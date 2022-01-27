SECL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 250+ Vacancies for Dumper Operator Posts

SECL Recruitment 2022: South Eastern Coalfields Limited has released the recruitment notification for the posts of Dumper Operator. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode at secl-cil.in. A total of 250 vacancies have been notified. The last date of application submission is 15 February 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 25 January 2022

Last date for submission of application: 15 February 2022

SECL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Dumper Operator - 250 Posts

SECL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 8th class passed with valid Transport License or HMV License.

SECL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted based on Aptitude tests, skill tests, and other selection processes.

Total Marks 100 Aptitude/Trade Test Marks 80 Essential Qualification as per cadre scheme 15 Additional Qualification Additional Qualification ITI in Technical Trade 2 5 Diploma in Engineering 3.5 Degree in Engineering 5 Note: Marks for Additional Qualification will be given for the highest qualification

How to apply for SECL Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through email id @persnee.secl@coalindia..in latest by 21 February 2022. Candidates can refer to the notification for more details like educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

