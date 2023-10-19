SFIO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online 91 Young Professionals & Other Vacancies, Salary upto Rs. 2,65,000

SFIO Recruitment 2023 : The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has released the notification for the 91 Young Professional, Consultant and other posts on the official website- https://sfio.gov.in/. Check notification pdf, eligibility, salary, application process, age limit and other updates here.

SFIO Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is hiring for 91 various posts including Young Professionals, Consultant and others. Organisation has published detailed notification on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 21 days of publication of the notification at sfio.gov.in.

Under the recruitment drive, SFIO is set to recruit total 91 posts out of which, 62 are for Jr. Consultant, 26 for Young Professional and rest 3 are for Sr. Consultant.

SFIO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 21 days of publication of the notification i.e November 5, 2023. You can apply for these posts in online mode through the official website.

SFIO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 91 vacancies are available for different faculty including Law and Financial Analysis/ Forensic Audit wing. You can check the details of the posts below.

Name of Posts Number Young Professional 26 Jr. Consultant 62 Sr. Consultant 3

SFIO Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) Post Name Young Professionals & Consultant Vacancies 91 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Last Date for Online Application Within 20 days Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://sfio.gov.in/

SFIO Educational Qualification 2023

Young Professional (Law)-The incumbent should be a Law Graduate with at least one-year experience preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies in the field of Corporate Law.

Jr. Consultant (Law)-The incumbent should be an Advocate with at least 3-8 years’ experience preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies in the field of Corporate Law.

Young Professional (FA): The incumbent should be a CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance) with at least one–year experience preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/or regulatory bodies.

Jr. Consultant (FA): The incumbent should be a CA/ CWA/ MBA(Finance) with at least 3-8 years‘ experience, preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies in the field of Financial Analysis/ Forensic Audit.

Sr. Consultant (FA): The incumbent should be a CA/ CWA/ MBA (Finance) with 8-15 years‘ experience, preferably having exposure in other investigation agencies and/ or regulatory bodies, especially in the field of Financial Analysis/ Forensic Audit.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Fee Payable Per month For SFIO Notification 2023:

Young Professional (Law)-Rs. 60, 000 Per month

Jr. Consultant (Law)-Rs. 80, 000 to 1,45,000

Young Professional (FA)-Rs. 60, 000 Per month

Jr. Consultant (FA)-Rs. 80, 000 to 1,45,000

Sr. Consultant (FA)-Rs. 1,45,000 to 2,65, 000

How To Apply For SFIO Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.