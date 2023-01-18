SBI PO Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Data Analysis & Interpretation

Check the best preparation tips and tricks and mock test for Data Analysis & Interpretation in the SBI PO Mains 2022. As per the previous years’ exam analysis for SBI PO Mains, the difficulty level of the Data Analysis & Interpretation section has been difficult.

SBI PO Mains Data Analysis & Interpretation Tips: The State Bank of India (SBI) is scheduled to conduct the SBI PO Mains 2022 examination in January 2023 (tentative) for the successful candidates in the Preliminary examination for the recruitment of 1673 Probationary Officers (PO) across the State Bank of India.

In this article, candidates can check the best preparation tips and tricks and mock test for Data Analysis & Interpretation in the SBI PO Mains 2022.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events

SBI PO 2022 Dates

On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Payment of Application Fee

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters

3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination

17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination

January 2023

Download of Main Examination Call letter

January 2023 / February 2023

Phase-II: Online Main Examination

January 2023 / February 2023

Declaration of Result of Main Examination

February 2023

Download of Phase-III Call Letter

February 2023 onwards

Phase-III: Psychometric Test

February / March 2023

Interview & Group Exercises

February / March 2023

Declaration of Final Result

March 2023 onwards

Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates

Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training

1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards

Conduct of Pre- Examination Training

November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

  • The SBI PO mains exam will be conducted online mode. 
  • The questions asked will be multiple choice based on the objective section. The questions in the descriptive section have to be typed using the keyboard.
  • There is a prescribed negative marking of 1/4th of the total marks for incorrect answers.
  • Candidates can attempt the subjects only within the sectional time prescribed for the same.

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

40

50

50 minutes

Data Analysis & Interpretation

30

50

45 minutes

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

50

60

45 minutes

English Language

35

40

40 minutes

Total

155

200

160 Minutes

English (Descriptive Test)

2

50

30 minutes

Total

250

3 Hours 30 Minutes

 

Important Topics for SBI PO Data Analysis and Interpretation

SBI PO Data Analysis and Interpretation section is going to have Maths questions with special reference to the data analysis, data interpretation, and conclusion-inference-based questions.

Following are some important chapters that should be considered while preparing for the SBI PO Mains Data Analysis & Interpretation.

Topics

Areas to Focus

Data Sufficiency

Special emphasis should be given to the chapters like Profit and Loss, SI & CI, and Speed and Distance. The questions are generally asked in the quantity comparison format. 

Caselet

Develop an understanding to read the caselet paragraph, draw a conclusion and then solve the questions accordingly. Learn the basic principle of establishing the relation between two special quantities. This section will have questions about ratio and proportion, permutation & combination, and boats and streams.

Data Analysis

Have a general understanding of analysing the data available in the question and use the same to solve the questions asked.  

Data Interpretation

This section will have questions from Table DI, Line graph, Histogram DI, Radar Graph DI etc. Special emphasis should be given to basic topics like ratio and proportion, percentage, and number systems. 

SBI PO Data Analysis and Interpretation Preparation Strategy

1. SBI PO Mains Preparation Books:  Candidates should refer to the standard SBI PO books prescribed for the Data Analysis and Interpretation section. As per the experts, some of the most popular books are, How to Prepare for Data Interpretation for CAT by Arun Sharma, Quantum CAT by Sarvesh Varma, and Magical Book on Quicker Maths by M Tyra.

2. Use Short Tricks for Calculations: Learn Vedic Maths short tricks to simplify large calculations easily during the exam. Also, learn square and cube roots till 40 to ease the heavy calculations. These tricks are helpful to solve the questions based on the percentage and ratio asked in the Data Interpretation section. 

3. Improve Solving Skills: Most of the questions asked in the SBI PO Data Analysis & Interpretation section will be paragraph based i.e. caselet or data sufficiency types. In these questions, the clues are embedded within the lines. One needs to develop their solving skills and adopt strategies to manage time simultaneously. In this way, they can easily get all the possible clues to solve the questions in less time. 

4. Solve Previous Year Papers: SBI is known for its surprises in the SBI PO examination. Hence, experts suggest solving previous years' question papers. This helps the candidates in getting familiar with the high-level data analysis questions that could be asked in the SBI Probationary officer mains examination. 

5. Practice with SBI PO Mains Mock Test: Practice is one of the most pillars to crack the SBI PO main examination. One should invest in good quality mock tests that help them with their practice for the upcoming examination. Analyzing the exam performance after completion of the mock test helps in getting insight into the sections that are weak and require special attention. 

FAQ

Q1: Is there any negative marking in the SBI PO Mains 2022?

Yes, A Negative Marking Equal To 1/4th Of The Total Marks Allotted To A Question Is Applicable.

Q2. Will sectional marks be maintained in the SBI PO 2022?

No, Sectional Marks Will Not Be Maintained For Both Preliminary & Main Examinations In The SBI PO 2022 As Per The Official Notification By SBI.

Q3. Where can I find the best preparation tips & tricks, mock test, and list of most expected topics in the Data Analysis & Interpretation in SBI PO 2022?

Read Our Article SBI PO Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Data Analysis & Interpretation On Jagran Josh.

