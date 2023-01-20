SBI PO Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General/Economy/Banking Awareness

General/Economy/Banking Awareness carries the maximum marks (60 marks). Candidates must go through the past 3 to 6 months of current affairs and revise most important static GK topics.

SBI PO Mains GA Preparation Tips: The State Bank of India is going to conduct the SBI PO mains 2022 on 29th January 2022 for the selection for 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO). The SBI PO Mains (Phase-2 examination) will be the basis for the shortlisting of candidates for the further selection process which is the Phase-3 Psychometric Test (Personality Test and Interview). Hence, achieving high marks in the Mains exam is crucial for reaching the final stage of the recruitment process.

Candidates who successfully secure maximum marks in the SBI PO mains exam shall be eligible to get a call for the GD/PI round conducted in February / March 2023. In order to secure high marks in the exam, candidates should give special emphasis to the General/Economy/Banking Awareness section.

SBI PO Calendar 2022

Events SBI PO 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 3rd December 2022 to 20th December 2022 Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern

The SBI PO mains exam will be conducted online mode.

The questions asked will be multiple choice based on the objective section. The questions in the descriptive section have to be typed using the keyboard.

There is a prescribed negative marking of 1/4th of the total marks for incorrect answers.

Candidates can attempt the subjects only within the sectional time prescribed for the same.

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022 Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General/ Financial Awareness 40 40 35 Minutes General English 35 40 35 Minutes General/Economy/Banking Awareness 45 60 45 Minutes Data Analysis and Interpretation 35 60 45 Minutes Total 155 200 160 Minutes English (Descriptive Test) 2 50 30 minutes Total 167 250 190 minutes

SBI PO Mains Preparation Strategy for General/Economy/Banking Awareness

How to Prepare for General/Economy/Banking Awareness for SBI PO Mains 2022?

General Awareness is one of the most scoring sections in Banking exams. The right set of preparation, knowledge of static GK, and latest current affairs can help you in scoring high marks. Reading editorials from leading newspapers such as The Economic Times, The Hindu editorial analysis, etc can help you expand your general awareness.

1. Check syllabus, exam pattern, important topics, cut-offs

The SBI PO Mains General/Economy/Banking Awareness is made up of two sections, current affairs and static GK. General/Economy/Banking Awareness carries the maximum marks (60 marks). Candidates must be well versed with the exam pattern, types of questions (MCQs), duration of the section (45 minutes). Candidates must go through the past 3 to 6 months of current affairs and revise most important static GK topics.

2. Important General/Economy/Banking Awareness Topics

Current Affairs Financial Awareness Static GK Economic News

Sports News

Business News

Important Appointments

Persons in News

News related to banks including RBI, National Banks and Pvt Banks in India

Index and Reports (National &International)

Government Schemes (Central and State)

Budget Allocations

Acquisitions and Mergers

Science & Tech

Summits and Conferences Current events in Financial World

Monetary Policy

Budget

Economic Survey

Banking Reforms in India

Bank Accounts of Special Individuals

Loans

Asset Reconstruction Companies

Non-Performing Assets

Restructuring of Loans

Bad Loans

Risk Management

ACCORDS

BASEL I

BASEL II

BASEL III

Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others Banks and their HQ

List of Stadiums in India

List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India

List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners

List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India

Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc

Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution

List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI

3. Avoid Guesswork, Penalty for Wrong Answers will be applicable

If you mark a wrong answer, 1/4th or 0.25 marks of the total marks assigned to a particular question will be deducted to arrive at a corrected score. If you leave a question blank, no penalty will be marked.

4. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests, and quizzes

Solving previous years’ papers can help candidates in understanding the level of difficulty of questions and the actual level of preparation required on one’s part. Previous years’ papers, mock tests, and quizzes help you analyze your weak and strong areas.

5. Recommended books to prepare General/Economy/Banking Awareness for IBPS PO Mains

Refer to a few of the most recommended books for preparing General/Economy/Banking Awareness for SBI PO Mains 2022.

Books Author Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines) Pratiyogita Darpan Manorama Yearbook Philip Mathew General Awareness Manohar Panday Banking Awareness Arihant Experts and Disha Experts Newspapers The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

