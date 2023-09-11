Today’s School Assembly Headlines (12 September): India Saudi Arabia Deals and Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Match

12 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 12

12th September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is an age-old tradition that is still popular in schools around the world. Students and teachers gather together usually first thing in the morning during the school assembly.

The principal addresses the students with words of wisdom, and students deliver speeches, and debates or perform role plays. Prayers, yoga and light physical activity can also be included in the assembly.

However, the requisite of any school morning assembly is the news reading. The major news headlines of the current or preceding day are read by students. It takes great time and effort to prepare the headlines and we’re here to help ease your load.

Check the latest news headlines for 12 September to be read during the assembly here.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 12

India wrapped the G20 summit with immense success and announced multiple deals and development programmes. India welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to seal the rupee-riyal trade deal, Energy, and Defence and discuss the Middle-East Europe Corridor. Uddhav Thackeray raises concern over Godhra-like riots and attacks during Ram Temple Inauguration. BJP and JD(S) plans to form an alliance in Karnataka for Lok Sabha polls. Andhra Pradesh former CM Chandrababu Naidu was sent to 14-day judicial custody with TDP workers calling for bandh and justice. PM Modi raised Khalistan and anti-India activity issues at G20 with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in a strong rebuke. Supreme Court judges and CJI DY Chandrachud raised concerns over increasing dog attacks after a lawyer appeared with injuries in court. The Delhi Government thanked citizens for their cooperation during the G20 summit and promised that the beautification process would continue.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un will meet the Russian President in Moscow soon, the Kremlin confirmed.

2) A massive earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck Indonesia’s North Maluku province.

3) Joe Biden says he raised the issue of human rights and free press with Narendra Modi at G20.

4) French President Emmanuel Macron reached Dhaka on a historic bilateral tour to Bangladesh.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Asia Cup 2023: India and Pakistan resumed their Super 4 game with India scoring 356/2 in 50 overs after batting first. New Zealand announced its final ICC World Cup 2023 squad.

Important Days on September 12

Grandparents Day

Thought of the Day

“Our virtues and our failings are inseparable, like force and matter. When they separate, man is no more”

- Nikola Tesla