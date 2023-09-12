Today’s School Assembly Headlines (13 September): Kerala Nipah Alert, Asia Cup 2023 and Russia-North Korea Relations

13 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today's news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 13

13th September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a religiously followed tradition in schools that continues to remain so even today. Students and teachers attend the assembly every morning and participate in various activities.

The format of the school assembly hasn’t changed much over time but varies from school to school. The principal or some other senior head gives a speech, top news headlines of the preceding day are read, and students also indulge in role plays, talent shows and debates.

Prayers, physical exercise, yoga and singing the national anthem are often included in the school morning assembly as well. But it’s the news reading that’s considered the requisite of any school assembly.

It helps inform the students about global and domestic happenings and boosts their general knowledge.

Check the latest news headlines for 13 September to be read during the assembly here.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 13

The Kerala government sounded a medical alert for the Nipah virus in Kozhikode after two “unnatural” deaths. The Supreme Court rejected the Centre’s request to defer the hearing on the Sedition law challenge. IMD predicted heavy rainfall until September 15 in the states of Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. As per a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms, 40% of sitting MPs of India have criminal cases against them. Cow vigilante and Nuh riots accused Monu Manesar was arrested by Haryana Police. 3 Kuki-Zo tribals were killed by terror groups in Manipur as fears of fresh violence in the city arose again. The Netherlands inked 27 MOUs with India for collaboration on sustainable food, key technologies and medical advancements. PM Mark Rutte also praised the UPI system of money transfer.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un entered Russia to meet President Putin. The pair are expected to ink important arms deals.

2) Morocco's earthquake death toll neared 3000 as rescuers struggled to help survivors and avoid the risk of disease.

3) Vladimir Putin praised Elon Musk after he rejected Ukraine’s request to use Starlink for the Crimea operation.

4) An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit the Philippines Islands.

5) Pakistan court reserved verdict on Imran Khan’s plea challenging cipher case trial inside Attock jail.

6) 1000 suspected killed in Libya floods, officials warned of even bigger toll.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

India beat Pakistan by 226 runs in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023. India clashed with Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 and were all out for 213 runs after batting first. Rohit Sharma became the second-fastest batsman to score 10,000 runs. Novak Djokovic won the US Open in his 24th Gland Slam win. Controversy erupted after an Indian Football Coach was revealed to have turned to an astrologer to pick playing 11.

Important Days on September 13

International Chocolate Day

Positive Thinking Day

Roald Dahl Day

Programmers Day

Thought of the Day

“And above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places. Those who don't believe in magic will never find it.”

― Roald Dahl