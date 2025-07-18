SPU Result 2025 OUT at spumandi.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

SPU Result 2025:Sardar Patel University (SPU) has recently released the final yearl result of various UG courses like BA, BCom, BSc (Medical) and BSc (Non-Medical). Sardar Patel University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- spumandi.ac.in. All the students who participated in the exams held in April-May 2025 can check and download their spumandi.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the SPU Mandi results 2025, the students need to enter their registration number. SPU Mandi Results 2025 As per the latest update, Sardar Patel University released the result of B.A final year. The students can check their Sardar Patel University results 2025 on the official exam portal of the University- spumandiexam.in. SPU Mandi Result 2025 Click here

Steps to Check SPU UG Result 2025. Students can check their SPU Mandi UG result online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the SPU results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website- spumandi.ac.in. Step 2: Click on ‘SPU Exam Portal (SPUEP)’ segment given in the menu bar. Step 3: Now, click on Student Login. Step 4: Enter your registration number, password and click on ‘Login’. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Download SPU Mandi UG Results Check here the direct link for SPU Mandi UG Result 2025 for annual examinations. Course Result Links BA Final Year Examinations April-May 2025 Click here BSc (Medical) & BSc (Non-Medical) Final Year Examinations April-May 2025 Click here BCom Final Year Examinations April-May 2025 Click here