Telangana TSBIE IPE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023 Updates: How to Check ఫలితం Results Online, Pass Percent, Toppers and Trend Analysis

TS Inter Results 2023: Students who appeared for the TS Inter 1st and 2nd years exam can check their results at the official websites: tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.Nearly 4.82 lakh appeared for the first year exams and 4.23 lakh appeared for the second year exams. Check here TSBIE Result analysis, pass percent, toppers and highlights.

As per the TSBIE Official report, on TS Inter Result 2023, the result has been released for approximately 9.06 lakh candidates who appeared in TS Inter 1st and 2nd years examination. A total of 4.82 lakh candidates appeared for the TSBIE 1st year and 4.23 lakh appeared for the TS Inter 2nd year which was conducted between March 15 to April 4.

TSBIE 1st 2nd Year Results 2023: Result Highlights

TS Inter second year pass percentage has dropped substantially this year as compared to the last four years' results. This year overall pass percent is 63.49% which lower than the last year. In 2022, the pass percent was 67.16.

Year Pass Percent

2023 63.49%

2022 67.16%

2021 100%

2020 68.86%

2019 63.23%

2018 59.37%

TS Inter Results 2023: College wise pass percent

OBC Welfare Junior Colleges: 87%

Model Schools: 66%

AGVB Junior Colleges: 77%

Tribal Welfare: 84%

Minority Residential: 83%

Sports Junior Colleges: 75%

Central Government Junior Colleges: 72%

Private Junior Colleges: 63%

TS-Residential Junior: 92%

Social Welfare Colleges: 89%

Government College: 54%

TS Inter Results 2023: TeleManas Helpline

TeleManas is helpline number provided by examination authority when they faced issues any assistance.

TS Inter Results 2023 Re-evaluation: Candidates who are not satisfied with score secured in TSBIE inter result 1st & 2nd year can applying for recalculation so that their scores can be reevaluated. Candidates can also apply for obtaining a photocopy of their evaluated answer script. For re-evaluation of Inter results 2023 rechecking process follow the given steps.

Step 1: Visit - tsbie.cgg.gov.in for online service on TSBIE 2023 Re-Evaluation (1st & 2nd year)

Step 2: Fill the required details like hall ticket number and apply for the re-evaluation for 1st & 2nd year TS inter results 2023

Step 3: Pay the Inter results 2023 re-evaluation fee Rs. 600 or required fees per subject in online mode. Note down the acknowledgement number generated after payment foe future refrences

Step 4: TS Tnter 2023 re-evaluation result will be released in June 2023 (tentatively).

TS Inter Supplementary Exam and Results 2023: What is TS Inter 2023 compartment or supplementary exam date

TS Inter compartment or supplementary exam to be conducted for those candidates who failed to secure minimum of 35% marks in one or more subjects. Candidates can below the TS Inter 2023 supplementary exam process.

TS supplementary timetable 2023 exams will be released soon in online mode.

The exams to be held in June 2023

Students who applied for the supplementary exams are advised to follow the prescribed syllabus while preparing

TS Manabadi Inter compartment results 2023 will be released in August 2023 for 2nd and 1st year supply exams

Manabadi TSBIE 1st 2nd Year Results 2023: Date and Time - (May 9, 2023) at 11:00 am

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 Live: Result declared. The state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Telangana Board, TSBIE have announced the results for TS Inter 1st and 2nd year 2023. TS Inter 2023 result date is May 9. The result was announced at 11:00 am. TSBIE declared TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results simultaneously after the press conference conducted by Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister for Education of Telangana. The result press conference is scheduled at TBISE premises Tabulation Hall No.2.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result Links: The Official websites to check Manabadi Inter Results

The result can be checked from 6 official websites. The Jagranjosh has also hosted the TS Inter 2023 result.

Candidates can check below the TS Inter result 2023 pass percent for 1st (61.68%) and 2nd year 63.49% . Overall TS Inter 2023 pass pecent is 61.68% percent in 1st year and 63.49% in 2nd year.

TS Inter Results- Statistics Year TS Inter 1st year Pass Percen TS Inter 2nd year Pass Percent 2023 61.68 63.49 2022 63.32% 67.10% 2021 49% 100% 2020 60.01% 68.86% 2019 59.34% 65% 2018 62.35% 67.06% 2017 56.56% 66.45% 2016 53.32% 55.84% 2015 55.06% 61.40%

Telangana Inter Results 2023: TS login window image

Telangana Inter Results 2023: How to download result via SMS

TSBIE has also provided an opportunity for candidates to can check TS Inter 1st 2nd-year results through SMS (Short Message Service). To check the result via SMS candidates need to send an SMS in a specified format to a specified number. Check below the TS Inter Result 2023 SMS number from the table below. The specified number and format to view Telangana intermediate results 2023 TS is listed below.

TS Inter 2nd Result 2023 through SMS Number and Text Format:

TS Inter 2nd Year Result Number SMS Format Send to TS intermediate 2nd-year result 2023 for general stream TSGEN2<registration number> 56263 TS intermediate 2nd year result 2023 for vocational stream TSVOC2<registration number> 56263

TS Inter 1st Result 2023 through SMS Number and Text Format:

TS Inter 1st Year Result Number SMS Format Send to TS intermediate 1st year result 2023 for general stream TSGEN1<registration number> 56263 TS intermediate 1st year result 2023 for vocational stream TSVOC1<registration number> 56263

TSBIE 2023 Results: What is the Passing marks?

The minimum marks that must be secured by the candidates to pass TS Inter 1st & 2nd-year exam is 35 per cent in each subject. Overall candidates have to score a total of 35% marks out of the total marks.

TS Inter Results 2023: An explanation of the grading system

TS Inter Grade Marks Range Percentage of Marks A 750 and above marks 75% or above marks B 600 to 749 marks More than or equal to 60% and less than 75% C 500 to 599 marks More than or equal to 50% and less than 60% D 350 to 499 marks More than or equal to 35% and less than 50%

Telangana Intermediate Results 2023: Abbreviations used in result

The abbreviations used in Manabadi TSBIE 1st and 2nd-year results are explained below. Candidates much understand the TS Inter grading system so that they can understand how many marks and percentages they have scored in the exam.

TS Inter 2023 Result Details Result Abbreviation Absent A Fail F Pass P Supplementary Fail F* Malpractice M Non-registered N Compartmental COMP Supplementary pass P* Withheld W

TS Inter Marks Memo 2023: Details Mentioned in TS Inter 2023 Scorecard

The TSBIE will provide a provisional TS Inter Memo 2023 to students for reference only. If any student finds any mistake in the online inter results 2023 Telangana mark sheet, then, he/she should contact respective school authorities or TS board officials to rectify the same. TS Inter marks memo 2023 for 1st and 2nd year contains the following details.

Name of student Hall Ticket number District of student Marks obtained in different subjects Marks secured in practicals Total marks Qualifying status of each subject Overall qualifying status Grade obtained

Sample image of TS Inter 2023 Marks Memo:

Telangana Inter Result 2023: How to check TSBIE result

Step 1: Visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in./results.cgg.gov.in/ bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Telangana Inter results 2023’ link

Step 3: Click on 1st year or 2nd Year result link

Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number

Step 5: TS Intermediate result 2023 will get displayed

Step 6: Take a printout of the TS inter result 2023 pdf

