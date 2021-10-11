Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021 Out for Various Posts @statehealthsocietybihar.org, Check Process to Download

State Health Society, National Health Mission ( Bihar) has released the admit card of computer based test for the various postson its official website- statehealthsocietybihar.org. Check process to Download.

Created On: Oct 11, 2021 09:33 IST
SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021 Process to Download

SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021 Download: State Health Society, National Health Mission ( Bihar) has released the admit card of computer based test for the various posts including ANM, Lab Technician, Accountant (SPMU), Accountant (RPMU)Accountant (DPMU), Urban Health Accounts Assistant and others. Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download SHSB Admit Card from the official website of State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar  i.e. statehealthsocietybihar.org.

It is noted that State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar  is set to conduct the computer based test for various posts including ANM, Lab Technician,  Accountant (SPMU), Accountant (RPMU)Accountant (DPMU), Urban Health Accounts Assistant and others on 21/22/23/24 October 2021. 

State Health Society, National Health Mission has uploaded the link to download the SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021 on its official website. However you can download the SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021 for Various Posts 

Candidates who have successfully applied for the various posts under State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar should note that they will have to  appear in the  computer based test with the Admit Card downloaded with a valid Photo Identity  Card at the exam center.

Candidates can check the Admit Card downloading process given below and download the same from the official website. 

How to Download:  SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021

  1. Visit to the official website of State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar  i.e. statehealthsocietybihar.org.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link - ' Important Notice -1 against Advt. No. 07/2020, 10/2020, 04/2021 & 05/2021 '
  3. Now, click on 'the link Click Here ' given against 'Download Admit card'
  4. A new page will open where you will have to provide your login credentials including  your Application Number and Date of Birth
  5. Download State Health Society Admit Card and save the same for future reference. 

