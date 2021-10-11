SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021 Out for Various Posts @statehealthsocietybihar.org, Check Process to Download

State Health Society, National Health Mission ( Bihar) has released the admit card of computer based test for the various postson its official website- statehealthsocietybihar.org. Check process to Download.

SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021 Download: State Health Society, National Health Mission ( Bihar) has released the admit card of computer based test for the various posts including ANM, Lab Technician, Accountant (SPMU), Accountant (RPMU)Accountant (DPMU), Urban Health Accounts Assistant and others. Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download SHSB Admit Card from the official website of State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar i.e. statehealthsocietybihar.org.

It is noted that State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar is set to conduct the computer based test for various posts including ANM, Lab Technician, Accountant (SPMU), Accountant (RPMU)Accountant (DPMU), Urban Health Accounts Assistant and others on 21/22/23/24 October 2021.

State Health Society, National Health Mission has uploaded the link to download the SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021 on its official website. However you can download the SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the various posts under State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar should note that they will have to appear in the computer based test with the Admit Card downloaded with a valid Photo Identity Card at the exam center.

Candidates can check the Admit Card downloading process given below and download the same from the official website.

How to Download: SHSB Bihar Admit Card 2021