SSC AP Results 2023: Check Class 10th Result by Jagran Josh

AP SSC Result 2023 will be announced on the official website tomorrow May 6, 2023 Candidates can check their board results at bse.ap.gov.in. Along with the link on the official website, students can check their results through the link given here.

AP SSC Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will be announcing the AP SSC class 10 result 2023 tomorrow, May 6, 2023. Candidates can check their results by 11 am on the official website. Students are advised to keep their AP class 10 hall ticket ready with them when checking the board results. The results will be announced by education minister Botcha Satyanarayana and candidates can also check their results.bse.ap.gov.in

As per reports, this year over 6 lakh students have appeared for the SSC class 10 exams. The board conducted the exams this year from April 3 to April 18, 2023. To check the board results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the hall ticket number in the result link given on the website bse.ap.gov.in.

Candidates must note that along with the link on the official website, students can also check the board results through the link given here at Jagran Josh. The details regarding the same are provided below.

AP SSC Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

AP board 10th result 2023 will be available on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. Given the number of students who will be visiting the official website of the AP board to check the results, there are chances that students may face difficulty in checking their results online. Under such circumstances, candidates can visit the website given below to check the board results.

ap10.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

How to Check AP SSC Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

AP Board Class 10 results will be announced online by the board. Candidates can check their 10th board results by entering their hall ticket number in the link given. Those unable to check their results online can follow the steps provided here to check their results

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jagran Josh - ap10.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: Click on the AP 10th result link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number

Step 4: Download the AP inter results for further reference

