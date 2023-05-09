AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023: As per the recent updates, the JNTU Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 today, May 9, 2023. Registered candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam can get their hall tickets by entering the required details from the official portal i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

As per the schedule, the examination authority will conduct the AP EAMCET Engineering exams from May 15 to May 19, 2023 and AP EAMCET Agriculture and Medical exam will be held between May 22 to 23, 2023. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to download their hall tickets.

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to download the AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 Online?

Candidates appearing for the entrance exam to get admission into various professional courses offered in university/ private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh need to fill out the necessary details to get their hall tickets. They can also go through the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official portal of APSCHE i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details such as registration number, date of birth etc

Step 5: The AP EAMCET Hall ticket 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a few printouts of it for future use

AP EAMCET Exam 2023

The AP EAMCET exam 2023 will be conducted in two shifts with the duration of 3 hours. The first shift exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. The second shift is scheduled to be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm respectively. The AP EAMCET hall ticket is an important document to carry at the test centre, no students will be allowed to enter the exam hall without it. They are also advised to reach the exam centre at least 2 hours prior to the commencement of the exam.

Also Read: TS Inter Toppers List 2023: 65.26 Percent 2nd Year Students Pass, Check Telangana Board Toppers Name

