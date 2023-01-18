SBI PO Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Data Analysis & Interpretation

SBI PO Mains Data Analysis & Interpretation Tips: The State Bank of India (SBI) is scheduled to conduct the SBI PO Mains 2022 examination in January 2023 (tentative) for the successful candidates in the Preliminary examination for the recruitment of 1673 Probationary Officers (PO) across the State Bank of India.

In this article, candidates can check the best preparation tips and tricks and mock test for Data Analysis & Interpretation in the SBI PO Mains 2022.

Events SBI PO 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022 Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

The SBI PO mains exam will be conducted online mode.

The questions asked will be multiple choice based on the objective section. The questions in the descriptive section have to be typed using the keyboard.

There is a prescribed negative marking of 1/4th of the total marks for incorrect answers.

Candidates can attempt the subjects only within the sectional time prescribed for the same.

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022 Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 40 50 50 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 30 50 45 minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 50 60 45 minutes English Language 35 40 40 minutes Total 155 200 160 Minutes English (Descriptive Test) 2 50 30 minutes Total 250 3 Hours 30 Minutes

Important Topics for SBI PO Data Analysis and Interpretation

SBI PO Data Analysis and Interpretation section is going to have Maths questions with special reference to the data analysis, data interpretation, and conclusion-inference-based questions.

Following are some important chapters that should be considered while preparing for the SBI PO Mains Data Analysis & Interpretation.

Topics Areas to Focus Data Sufficiency Special emphasis should be given to the chapters like Profit and Loss, SI & CI, and Speed and Distance. The questions are generally asked in the quantity comparison format. Caselet Develop an understanding to read the caselet paragraph, draw a conclusion and then solve the questions accordingly. Learn the basic principle of establishing the relation between two special quantities. This section will have questions about ratio and proportion, permutation & combination, and boats and streams. Data Analysis Have a general understanding of analysing the data available in the question and use the same to solve the questions asked. Data Interpretation This section will have questions from Table DI, Line graph, Histogram DI, Radar Graph DI etc. Special emphasis should be given to basic topics like ratio and proportion, percentage, and number systems.

SBI PO Data Analysis and Interpretation Preparation Strategy

1. SBI PO Mains Preparation Books: Candidates should refer to the standard SBI PO books prescribed for the Data Analysis and Interpretation section. As per the experts, some of the most popular books are, How to Prepare for Data Interpretation for CAT by Arun Sharma, Quantum CAT by Sarvesh Varma, and Magical Book on Quicker Maths by M Tyra.

2. Use Short Tricks for Calculations: Learn Vedic Maths short tricks to simplify large calculations easily during the exam. Also, learn square and cube roots till 40 to ease the heavy calculations. These tricks are helpful to solve the questions based on the percentage and ratio asked in the Data Interpretation section.

3. Improve Solving Skills: Most of the questions asked in the SBI PO Data Analysis & Interpretation section will be paragraph based i.e. caselet or data sufficiency types. In these questions, the clues are embedded within the lines. One needs to develop their solving skills and adopt strategies to manage time simultaneously. In this way, they can easily get all the possible clues to solve the questions in less time.

4. Solve Previous Year Papers: SBI is known for its surprises in the SBI PO examination. Hence, experts suggest solving previous years' question papers. This helps the candidates in getting familiar with the high-level data analysis questions that could be asked in the SBI Probationary officer mains examination.

5. Practice with SBI PO Mains Mock Test: Practice is one of the most pillars to crack the SBI PO main examination. One should invest in good quality mock tests that help them with their practice for the upcoming examination. Analyzing the exam performance after completion of the mock test helps in getting insight into the sections that are weak and require special attention.

