 2 50 30 minutes Total 250 3 Hours 30 Minutes

SBI PO Mains Reasoning & Computer Aptitude Preparation Strategy

Candidates going to write the examination should give special emphasis on the SBI PO Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude as it is one of the section which can help candidates score high marks. As per the previous years’ exam analysis for SBI PO Mains, the difficulty level of Reasoning & Computer Aptitude section has been moderate to difficult. Solving previous years’ question papers for SBI PO Mains will help candidates in developing a flair for the types of questions asked in the exam.

1. Special Emphasis on Puzzle and Seating Arrangement

As per the SBI PO past years’ exam trend, approximately 15-20 questions are definitely asked from the puzzles and seating arrangement topic. The common topics of these subjects are floor based puzzles, double variable based puzzles, row-based puzzles, circular seating arrangements, etc. The best way to solve this type of question is to make more than one reference while solving them. Also, read the questions more than once to join all the links between the puzzles.

2. Check Most Important SBI PO Mains Puzzle & Seating Arrangement topics

SBI PO Mains Puzzle & Seating Arrangement topics Linear Sitting Arrangement

Circular Seating Arrangement

Dual Row Seating Arrangement

Rectangle-based row arrangement

Variable based puzzle

Floor & Flat Based Puzzle

Designation-Based Puzzle

Uncertain Number-Based Puzzle Month & Year Based Puzzle

Letters Arrangement

Comparison based Puzzle

Box-based Puzzle

Uncertain Linear-based Puzzle

Double Line-based Puzzle

Post-based Puzzle

Parallel Row Puzzle

3. Check Most Expected Topics In SBI PO Mains Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

Important Reasoning & Computer Aptitude Topics Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement Coding-Decoding Blood Relations Order & Ranking Data Sufficiency Inequalities Direction Sense Syllogism Alphanumeric/Number Series Odd One Out Basic Computer Knowledge MS Office Keyboard Shortcuts Internet and Networking Operating System Computer Abbreviation

4. Topic wise Important Tips & Tricks

Reasoning Ability: One should prepare all types of puzzles and seating arrangement questions asked in Banking exams. One should keep an open mind to new types of questions hence it is advised to strengthen your basic concepts regarding reasoning topics such as practicing Venn Diagram for solving syllogism based questions, or Family Tree concept to solve blood relation based questions. In questions based on blood relations, never assume the gender of the subject unless mentioned and always start with the last person in the statement. In questions based on distance and direction sense, always assume the subjects are standing facing North unless specified otherwise and always consider all 8 directions. In questions based on coding-decoding, always check the order (ascending or descending) in the statements.

5. Negative Marking Applicable, Maintain Accuracy

There is a negative marking of 1/4th mark in the SBI PO Mains. Avoid guesswork while answering. Leave a question blank if you are unsure of the answer. Leaving a question will not attract penalty. For maintaining accuracy, one should always resort to attempting the mock test, and practice questions regularly.

Check Here SBI Clerk Mains Mock Test

For SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022, Click Here