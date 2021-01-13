SSB Odisha Provisional Result 2021 Released for Jr Asst/Stenographer Posts @ssbodisha.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

SSB Odisha Provisional Result 2021: State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has declared the result for the Skill Test for the posts of Jr Asst & Jr Stenographer on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Jr Asst & Jr Stenographer posts written exam can check their result available on the official website of State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha - ssbodisha.nic.in.

State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha has uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates for the skill test for the posts of Jr Asst & Jr Stenographer on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the Jr Asst & Jr Stenographer posts against Adv.No.004/2020 now will appear for the skill test round as per the selection process for the posts.

It is noted that State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha is set to conduct the Skill Test for the Asst & Jr Stenographer posts on 24/25 January 2021 at Regional College of Management, Bhubaneswar. Candidates who have qualified for the Skill Test can check the details schedule available on the official website of State Selection Board (SSB),Odisha.



Candidates can check the list of provisionally selected candidates of Jr. Assistants/Stenographer for Skill Test on its official website. However you can check the list also with the direct link given below.

