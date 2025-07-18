Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SPU Result 2025 OUT at spumandi.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

SPU Result 2025 OUT: Sardar Patel University (SPU) declared the annual results of various UG and PG courses on its official website- spumandi.ac.in. Check the direct link and the steps to download the SPU result provided here.

Jul 18, 2025, 18:23 IST
SPU Result 2025:Sardar Patel University (SPU) has recently released the final yearl result of various UG courses like BA, BCom, BSc (Medical) and BSc (Non-Medical). Sardar Patel University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- spumandi.ac.in. All the students who participated in the exams held in April-May 2025 can check and download their spumandi.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the SPU Mandi results 2025, the students need to enter their registration number.

SPU Mandi Results 2025

As per the latest update, Sardar Patel University released the result of B.A final year. The students can check their Sardar Patel University results 2025 on the official exam portal of the University- spumandiexam.in. 

SPU Mandi Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check SPU UG Result 2025.

Students can check their SPU Mandi UG result online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the SPU results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- spumandi.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘SPU Exam Portal (SPUEP)’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Now, click on Student Login.

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password and click on ‘Login’.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to Download SPU Mandi UG Results

Check here the direct link for SPU Mandi UG Result 2025 for annual examinations.

Course

Result Links

BA Final Year Examinations April-May 2025

Click here

BSc (Medical) & BSc (Non-Medical) Final Year Examinations April-May 2025

Click here

BCom Final Year Examinations April-May 2025

Click here

Sardar Patel University: Highlights

Sardar Patel University is located in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. It was established in the year 2022. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University has jurisdiction over five districts of Himachal Pradesh- Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, and Kangra. A total of 119 Colleges and Institutions in these five districts are affiliated with SPU Mandi. 

SPU offers various UG, PG, and Research programs in departments like the Department of Botany, Department of Chemistry, Department of History, Department of Management Studies, Department of Physics, and Department of Zoology.

Sardar Patel University: Highlights

University Name

Sardar Patel University

Established

2022

Location

Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

SPU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

