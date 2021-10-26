SSB Head Constable Ministerial Admit Card 2021 Released @ssbrectt.gov.in, Download Here

SSB Head Constable Ministerial Admit Card 2021: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the admit card for Documentation and DMR/ RME for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial). The candidates who applied for SSB Head Constable Recruitment Exam 2021 can download their call letters through the official website of SSB.i.e.ssbrectt.gov.in.

SSB Head Constable Ministerial Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 9 November 2021 for filling up 115 vacancies. The candidates can download their call letters through the official website followed by the easy steps given below. The details of the venue and exam can be seen on the admit card. The candidates are advised to follow the instructions given on the admit card for the exam.

How to Download SSB Head Constable Ministerial Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of SSB.i.e.ssbrectt.gov.in. Click on ‘SSB Head Constable Ministerial Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration id, password, captcha and click on login. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download SSB Head Constable Ministerial Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download SSB Head Constable Ministerial Admit Card 2021

The candidates can directly download SSB Head Constable Ministerial Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above hyperlink. The candidates are advised to download the call letter and save it for future reference. No paper admit cards will be sent to any candidate. The candidates are advised to carry a photo identity card on the day of the exam. The candidates are also advised to report 1 hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

