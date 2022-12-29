SEBA Grade 4 Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download SLRC Interview Call Letter

SEBA Grade 4 Admit Card 2022: State Level Recruitment Commission uploaded SEBA Grade 4 Admit Card for the interview round .at sebaonline.org Candidates can download from here.

SEBA Grade 4 Admit Card 2022: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) issued the call letters to the candidates (Class X Or Equivalent Examination Passed/Read Upto Class-VIII/Class X or Equivalent Examination Passed) and for the withheld candidates for hearing before Committee. Such candidates can download the admit cards for the interview round and appear for the interview along with document submission on the date, time and venue as mentioned in their respective interview admit cards.

SEBA Grade 4 Interview Admit Card Link is provided in the article below. The interview and document verification will be conducted from 05 January 2023. There will be two sessions - Morning from 9 AM onwards and from 1 PM onwards. Candidates can click on the SLRC Assam Grade 4 Interview Admit Card Link available sebaonline.org.

SEBA Grade 4 Admit Card Download for Class 10

SEBA Grade 4 Admit Card Download for Class 8

SEBA Grade 4 Admit Card for Withheld Candidates for Class 10

SEBA Grade 4 Admit Card Download for Withheld Candidates for Class 8

How to Download SLRC Assam Class 3 Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SRSC i.e. sebaonline.org Click on the admit card 'Download Admit Card' link given under ‘State Level Recruitment Commission for CLASS III POSTS’ Now, login into your account Download SLRC Admit Card

The candidates can check the venue, date and time of interview along with the document submission available in the interview admit card.

The candidates can download SLRC Interview Admit Card along with self-declaration and form of undertaking from the website of SEBA.