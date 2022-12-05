SBI PO 2022 Prelims: Check Preparation Strategy for Reasoning Ability

State Bank of India will conduct the SBI PO Prelims 2022 on 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022 for filling up 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO). Check Important Topics and Tips & Tricks to prepare Reasoning Ability for SBI PO 2022.

SBI PO Prelims Preparation 2022: The SBI PO Prelims 2022 will be held on 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022 by the State Bank of India for recruitment of 1673 posts of Probationary Officers (PO) in State Bank of India. The SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be available for download in the 1st/2nd week of December 2022. In the Online Preliminary Exam for SBI PO, candidates will be asked multiple choice questions from English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.

In this article, candidates can check Important Topics and Tips & Tricks to prepare Reasoning Ability for SBI PO 2022.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th of December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

Also Read: SBI PO 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

Also Read: SBI PO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection, Application Process

Also Read: SBI PO Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

Phase-I Preliminary Exam will consist of Objective Test with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 100 marks. The Prelims exam will be conducted online. There will be three sections (with separate timings for each section).

A category-wise merit list will be prepared on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Exam. Candidates will be selected for SBI PO Mains exam basis their scores in Prelims.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

Also Read: SBI PO 2022 Prelims: Check Preparation Strategy for Quantitative Aptitude

SBI PO Prelims Preparation Strategy 2022: How to Prepare Reasoning Ability for SBI PO?

The SBI PO Prelims will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. There will be total 100 MCQs for 100 marks. There will be 35 MCQs in Reasoning Ability for 35 marks. There will be a sectional timing of 20 minutes.

As per the SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2021, the Reasoning Ability section was moderate to difficult. Candidates were able to make 22 to 27 good attempts. Questions were asked from topics: Input-Output, Seating Arrangement, Syllogism, Inequalities, Alphanumeric Series, Direction Sense, Puzzle Test, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relation, and Data Sufficiency.

1. Check Important Topics for SBI PO Reasoning Ability

Important Reasoning Ability Topics Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement Coding-Decoding Blood Relations Order & Ranking Data Sufficiency Inequalities Direction Sense Syllogism Alphanumeric/Number Series Odd One Out

2. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests

Take up previous years’ question papers for SBI PO Prelims exam to solve and practice as much as you can. This is the best strategy to gauge your preparation level and performance. One can set up a timer as well to see their solving speed and improvise.

3. Practice 15-20 Reasoning questions daily

Apart from solving past years’ question papers, candidates should practice 15-20 questions from Reasoning Ability to enhance their problem-solving and calculation speed. One can also use a stopwatch or timer to gauge their solving time. Practicing 5 questions ranging from easy to difficult from different topics daily is a booster preparation tip.

4. Topic-wise Tips & Tricks for Reasoning Ability

Puzzles & Seating Arrangement: Candidates can expect the most number of questions from this topic. One can expect questions from linear-based, circular-based, square-based, floor-based, tabular-based puzzles, etc. One should also look into diagram-based puzzles/seating arrangement.

Syllogism: Always use Venn Diagram to establish clarity of the categories mentioned in the question statement. Having basics of syllogism will help in enhancing your speed and accuracy.

Blood Relations: One should use a family tree to break down the question statement into parts to establish connection. Never assume the gender until the statement mentions. Always start with the last person mentioned in the statement.

Distance and Direction: Unless mentioned otherwise, always assume all subjects are facing North. For questions related to rotation-based, always assume the direction of rotation of the subject as clockwise or anti-clockwise in relation to the direction they are facing.

Data Sufficiency: Always read the statement carefully twice to break down the intent of the question. Questions from this topic should always be attempted in the end of the exam as they are time consuming.

Coding-Decoding: Analyze the alphabets and numbers in the question carefully. Assess if the coding is in ascending or descending order. These tricks will aid in establishing the pattern or rule for the elements in the question.

5. Attempt only what you know to avoid penalty

Most important, the SBI PO Prelims is qualifying in nature. One is advised to attempt questions only for which they are 100% sure of the answers. There will be negative marking. For a wrong answer, there will be penalty of 1/4th or 0.25 marks allotted to the question. There will be no penalty in case one leaves a question blank.

SBI PO Free Mock Test

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022