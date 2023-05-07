TS Inter Result 2023 Likely By May 9, Get Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Results Updates Here

TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year result is expected to be declared on May 9, 2023 online. Students can download the Manabadi TS inter marks memo at tsbie.cgg.gov.in by using the login credentials. Know details here

TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the 1st and 2nd year inter results on May 9, 2023. However, official confirmation is still awaited. Students can download the Manabadi TS inter marks memo 2023 online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

Earlier, some media reports stated that the result can be announced before May 10, 2023. Therefore, it can be expected that Telangana 1st and 2nd year result can be released on May 9, 2023. As per media updates, nearly 9 lakh students have registered for the exam this year.

TS Inter 1st year exam was conducted from March 15 to April 3 and the Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The board exams were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon.

TS Inter Result 2023 Date and Time

TS 1st 2nd result expected date has been making rounds. However, time has not been confirmed nor it has been announced on the official website. Check the table below to know the expected result date:

Overview Exam Date Manabadi Result Date Telangana 1st Year March 15 to April 3, 2023 May 9, 2023 (Expected) TS Inter March 16 to April 4, 2023 May 9, 2023 (Expected)

Telangana Board Inter Result 2023 To Be Announced Via Press Conference

Going as per past trends, this year too, it is expected that TSBIE result for 1st and 2nd year will be declared via press conference. Soon after that, the result link to download TS Inter marks memo will be activated on the official websites: tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in. Students can also get their marks via SMS.

Also Read:

Telangana Board Inter First Year Result 2023

Telangana Board Inter Result 2023

How To Check Telangana Board Inter Result 2023 Online?

IPE intermediate result for 1st and 2nd year can be checked in online mode. To download the Manabadi Telangana Inter marks memo, students have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Telangana Inter result

Step 3: Click on the Inter results - TS 1st or 2nd Year

Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Choose the exam year followed by exam stream (General/Vocational)

Step 6: Enter the hall ticket number and submit it

Step 7: Intermediate results will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download it and save it for future references

Also Read: TS Inter Results 2023 Date and Time: Check 1st, 2nd Year Latest News and Updates Here