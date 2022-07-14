SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Assistant Manager Posts @sebi.gov.in

Securities and Exchange Board of India is hiring Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the Information Technology Stream. Candidates can check important dates, vacancies, selection process and other details

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is offering job opportunities for the candidates for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the Information Technology Stream. Applicants desirous of securing a job at SEBI can apply online on the official website i.e. sebi.gov.in. SBI Grade A Application Link is available from 14 July to 31 July 2022.

Applicants will be called for Phase I Online Examination and Paper 1 of Phase 2 examination on 27 August 2022 and the Phase 2 Exam will be conducted on 24 September 2022.

SEBI Grade A Important Dates

SEBI Grade A Registration Starting Date 14 July 2022 SEBI Grade A Registration Last Date 31 July 2022 SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Exam Date and Paper 1 of Phase 2 27 August 2022 SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Exam Date 24 September 2022

SEBI Grade A Recrutiment 2022 Vacancy Details

Information Technology (IT) - 24

UR- 11

OBC - 5

SC - 4

ST - 3

EWS - 1

SEBI Grade A Salary:

The pay scale of officers in Grade A is Rs, 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850- 3300(1)-89150 (17 years)

Eligibility Criteria for SEBI Grade A Recrutiment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/ Institute.

Age Limit:

Not more than 30 years as on June 30, 2022 i.e., the candidate must have been born on or after July 01, 1992.

Selection Process for SEBI Grade A Recrutiment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Phase I - Online screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)

Phase II - Oline examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each)

Phase III - Interview

SEBI Grade A Exam Pattern 2022

SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Exam Pattern

Paper Marks Time Cut-Off Paper 1 - Multiple choice questions on the subjects viz. General Awareness (including some questions related to the Financial Sector of easy to moderate difficulty level), English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Test of Reasoning. 100 1 hour 30% Paper 2 - Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream. 100 40 minutes 40%

There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Phase I.

There shall be a cut-off of minimum 30% for Paper 1 (no sectional cut-off shall be there) and a cut-off of a minimum 40% for Paper 2 in Phase I.

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Exam Pattern

Paper Marks Time Cut-Off Paper 1 - English (Descriptive Test) to test

the drafting skills 100 1 hour 30% Paper 2 - Information Technology

Stream: Coding Test (Languages: C++/JAVA/Python) 100 3 hours and 30 minutes ((30 minutes without typing + 180 minutes coding test duration) 40%

Paper 1 (i.e. English Descriptive Test) of Phase II shall be evaluated for only those candidates who are shortlisted for Phase II examination as per the cut-offs as mentioned in para II

There shall be a cut-off of minimum 30% for Paper 1 and a cut-off of minimum 40% for Paper 2 in Phase II.

How to Apply for SEBI Recrutiment 2022 ?

Go to SEBI’s website ‘www.sebi.gov.in’ and open the link “Careers”. Thereafter, open the Recruitment Notification entitled “SEBI RECRUITMENT EXERCISE - RECRUITMENT OF OFFICER GRADE A (ASSISTANT MANAGER) 2022 – INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY STREAM” and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. To your register application, choose the tab "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION" Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the "VALIDATE YOUR DETAILS" and "SAVE & NEXT" button. Upload Photo, Signature, Left Thumb impression and hand writing declaration. . Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before “COMPLETE REGISTRATION”. Click on "PAYMENT" Tab and proceed for payment. Click on "SUBMIT" button

Application Fee: