School Assembly News Headlines (August 6, 2026): Assam Floods, Lok Sabha Bills, NEET CBT Update, Dehradun School Closures and Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for August 6, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students.
School Assembly News Headlines August 6, 2026: Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today, covering important updates from national and international affairs, sports, economy and business, science, and technology. As it is an important part of students' daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Let’s begin with the key stories shaping our world today. Check out the complete news headlines below.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- Flood situation in Assam critical as overnight rains threaten fresh inundation
- LS passes bill making provision for electronic or digital record of bankers’ Books
- Rashtrapati Bhavan Begins Online Auction of 300 Gifts Through E-Upahaar
- J&K, Ladakh witnessed wide-ranging transformation since abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A): PM Modi
- CBI Secures Deportation of Vishakha Rathod from UAE to India
- Rajya Sabha takes up Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 for consideration and return
- DRI seizes 364 metric tonne banned Pakistan-origin dry dates imports worth Rs. 3 crore
- Bhupender Yadav chairs Parliamentary Consultative Committee Meeting of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change
- Supreme Court says authorities must exercise restraint while responding to young protesters
- President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Dhabaleswar Temple in Odisha
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- India-flagged ship sinks after attack in Red Sea; All 13 Indian sailors rescued
- Piece of SpaceX rocket will crash into the moon Wednesday
- India terms so-called local elections in PoJK a complete farce
- West Asian mediators working closely to find solution to ongoing conflict
- Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrives in Sri Lanka to hold talks with top leadership
- EAM Jaishankar interacts with visiting UN Permanent Representatives from 17 countries
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- PV Sindhu seeded 9th, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty get 5th seeding for BWF World Championships
- India’s silent battle off the field: Injury concerns cloud a busy cricket calendar as key players race against time
- ‘I am already looking ahead to the Asian Games’: Sharmila Dhankar after historic CWG title
- Defending champion Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati Open
- India arrive in Sri Lanka for Test series amid mounting injury concerns
- Sports Minister Mandaviya felicitates CWG 2026 medallists, urges athletes to mentor future champions
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher after RBI keeps rates unchanged
- RBI targets circulation of polymer currency notes by next FY
- RBI to resume ‘on-tap’ licensing of urban co-operative banks, review lending rate framework
- No proposal to prematurely end FCNR(B) incentive scheme: RBI Governor
- Economists back RBI’s neutral stance, see lower inflation and stable rates supporting growth
- RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, retains neutral policy stance
- India’s services PMI eases to 53.3 in July; export demand, hiring support expansion
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- NEET-UG shift to computer-based testing under active consideration, Centre tells SC
- Dehradun schools shut as heavy rain batters Uttarakhand, orange alert issued
- India to host 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ meeting in Odisha from August 5
- Scrap NEET, Revert To Admissions Based On Class 12 Marks: Vijay's TVK To Centre
- CJP will go to Jharkhand to back students protesting against JPSC, JSSC exam ‘irregularities': Dipke
- UGC-NET delay leaves aspirants in limbo; JNUSU writes to UGC, NTA seeking immediate release of answer key, results
- School Holidays, Telangana Schools To Get Up To 10 Days Off In August
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly
- Piece of SpaceX rocket will crash into the moon Wednesday
- Samsung Electronics launches next-generation AI memory technology
- OpenAI, Anthropic AI agents implicated in new security breaches
- Jyotiraditya Scindia, MP CM secure Rs 5,500 crore investment commitments for India’s first Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior
- Jitendra Singh reviews CAT reforms, says technology-driven governance strengthening administrative justice
- Japan and India discuss collaboration in health & medical device fields
Thought of the Day
"Don't let setbacks stop you. Just like Winston Churchill said, keep trying even if you don't succeed right away." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: it means that Setbacks are inevitable, but they shouldn't be the end of the story. Persistence and a ("never give up") attitude are key to achieving goals.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.