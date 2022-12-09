SBI PO 2022 Prelims: Check Preparation Strategy for English Language

SBI PO Prelims 2022 is scheduled to be held on 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022. State Bank of India will fill up 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO). Check Important Topics, Tips & Tricks to prepare English Language for SBI PO Prelims 2022.

SBI PO Prelims Preparation 2022: The State Bank of India is scheduled to conduct the SBI PO Prelims 2022 on 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022 for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) in State Bank of India. The SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 has been released for download from 3rd December to 20th December 2022 for eligible candidates. The Preliminary Examination will be Objective-based with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The Prelims will be qualifying in nature. Candidates will be asked MCQs from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

In this article, candidates can check important topics, tips & tricks to prepare English Language for SBI PO Prelims 2022.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022 Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

Also Read: SBI PO 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

Also Read: SBI PO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection, Application Process

Also Read: SBI PO Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

In the SBI PO Preliminary Exam, there will Objective Tests which will comprise a total of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 100 marks from three different sections: English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will be held in online mode. There will be sectional timing for each section.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

Also Read: SBI PO 2022 Prelims: Check Preparation Strategy for Quantitative Aptitude

Also Read: SBI PO 2022 Prelims: Check Preparation Strategy for Reasoning Ability

SBI PO Preparation Strategy 2022: How to Prepare English Language for SBI PO Prelims?

Candidates appearing for the SBI PO Prelims 2022 will be asked 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 30 marks. The test will assess the candidate’s proficiency in the language. Questions will assess the candidates’ communication and comprehension abilities and understanding of the elements of language.

As per the SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2021, the English Language section was Easy to Moderate. Candidates were able to make 22 to 24 good attempts. Topics from which questions were asked included Reading Comprehension (RC), Synonyms, Antonyms, Para Jumbles, Fill in the Blanks, and Spotting Errors.

1. Check Important Topics for SBI PO English Ability

Topics Topics Reading Comprehension Cloze Test Error Detection Spell Correction Phrase Replacement Para Jumble

2. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests

Candidates can ace their preparation by solving previous years’ question papers. One is advised to solve at least 1 question paper daily. One can also set up a timer as the exam duration which 20 minutes for English Language section to gauge their real time performance at solving the section. This will also aid them in gaining understanding of the difficulty level and type of questions asked.

3. Read editorials in newspapers and magazines

Reading comprehension is the topic that carries maximum number of questions as per exam trend till now. One can prepare well for RC by reading editorials in newspapers such as The Economic Times, The Hindu, etic. One should read editorials based on banking, economy, money, etc. This way one will learn new words, expand vocabulary, improve reading skills, spotting keywords and answer points, etc. Practice this topic from the previous years’ papers thoroughly. Check our SBI PO Free Mock Test link.

4. Check entire syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, cut-off marks

It is vital to go through your entire syllabus, important topics, exam pattern, cut-off marks, marking scheme, etc to make sure you have prepared all you need to. This will help in making necessary changes to your study plan as well. One can check previous years’ exam analysis and cut-off marks to understand the difficulty level of papers and marking scheme.

5. Attempt only what you know to avoid negative marking

The SBI PO Prelims is qualifying in nature. One should try to answer questions only for which they know the answers 100% correctly. There will be negative marking of 1/4th or 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. However, there is no negative marking if a question is left blank.

Wish you the best!

SBI PO Free Mock Test

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022