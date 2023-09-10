Today’s School Assembly Headlines (11 September): G20 Highlights, Asia Cup India vs Pakistan and 9/11 Anniversary

11 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 11

11th September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-running and prevalent school tradition. Students and teachers show up together, usually in the morning to attend the school assembly.

The format of the morning assembly has changed over the years, but not by a lot. The principal or any other senior head addresses the students, and news headlines are read. Students also display their talents, participate in speeches, and debates, and perform fun skits.

Prayers, yoga and light physical exercise can also be a part of the morning school assembly. However, today we focus only on the reading of the news headlines. It serves the purpose of spreading awareness among the students about global and domestic happenings.

Substantial time and effort are spent to curate the headlines, and we’re here to make your task easy. Check the latest news headlines for 11th September to be read during the assembly here

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 11

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was sent to judicial custody in the AP Skill Development case as his party called for a statewide bandh in Andhra Pradesh. G20: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s plane suffered technical difficulties at New Delhi airport Russia was likely to invest trapped rupees in India, said Sergei Lavrov, foreign minister of Russia. Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and many political opponents were also invited to PM Modi’s G20 dinner. G20 2023 highlights include the Global Biofuels Alliance between 19 countries and 12 international organisations, the African Union being made a permanent member, the G20 satellite, renewable capacity to be tripled and the India-Europe-Middle East corridor.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

G20 leaders paid respect at Gandhi memorial as they wrapped up the summit in New Delhi. Morocco was hit by its strongest earthquake ever, claiming over 2,000 lives. US, India, EU and Saudi Arabia unveiled a massive rain and ports deal connecting India to Europe through the Middle East. Turkiye President Erdogan supported India’s claim to join the UN Security Council. Russia destroyed Ukraine’s US-made military ships in the Black Sea near Crimea.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

1) Asia Cup 2023: India vs. Pakistan game was called off due to heavy rain and will resume on reserve day.

2) India scored 147/2 in 24.1 overs after losing the toss and batting first.

3) UFC: Sean Strickland caused a huge upset after beating middleweight champion Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision in Australia.

4) 19-year-old Coco Gauff became the first teenager since Serena Williams in 1999 to win the US Open crown.

5) Australia claimed the top ODI ranking after beating South Africa.

Important Days on September 11

Patriot Day (US)

National Forest Martyrs Day (India)

Thought of the Day

“If we destroy human rights and rule of law in the response to terrorism, they have won.”

- Joichi Ito