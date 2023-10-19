SFIO Delhi YP Jobs 2023 Apply For 91 Consultant And Other Vacancies

SFIO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online 91 Young Professionals & Other Vacancies, Salary upto Rs. 2,65,000

SFIO Recruitment 2023: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO)   has released the notification for the 91  Young Professional, Consultant and other posts on the official website- https://sfio.gov.in/. Check notification pdf, eligibility, salary, application process, age limit and other updates here. 

Get all the details of SFIO Recruitment here, apply online link
Get all the details of SFIO Recruitment here, apply online link

SFIO Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is hiring for 91 various posts including Young Professionals, Consultant and others. Organisation has published detailed notification on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 21 days of publication of the notification at sfio.gov.in. 

Under the recruitment drive, SFIO is set to recruit total 91 posts out of which, 62 are for Jr. Consultant, 26 for Young Professional and rest 3 are for Sr. Consultant. 

 

SFIO  Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 21 days of publication of the notification i.e November 5, 2023. You can apply for these posts in online mode through the official website. 

cyber securit

SFIO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 91 vacancies are available for different faculty including Law and Financial Analysis/ Forensic Audit wing. You can check the details of the posts below. 

 

Name of Posts  Number
Young Professional 26
Jr. Consultant 62
Sr. Consultant 3

SFIO Recruitment 2023: Overview

 

Organization      Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO)
Post Name     Young Professionals & Consultant
Vacancies     91
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     All India
Last Date for Online Application  Within 20 days
Mode of Apply     Online
Official Website     https://sfio.gov.in/

SFIO Educational Qualification 2023

Young Professional (Law)-The incumbent should be a Law Graduate with at least one-year experience preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies in the field of Corporate Law.
Jr. Consultant (Law)-The incumbent should be an Advocate with at least 3-8 years’ experience preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies in the field of Corporate Law.
Young Professional (FA): The incumbent should be a CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance) with at least one–year experience preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/or regulatory bodies.
Jr. Consultant (FA): The incumbent should be a CA/ CWA/ MBA(Finance) with at least 3-8 years‘ experience, preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies in the field of Financial Analysis/ Forensic Audit.
Sr. Consultant (FA): The incumbent should be a CA/ CWA/ MBA (Finance) with 8-15 years‘ experience, preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies, especially in the field of Financial Analysis/ Forensic Audit. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

Fee Payable Per month For SFIO Notification 2023: 

  • Young Professional (Law)-Rs. 60, 000 Per month
  • Jr. Consultant (Law)-Rs. 80, 000 to 1,45,000
  • Young Professional (FA)-Rs. 60, 000 Per month
  • Jr. Consultant (FA)-Rs. 80, 000 to 1,45,000
  • Sr. Consultant (FA)-Rs. 1,45,000 to 2,65, 000

SFIO  Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For SFIO  Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://sfio.gov.in/ .
  • Step 2: Click on the link SFIO Young Professional recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
  • Step 4: After that, you will have to submit the application form and other details.
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for SFIO Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts within 21 days of publication of the notification .

What are the Jobs in SFIO Recruitment 2023?

SFIO has released the notification for the 91 Young Professional and other posts on the official website.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next