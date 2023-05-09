TS Inter Toppers List 2023: 65.26 Percent 2nd Year Students Pass, Check Telangana Board Toppers Name

Manabadi TS inter result 2023 has been announced for 1st and 2nd-year students today. In the general stream, the overall pass percentage for the first year is 61.68%, while for the second year it is 63.49%. They can check the toppers list, pass percentage and other result statistics here

TS Inter Toppers List 2023

TS Inter Toppers List 2023:  Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the inter result for 1st and 2nd-year students. In the general stream, the overall pass percentage for the first year is 61.68%, while for the second year it is 63.49%. The combined pass percentage for both years has been recorded at 62.57%, which shows a slight decrease from last year's pass percentage of 65.19%. 

Along with the announcement of results, the authorities will soon release the TSBIE Inter toppers list and other statistics. The Manabadi TS inter result has been announced for approx 9 lakh students.  The Telangana TS intermediate topper list will have information about the rank, topper’s name and marks obtained by them. Last year, the board did not release the Manabadi TS inter toppers list

Career Counseling

TSBIE Telangana Inter Topper List 2023: Who Tops Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 

The board announces the result along with the names of class 11th and 12th toppers list. Check below the list of TS Inter topper, once available: 

Check Telangana Inter College-Wise Statistics 2023

Students can check college-wise pass percentage below:

Colleges

Pass Percentage

Private Junior Colleges

63%

TS-Residential Junior

92%

Social Welfare Colleges

89%

Government College

54%

OBC Welfare Junior Colleges

87%

Model Schools

66%

AGVB Junior Colleges

77%

Tribal Welfare

84%

Minority Residential

83%

TS Inter result 2023 declared; pass percentage drops from last year

Year

Total Students

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

Overall Pass %

2023

3,80,920

73.46%

60.66%

65.26%

2022

4,63,370

75.86%

60%

67.1%

TS Inter Result 2023 Statistics 

As per reports, this year over 4.8 lakh and 4.6 lakh students registered for 1st and 2nd year respectively. Check table below for more details: 

Particulars

1st Year

2nd Year

Number of students 

4,82,675

4,65,478

Number of students who pass

 2,97,741  2,95,550

Overall Pass Percentage

 61.68%

63.49%

Boys pass percentage

 - -

Girls pass percentage

 - -

Telangana Intermediate Science Toppers 2019

In 2022, 2021 and 2020, the board did not release any toppers list for any of the streams. However, they can check below the table to know the TS Inter-Science Toppers: 

Ranks

Name

District

Marks

1

Iluri Sruthi

Khammam

994

2

Rakesh Singh

Khammam

993

3

Priya sarma

Nizamabad

992

3

Sriram Anand

Hyderabad

992

3

Gayatri

Hyderabad

992

4

Aafrin Fatima

Medchal

991

4

Sinduja

Nalgonda

991

TS Inter Commerce Toppers List 2023

In the Commerce stream, Harsha, Sruthi, Bavana and Sivakumar secured rank 1. Check the table below to know their marks: 

Rank

Name

District

Marks

1

Harsha

Warangal

977

1

Sruthi

Warangal

977

1

Bavana

Karimnagar

977

2

Sivakumar

Jagityala

974

TSBIE Inter Arts Toppers List 2023 

Students can check below, the names, marks and districts of the toppers from Arts stream: 

Rank

Name

District

Marks

1

Sri Sai Teja

Hyderabad

958

2

Ramulu

Nalgonda

957

3

Meraaj

Nalgonda

947

4

Rukmini

Mahbubnagar

939

5

Likita Reddy

Hyderabad

936

6

Krishna

Vikarabad

935

Manabadi TS Inter Result Pass Percentage 

Students can check below last few year’s pass percentage of the Telangana Public Examination below: 

Year

TS Inter 1st year Pass Percentage

TS Inter 2nd year Pass Percent

2023

To be Announced

To be Announced

2022

63.32%

67.10%

2021

49%

100%

2020

60.01%

68.86%

2019

59.34%

65%

2018

62.35%

67.06%

2017

56.56%

66.45%

2016

53.32%

55.84%

2015

55.06%

61.40%

TS Inter 1st Year Result Statistics 

In Telangana 1st year, the pass percentage has been recorded at 63.32%. A total number of 464892 students appeared for the exam. Check below the statistics: 

Years

Students appeared

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

Overall Pass %

2022

464892

72.33%

54.20%

63.32%

2021

4,59,242

56%

42%

49%

2020

480555

67.4%

52.3%

60.01%

2019

409133

62%

53.14%

59.34%

2018

455789

69%

55.66%

62.35%

2017

475874

63%

51%

56.56%

2016

456675

67.64%

58%

53.32%

2015

431363

61.68%

49.6%

55.06%

TS Inter 2nd Year Result Statistics 

In 2nd year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.1%. Girl's and boy’s pass percentage was recorded at 75.86% and 60% respectively. Check the table below for more updates: 

Years

Total Students

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

Overall Pass %

2022

463370

75.86%

60%

67.1%

2021

-

-

-

100

2020

411631

75.15

62.1

68.86

2019

418271

71.5

58.2

65

2018

455000

73.2

61

67.06

2017

414213

61

57

66.45

2016

378973

60.72

50.96

55.84

2015

499643

66.86

55.91

61.4

