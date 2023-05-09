TS Inter Toppers List 2023: 65.26 Percent 2nd Year Students Pass, Check Telangana Board Toppers Name

TS Inter Toppers List 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the inter result for 1st and 2nd-year students. In the general stream, the overall pass percentage for the first year is 61.68%, while for the second year it is 63.49%. The combined pass percentage for both years has been recorded at 62.57%, which shows a slight decrease from last year's pass percentage of 65.19%.
Along with the announcement of results, the authorities will soon release the TSBIE Inter toppers list and other statistics. The Manabadi TS inter result has been announced for approx 9 lakh students. The Telangana TS intermediate topper list will have information about the rank, topper’s name and marks obtained by them. Last year, the board did not release the Manabadi TS inter toppers list.
TSBIE Telangana Inter Topper List 2023: Who Tops Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result
The board announces the result along with the names of class 11th and 12th toppers list. Check below the list of TS Inter topper, once available:
Check Telangana Inter College-Wise Statistics 2023
Students can check college-wise pass percentage below:
|
Colleges
|
Pass Percentage
|
Private Junior Colleges
|
63%
|
TS-Residential Junior
|
92%
|
Social Welfare Colleges
|
89%
|
Government College
|
54%
|
OBC Welfare Junior Colleges
|
87%
|
Model Schools
|
66%
|
AGVB Junior Colleges
|
77%
|
Tribal Welfare
|
84%
|
Minority Residential
|
83%
TS Inter result 2023 declared; pass percentage drops from last year
|
Year
|
Total Students
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
Overall Pass %
|
2023
|
3,80,920
|
73.46%
|
60.66%
|
65.26%
|
2022
|
4,63,370
|
75.86%
|
60%
|
67.1%
TS Inter Result 2023 Statistics
As per reports, this year over 4.8 lakh and 4.6 lakh students registered for 1st and 2nd year respectively. Check table below for more details:
|
Particulars
|
1st Year
|
2nd Year
|
Number of students
|
4,82,675
|
4,65,478
|
Number of students who pass
|2,97,741
|2,95,550
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|61.68%
|
63.49%
|
Boys pass percentage
|-
|-
|
Girls pass percentage
|-
|-
Telangana Intermediate Science Toppers 2019
In 2022, 2021 and 2020, the board did not release any toppers list for any of the streams. However, they can check below the table to know the TS Inter-Science Toppers:
|
Ranks
|
Name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Iluri Sruthi
|
Khammam
|
994
|
2
|
Rakesh Singh
|
Khammam
|
993
|
3
|
Priya sarma
|
Nizamabad
|
992
|
3
|
Sriram Anand
|
Hyderabad
|
992
|
3
|
Gayatri
|
Hyderabad
|
992
|
4
|
Aafrin Fatima
|
Medchal
|
991
|
4
|
Sinduja
|
Nalgonda
|
991
TS Inter Commerce Toppers List 2023
In the Commerce stream, Harsha, Sruthi, Bavana and Sivakumar secured rank 1. Check the table below to know their marks:
|
Rank
|
Name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Harsha
|
Warangal
|
977
|
1
|
Sruthi
|
Warangal
|
977
|
1
|
Bavana
|
Karimnagar
|
977
|
2
|
Sivakumar
|
Jagityala
|
974
TSBIE Inter Arts Toppers List 2023
Students can check below, the names, marks and districts of the toppers from Arts stream:
|
Rank
|
Name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Sri Sai Teja
|
Hyderabad
|
958
|
2
|
Ramulu
|
Nalgonda
|
957
|
3
|
Meraaj
|
Nalgonda
|
947
|
4
|
Rukmini
|
Mahbubnagar
|
939
|
5
|
Likita Reddy
|
Hyderabad
|
936
|
6
|
Krishna
|
Vikarabad
|
935
Manabadi TS Inter Result Pass Percentage
Students can check below last few year’s pass percentage of the Telangana Public Examination below:
|
Year
|
TS Inter 1st year Pass Percentage
|
TS Inter 2nd year Pass Percent
|
2023
|
To be Announced
|
To be Announced
|
2022
|
63.32%
|
67.10%
|
2021
|
49%
|
100%
|
2020
|
60.01%
|
68.86%
|
2019
|
59.34%
|
65%
|
2018
|
62.35%
|
67.06%
|
2017
|
56.56%
|
66.45%
|
2016
|
53.32%
|
55.84%
|
2015
|
55.06%
|
61.40%
TS Inter 1st Year Result Statistics
In Telangana 1st year, the pass percentage has been recorded at 63.32%. A total number of 464892 students appeared for the exam. Check below the statistics:
|
Years
|
Students appeared
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
Overall Pass %
|
2022
|
464892
|
72.33%
|
54.20%
|
63.32%
|
2021
|
4,59,242
|
56%
|
42%
|
49%
|
2020
|
480555
|
67.4%
|
52.3%
|
60.01%
|
2019
|
409133
|
62%
|
53.14%
|
59.34%
|
2018
|
455789
|
69%
|
55.66%
|
62.35%
|
2017
|
475874
|
63%
|
51%
|
56.56%
|
2016
|
456675
|
67.64%
|
58%
|
53.32%
|
2015
|
431363
|
61.68%
|
49.6%
|
55.06%
TS Inter 2nd Year Result Statistics
In 2nd year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.1%. Girl's and boy’s pass percentage was recorded at 75.86% and 60% respectively. Check the table below for more updates:
|
Years
|
Total Students
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
Overall Pass %
|
2022
|
463370
|
75.86%
|
60%
|
67.1%
|
2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
2020
|
411631
|
75.15
|
62.1
|
68.86
|
2019
|
418271
|
71.5
|
58.2
|
65
|
2018
|
455000
|
73.2
|
61
|
67.06
|
2017
|
414213
|
61
|
57
|
66.45
|
2016
|
378973
|
60.72
|
50.96
|
55.84
|
2015
|
499643
|
66.86
|
55.91
|
61.4