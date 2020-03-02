SHS Bihar Admit Card 2020 for ANM, Lab Technician and Other Posts Released @statehealthsocietybihar.org

SHS Bihar Admit Card 2020: State Health Society, Bihar has released the admit card for the post of ANM, and Lab Technician (against advertisement number 12/2019), Community Nurse Case Manager (NMHP), Regional Nursing Consultant, Psychiatric Nurse (NMHP), Bio-Medical Engineer (RPMU), Regional Program Manager (RPMU) and REGIONAL M&E OFFICER (RPMU) (against advertisement number 08/2019), Dental Technician, Audiologist & Speech Therapist, Optometrist, DEIC Manager-Cum-Coordinator, Physiotherapist, District Epidemiologists, Psychologist and Early Interventionist cum & Special Educator (against advertisement number 11/2019). Candidates can download SHSB Admit Card 2020 through Official website www.statehealthsocietybihar.org.

SHS Bihar Admit Card 2020 Download Link is given below. Candidates can get their State Health Society Bihar Admit Card through the link.

SHS Bihar Admit Card Download Link



SHSB Exam will have questions on General Ability (1 marks for each question), Analytical Ability (1 mark for each question), Numerical Ability (1 mark for each question) and Technical Subjects (2 marks for each question). There will be 80 questions in the exam for the post of ANM, Lab Technician, Community Nurse Case Manager, Regional Nursing Consultant, Dental Technician, Audiologist & Speech Therapist, Optometrist, DEIC Manager-Cum-Coordinator, Physiotherapist, District Epidemiologists and Physiotherapist and 100 questions for the post of Bio-Medical Engineer, Regional Program Manager, REGIONAL M&E OFFICER and Early Interventionist cum & Special Educator. Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test for each post,

How to Download SHSB Admit Card 2020?