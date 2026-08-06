SGBAU UG Result 2026 Out: Download Summer Semester Result at sgbau.ucanapply.com

SGBAU UG Result 2026 Out: Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University (SGBAU) has recently released the result for the B.E. (First Year), B.Pharm, Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports, Bachelor of Arts for 1st, 2nd, and 4th semesters on 05 & 06 August 2026. The students who have appeared for the summer session examinations of these courses can check their results by downloading the pdf from the official website of SGBAU at sgbau.ucanapply.com. To download the results, the candidates need to enter required information such as session, course type, course, result type, semester, and roll number.

SGBAU UG Result 2026

According to the latest information obtained from the official website of SGBAU at sgbau.ucanapply.com, the results for some the UG course examinations have been released by the university. The students who have appeared for these exams can check their result by using the direct link provided here.