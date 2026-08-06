SGBAU UG Result 2026 Out: Download Summer Semester Result at sgbau.ucanapply.com
SGBAU UG Result 2026 Out: The SGBAU has released the result for 1st, 2nd, & 4th semester of various UG courses. The students who have appeared for the examinations can download the result from the official website of the university at sgbau.ucanapply.com. The direct link to download the result has also been provided in this article.
Key Points
- SGBAU released UG results for various courses on August 5 & 6, 2026.
- Results include B.E. (1st), B.Pharm (2nd), B.P.Ed (2nd), and B.A. (4th) semesters.
- Students can download results from sgbau.ucanapply.com using roll number & course details.
SGBAU UG Result 2026 Out: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (SGBAU) has recently released the result for the B.E. (First Year), B.Pharm, Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports, Bachelor of Arts for 1st, 2nd, and 4th semesters on 05 & 06 August 2026. The students who have appeared for the summer session examinations of these courses can check their results by downloading the pdf from the official website of SGBAU at sgbau.ucanapply.com. To download the results, the candidates need to enter required information such as session, course type, course, result type, semester, and roll number.
SGBAU UG Result 2026
According to the latest information obtained from the official website of SGBAU at sgbau.ucanapply.com, the results for some the UG course examinations have been released by the university. The students who have appeared for these exams can check their result by using the direct link provided here.
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SGBAU UG Result 2026
Direct Links to Download the SGBAU UG Result 2026
To download the SGBAU UG result 2026, the direct link has been provided here course-wise and semester-wise for the convenience of the students.
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Course
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Semester
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Exam Session
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Result Declared On
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Link
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B.E. (First Year)
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1st Semester
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Summer 2026
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06-08-2026
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Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm)
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2nd Semester
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Summer 2026
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05-08-2026
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Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm)
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2nd Semester
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Summer 2026
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05-08-2026
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Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports
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2nd Semester
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Summer 2026
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05-08-2026
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Bachelor of Arts (Semester Pattern)
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4th Semester
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Summer 2026
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05-08-2026
How to Download the SGBAU UG Result 2026
The students can follow the steps given below to download their UG result:
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Visit the official website of SGBAU at sgbau.ucanapply.com.
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On the homepage, click on the Result Details tab.
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Enter the following details:
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Session
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Course Type
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Course
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Result Type
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Roll Number
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Semester
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Click on the Search Result button.
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Your result will appear on the screen.
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Download it for your reference.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.