TS Inter Results 2023 Live Updates: Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd year Result Time, Marks Memo, Latest News

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023: TSBIE will announce the 1st and 2nd year results online. Students can download their Telangana Inter marks memo at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Know latest updates here

Get here all details for Telangana TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st year and 2nd year

TS Inter Results 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the intermediate 1st and 2nd-year results tomorrow - May 9. As per the latest update, the state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the results through a press conference. The students can check their TS inter results on these official websites: tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and telangana12.jagranjosh.com.

They need to use their login credentials to download the TS Intermediate marks memo 2023. This year, around 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Inter exam. The final exams for the 1st year were conducted between March 15 and April 3, while the exams for the TS 2nd year were held from March 16 to April 4.

Check Latest Updates on TS Inter Results 2023!

Manabadi TS Inter result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed

The board has confirmed the date and time for the announcement of TS 1st and 2nd year result. Check image below:

What are the different websites to check Telangana IPE 1st and 2nd year Result 2023?

Students can download their marks memo of TS Inter at the below-mentioned websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.co.in (unofficial)

Updated as on May 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM

What is the minimum pass percentage to qualify for Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023?

As per the updates, the minimum pass percentage to qualify for Telangana intermediate exam is 35% in both theory and practical. Those who fail to meet the minimum requirements can appear for TS Inter supplementary exams. The dates will be announced by the state education minister after the release of the results.

Updated as on May 9, 2023 at 6:11 PM