Sikkim PSC Exam Schedule 2023 Out For Accounts Clerk Posts @spsc.sikkim.gov.in: Check Hall Ticket Update

Sikkim PSC has released a short notice regarding the exam schedule for the Accounts Clerk post on its official website-spsc.sikkim.gov.in. Download the pdf here.

Sikkim PSC Accounts Clerk Exam Schedule 2023: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has released a short notice regarding the written exam schedule for the post of Accounts Clerk/Jr. Storekeeper under Finance Department on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for this post on May 07, 2023 (Sunday).Commission has also uploaded the admit card update for the written exam on its official website. All such candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download the detailed exam scheduled from the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC)-spsc.sikkim.gov.in.

Alternatively detailed exam scheduled for Accounts Clerk/Jr. Storekeeper can also be downloaded from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Sikkim PSC Accounts Clerk Exam Schedule 2023





According to the short notice released, the written exam for the Accounts Clerk/Jr. Storekeeper under the Finance Department will be held on May 07, 2023 across the state.

The Commission will announce the admit card download date for the above written exam later on its official website. The detailed schedule and venue of the examination would be mentioned in the admit card.

To download the admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can get the essential credentials to download admit cards from the information submitted during submission of online application.

Earlier, the Sikkim PSC had launched the recruitment drive for the recruitment of 90 posts of Accounts Clerk/Jr. Storekeeper under Finance Department across the state.

Candidates applied for these posts can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: Sikkim PSC Accounts Clerk Exam Schedule 2023