Today’s School Assembly Headlines (14 September): Delhi Firecracker Ban, Asia Cup, Libya Floods and Hindi Diwas

14 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 14

14th September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a devoutly followed tradition in schools that is popular even today. Students and teachers gather in the ground for the assembly every morning and participate in various activities.

The format of the school assembly hasn’t changed much over time but differs from school to school. The principal or some other senior head gives a speech, top news headlines of the preceding day are recited, and students also participate in role plays, talent shows and debates.

Prayers, physical exercise, yoga and singing the national anthem are also included in the school morning assembly. But it’s the news reading that’s considered the must of any school assembly. It helps inform the students about global and domestic happenings and improves their general knowledge.

Check the latest news headlines for 14 September to be read during the assembly here.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 14

The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the Delhi Government’s ban on firecrackers and asked petitioners to find other ways to celebrate. The 16th student, a NEET aspirant, died in Rajasthan’s education hub Kota in the 24th suicide this year. Indin Air Force received the country’s first C-295 Aircraft from Airbus in Spain. The IIM Cat 2023 registration date was extended for MBA aspirants. India offered Air India One to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after Jet problems, but he refused amidst rising diplomatic troubles between the two nations. The Union Cabinet approved ₹1650 crore to add 75 lack new Ujjwala scheme connections over 3 years.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) Floods in Libya left 5,000 people dead, prompting mass burials and destruction.

2) Mexico displayed Alien Corpses with unknown DNA to Congress and UFO experts.

3) North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia to discuss an arms deal.

4) Italy’s Giorgia Meloni congratulated India on its diplomatic victory at G20 along with other leaders like Vladimir Putin, Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden.

5) Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan’s jail term was extended for two weeks in the cipher case.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Asia Cup 2023: India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a tough game to seal a spot in the Asia Cup final. Ravindra Jadeja overtook Irfan Pathan to become India’s highest-wicket taker in Asia Cup history. France did a 3-0 clean sweep of Switzerland in the Davis Cup group stage. Lakshya Sen pulled out of the Hong Kong Open due to strain, while Ashwini-Tanisha advanced to the pre-quarterfinals.

Important Days on September 14

Hindi Diwas

Thought of the Day

“Our imagination is struck only by what is great; but the lover of natural philosophy should reflect equally on little things.”

― Alexander von Humboldt