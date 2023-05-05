Official AP Board 10th Result 2023 on May 6 at 11 AM, Know Where To Download Manabadi AP SSC Marks Memo

AP Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time : BSEAP will release the class 10th result on May 6, 2023 at bse.ap.gov.in. Check where and how to download marks memo

AP Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the class 10th result on May 6, 2023. The board has announced the date and time for the announcement of the Manabadi SSC result via an official notification. Like last year, it can be expected that the board result will be declared in a press release. Later the AP SSC board result link will be activated at bse.ap.gov.in.

This year, the Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana Garuon and other board officials announced the AP SSC result at 11 AM.

Students can also download their AP SSC marks memo 2023 at these websites: ap10.jagranjosh.com and results.jagranjosh.com. Last year, the class 10th result was announced on June 6 by AP Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar at the R&B complex located at MG Road in the city.

AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time

Students can check below the table to know when will Manabadi class 10th result be announced:

Events Dates AP Board Class 10th Result Date and Time May 6 at 11 AM Exam Date April 3 to 18, 2023

Manabadi AP Class 10th Result Date and Time Confirmation Notice

Where To Download Manabadi AP SSC Marks Memo 2023?

Going by past trends, with lakhs of students waiting to check their AP SSC result, the board’s official website: bse.ap.gov.in, may suffer from technical problems or difficulties in serving the results. In that case, they can check below these websites to download the Manabadi SSC marks memo:

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

ap10.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

How to download AP Board Class 10th Result 2023?

The students can check their SSC result in online mode by using the required credentials. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for AP SSC result link.

Step 3: Click on it, a new login window will be displayed on screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked login credentials.

Step 5: click on the submit tab.

Step 6: BSEAP SSC marks memo will appear on the screen.

