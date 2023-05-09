TS Inter Toppers List 2023: 65.26 Percent 2nd Year Students Pass, Check Telangana Board Toppers Name

Manabadi TS inter result 2023 has been announced for 1st and 2nd-year students today. In the general stream, the overall pass percentage for the first year is 61.68%, while for the second year it is 63.49%. They can check the toppers list, pass percentage and other result statistics here

Along with the announcement of results, the authorities will soon release the TSBIE Inter toppers list and other statistics. The Manabadi TS inter result has been announced for approx 9 lakh students. The Telangana TS intermediate topper list will have information about the rank, topper’s name and marks obtained by them. Last year, the board did not release the Manabadi TS inter toppers list.

TSBIE Telangana Inter Topper List 2023: Who Tops Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result

The board announces the result along with the names of class 11th and 12th toppers list. Check below the list of TS Inter topper, once available:

Check Telangana Inter College-Wise Statistics 2023

Students can check college-wise pass percentage below:

Colleges Pass Percentage Private Junior Colleges 63% TS-Residential Junior 92% Social Welfare Colleges 89% Government College 54% OBC Welfare Junior Colleges 87% Model Schools 66% AGVB Junior Colleges 77% Tribal Welfare 84% Minority Residential 83%

TS Inter result 2023 declared; pass percentage drops from last year

Year Total Students Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Overall Pass % 2023 3,80,920 73.46% 60.66% 65.26% 2022 4,63,370 75.86% 60% 67.1%

TS Inter Result 2023 Statistics

As per reports, this year over 4.8 lakh and 4.6 lakh students registered for 1st and 2nd year respectively. Check table below for more details:

Particulars 1st Year 2nd Year Number of students 4,82,675 4,65,478 Number of students who pass 2,97,741 2,95,550 Overall Pass Percentage 61.68% 63.49% Boys pass percentage - - Girls pass percentage - -

Telangana Intermediate Science Toppers 2019

In 2022, 2021 and 2020, the board did not release any toppers list for any of the streams. However, they can check below the table to know the TS Inter-Science Toppers:

Ranks Name District Marks 1 Iluri Sruthi Khammam 994 2 Rakesh Singh Khammam 993 3 Priya sarma Nizamabad 992 3 Sriram Anand Hyderabad 992 3 Gayatri Hyderabad 992 4 Aafrin Fatima Medchal 991 4 Sinduja Nalgonda 991

TS Inter Commerce Toppers List 2023

In the Commerce stream, Harsha, Sruthi, Bavana and Sivakumar secured rank 1. Check the table below to know their marks:

Rank Name District Marks 1 Harsha Warangal 977 1 Sruthi Warangal 977 1 Bavana Karimnagar 977 2 Sivakumar Jagityala 974

TSBIE Inter Arts Toppers List 2023

Students can check below, the names, marks and districts of the toppers from Arts stream:

Rank Name District Marks 1 Sri Sai Teja Hyderabad 958 2 Ramulu Nalgonda 957 3 Meraaj Nalgonda 947 4 Rukmini Mahbubnagar 939 5 Likita Reddy Hyderabad 936 6 Krishna Vikarabad 935

Manabadi TS Inter Result Pass Percentage

Students can check below last few year’s pass percentage of the Telangana Public Examination below:

Year TS Inter 1st year Pass Percentage TS Inter 2nd year Pass Percent 2023 To be Announced To be Announced 2022 63.32% 67.10% 2021 49% 100% 2020 60.01% 68.86% 2019 59.34% 65% 2018 62.35% 67.06% 2017 56.56% 66.45% 2016 53.32% 55.84% 2015 55.06% 61.40%

TS Inter 1st Year Result Statistics

In Telangana 1st year, the pass percentage has been recorded at 63.32%. A total number of 464892 students appeared for the exam. Check below the statistics:

Years Students appeared Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Overall Pass % 2022 464892 72.33% 54.20% 63.32% 2021 4,59,242 56% 42% 49% 2020 480555 67.4% 52.3% 60.01% 2019 409133 62% 53.14% 59.34% 2018 455789 69% 55.66% 62.35% 2017 475874 63% 51% 56.56% 2016 456675 67.64% 58% 53.32% 2015 431363 61.68% 49.6% 55.06%

TS Inter 2nd Year Result Statistics

In 2nd year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.1%. Girl's and boy’s pass percentage was recorded at 75.86% and 60% respectively. Check the table below for more updates: