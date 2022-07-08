South Eastern Railway JTA Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Technical Associates Posts

South Eastern Railway is hiring 17 Junior Technical Associates Posts. Candidates can check the details below.

South Eastern Railway JTA Recruitment 2022:vv has decided to engage Junior Technical Associates on a contract basis for work related to various construction activities involving Civil, Electrical and Signal & Telecommunication. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through offline mode in the prescribed format ON OR BEFORE 18 JULY 2022.

Candidates will have to undergo medical examination (as applicable for directrecruitment for SSE/JE) and will be considered for contract engagement only if they are found medically fit. Medical fitness will be examined by nominated Railway hospitals.

South Eastern Railway JTA Vacancy Details

Junior Technical Associate - 17 Posts

Civil Engineering Construction - 15 (UR-8, SC-2, ST-1, OBC-4)

Electrical Construction - 2 (UR-2, SC-0, ST-0, OBC-0)

Eligibility Criteria for South Eastern Railway JTA Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

BE or B.Tech in the respective fields, i.e. B.E or B. Tech in Civil Engineering (for Civil Engineering wing of Construction), B.E or B. Tech in Electrical Engineering (for Electrical Engineering wing of Construction).

Candidates must have qualified GATE in their respective fields. GATE scores for years 2021 and 2022 only will be considered.

South Eastern Railway JTA Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

South Eastern Railway JTA Salary:

Rs. 25000/- to Rs. 30000/-

How to Apply for South Eastern Railway JTA Recruitment 2022 ?

The duly filled in application should be addressed to “The Sr. Personnel Officer (Construction), South Eastern Railway, 11, Garden Reach Road, Kolkata-700043