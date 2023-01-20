SBI PO Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General/Economy/Banking Awareness

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

General/Economy/Banking Awareness carries the maximum marks (60 marks). Candidates must go through the past 3 to 6 months of current affairs and revise most important static GK topics.

SBI PO Mains GA Preparation Tips: The State Bank of India is going to conduct the SBI PO mains 2022 on 29th January 2022 for the selection for 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO). The SBI PO Mains (Phase-2 examination) will be the basis for the shortlisting of candidates for the further selection process which is the Phase-3 Psychometric Test (Personality Test and Interview). Hence, achieving high marks in the Mains exam is crucial for reaching the final stage of the recruitment process.

Candidates who successfully secure maximum marks in the SBI PO mains exam shall be eligible to get a call for the GD/PI round conducted in February / March 2023. In order to secure high marks in the exam, candidates should give special emphasis to the General/Economy/Banking Awareness section.   

SBI PO Calendar 2022

Events

SBI PO 2022 Dates

On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Payment of Application Fee

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters

3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination

17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination

January 2023

Download of Main Examination Call letter

January 2023 / February 2023

Phase-II: Online Main Examination

January 2023 / February 2023

Declaration of Result of Main Examination

February 2023

Download of Phase-III Call Letter

February 2023 onwards

Phase-III: Psychometric Test

February / March 2023

Interview & Group Exercises

February / March 2023

Declaration of Final Result

March 2023 onwards

Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates

Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training

1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards

Conduct of Pre- Examination Training

November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern

  • The SBI PO mains exam will be conducted online mode. 
  • The questions asked will be multiple choice based on the objective section. The questions in the descriptive section have to be typed using the keyboard.
  • There is a prescribed negative marking of 1/4th of the total marks for incorrect answers.
  • Candidates can attempt the subjects only within the sectional time prescribed for the same.

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General/ Financial Awareness

40

40

35 Minutes

General English

35

40

35 Minutes

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

45

60

45 Minutes

Data Analysis and Interpretation

35

60

45 Minutes

Total

155

200

160 Minutes

English (Descriptive Test)

2

50

30 minutes

Total

167

250

190 minutes

 

SBI PO Mains Preparation Strategy for General/Economy/Banking Awareness

How to Prepare for General/Economy/Banking Awareness for SBI PO Mains 2022?

General Awareness is one of the most scoring sections in Banking exams. The right set of preparation, knowledge of static GK, and latest current affairs can help you in scoring high marks. Reading editorials from leading newspapers such as The Economic Times, The Hindu editorial analysis, etc can help you expand your general awareness. 

1. Check syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-offs

The SBI PO Mains General/Economy/Banking Awareness is made up of two sections, current affairs and static GK. General/Economy/Banking Awareness carries the maximum marks (60 marks). Candidates must be well versed with the exam pattern, types of questions (MCQs), duration of the section (45 minutes). Candidates must go through the past 3 to 6 months of current affairs and revise most important static GK topics.

2. Important General/Economy/Banking Awareness Topics

Current Affairs

 Financial Awareness

Static GK
  • Economic News
  • Sports News
  • Business News
  • Important Appointments
  • Persons in News
  • News related to banks including RBI, National Banks and Pvt Banks in India
  • Index and Reports (National &International)
  • Government Schemes (Central and State)
  • Budget Allocations
  • Acquisitions and Mergers
  • Science & Tech
  • Summits and Conferences
  • Current events in Financial World
  • Monetary Policy
  • Budget
  • Economic Survey
  • Banking Reforms in India
  • Bank Accounts of Special Individuals
  • Loans
  • Asset Reconstruction Companies
  • Non-Performing Assets    
  • Restructuring of Loans
  • Bad Loans    
  • Risk Management
  • ACCORDS
  • BASEL I       
  • BASEL II
  • BASEL III     
  • Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others
  • Banks and their HQ
  • List of Stadiums in India
  • List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
  • List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners
  • List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India
  • Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc 
  • Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution
  • List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI

3. Avoid Guesswork, Penalty for Wrong Answers will be applicable

If you mark a wrong answer, 1/4th or 0.25 marks of the total marks assigned to a particular question will be deducted to arrive at a corrected score. If you leave a question blank, no penalty will be marked.

4. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, and quizzes

Solving previous years’ papers can help candidates in understanding the level of difficulty of questions and the actual level of preparation required on one’s part. Previous years’ papers, mock tests, and quizzes help you analyze your weak and strong areas.

5. Recommended books to prepare General/Economy/Banking Awareness for IBPS PO Mains

Refer to a few of the most recommended books for preparing General/Economy/Banking Awareness for SBI PO Mains 2022.

Books

Author

Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines)

Pratiyogita Darpan

Manorama Yearbook

Philip Mathew

General Awareness

Manohar Panday

Banking Awareness

Arihant Experts and Disha Experts

Newspapers

The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

FAQ

Q1: Is there any negative marking in the SBI PO Mains 2022?

Yes, A Negative Marking Equal To 1/4th Of The Total Marks Allotted To A Question Is Applicable.

Q2. Will sectional marks be maintained in the SBI PO 2022?

No, Sectional Marks Will Not Be Maintained For Both Preliminary & Main Examinations In The SBI PO 2022 As Per The Official Notification By SBI.

Q3. Where can I find the best preparation tips & tricks, mock test, and list of most expected topics in General Awareness in SBI PO 2022?

Read our article SBI PO Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General/Economy/Banking Awareness on Jagran Josh.

