AP SSC Result 2023 expected in May, check past year’s Manabadi class 10th result date and time here

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023: BSEAP is likely to declare the Andhra Pradesh class 10th result in May 2023. Students can check their AP SSC result online at bse.ap.gov.in. Know previous year’s result date and time here

AP SSC Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the class 10th exam result soon in May 2023. According to media reports, it is expected that the AP SSC result 2023 can be announced in the second week of May 2023. However, the officials have not yet confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the class 10th AP result. Students can check their SSC marks memo at bse.ap.gov.in. They need to use their login credentials to download their BSEAP SSC result.

Last year, the board released the AP result for class 10th on June 6, 2022 at 12 noon. However, this year, it is expected to be released by the first or second week of May. Along with the declaration of result, the officials also releases the pass percentage, toppers list and other statistics. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.26% whereas boy’s and girl’s pass percentage was 64.02% and 70.07% respectively.

AP SSC Result 2023 Date

As per media reports, as many as 6.6 lakh students have registered for Andhra Pradesh class 10th board exams. They can check below the expected result date and other related information provided in the table:

Events Dates AP class 10th board exam April 3 to 18, 2023 AP SSC result May 2023

Check Past Year’s Manabadi AP SSC Result Date and Time

To know the expected result date, students must when was BSEAP SSC result for class 10th was announced in the last few years. In 2022, the class 10th result was declared on June 6, however, this time the exam got over on time. Therefore, it is likely to be announced in May. Check the table below for complete information:

Years Date Time 2023 To be announced To be announced 2022 June 6 12 PM 2021 August 6 5 PM 2020 - - 2019 May 14 11 AM 2018 April 29 4 PM 2017 May 6 12 PM

How To Check AP SSC Result 2023 in Online Mode?

The class 10th exam results can be checked at the official website. The students can check their SSC result in online mode by using the required credentials. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for AP SSC result link.

Step 3: Click on it, a new login window will be displayed on screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked login credentials.

Step 5: click on the submit tab.

Step 6: BSEAP SSC marks memo will appear on the screen.

What is AP SSC Marks Memo?

As per the information available, the marks memo includes information like: name of the student, name of mother, father, date of exam, subject code, marks secured, percentage, theory marks, practical marks etc. Also, after downloading the AP class 10th marks memo, students must go through the details mentioned on it. In case of any error, they contact the officials and get it rectified.

Also Read: AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Andhra Pradesh 10th Latest News, Toppers List and Updates Here