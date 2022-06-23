    Telangana Board Intermediate 1st Year Result 2022: Know TSBIE First Year Result Date, How to Check

    Updated: Jun 23, 2022 11:14 IST
    Telangana Board Inter First Year Result 2022
    Telangana Board Inter First Year Result 2022
    Telangana Board Inter 1st Year Result 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate Result 2022 by May. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana Board class 11 Examinations can visit the official website of TSBIE To check the results of the examinations.

    The TS 1st year Inter result 2022 will be declared on the official website - results.cgg.gov.in. Candidates will also be able to check the TSBIE Inter 1st year results 2022 through the direct link provided below.  To check the TS Intermediate 1st year results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 11 Registration number in the result link provided.

    Candidates are advised to bookmark this page for complete details on the TS Inter results 2022 for class 11.

    Details

    Specifications

    Board

    Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

    Exam

    Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination

    Exam level

    State school level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result websites

    bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Roll number

    Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. The TS Inter 1st year exams 2022 are conducted towards the end of the academic year. It is expected that the TS Inter 1st year exams will be conducted by March-April 2022. Candidates can check below the complete schedule for the declaration of the TS Inter 1st year results 2022.

    Events

    Dates

    Telangana 1st Year Inter Exams 2022

    March-April 2022

    Telangana 11th Results 2022

    May 2022

    Candidates must note that the TSBIE 1st year Intermediate Results 2022 will be declared on the official website. To check the results students are required to enter the TS 1st year Inter Registration number in the result link provided. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the TS 1st year Inter Results 2022.

    Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Telangana Board or JagranJosh.

    Step 2nd- Click on the live link stating TS Board 1st year Inter Result 2022.

    Step 3rd- Enter credentials as asked.

    Step 4th- Click on Submit.

    Step 5th- Your Telangana Board 1st year Inter Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

    Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate Results 2022 will be displayed on the official website of TSBIE. Along with the link on the official website, candidates will also be able to check the TS Inter 1st year results 2022 through the link available on this page. Candidates can also click on the links provided below to check the TSBIE Inter 1st Year Results 2022.

    • tsbie.cgg.gov.in results
    • results.cgg.gov.in
    • manabadi.com
    • results.eenadu.net
    • results.gov.in
    • bse.telangana.gov.in
    • manabadi.co.in

    When checking the TS 1st year Inter results 2022, students are required to click on the 1st Inter result link and enter registration number in the result link. Candidates can follow the steps provided below along with the images for reference.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Telangana Board

    Telangana Board 1st year Inter Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the TS 1st year Intermediate Result link

    Telangana Board 1st year Inter Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Enter the Telangana 1st year Inter roll number in the result link

    Telangana Board 1st year Inter Result 2022

    Step 4th: The TSBIE Inter First Year Result 2022 will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

    How To Check Telangana Board 1st year Inter Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Apart from the link available on the official website students will also be provided with the TS 1st year results 2022 through SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Telangana 1st year Inter result 2022.

    • Open SMS application on phone
    • Enter TSGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NO
    • VOCATIONAL – SMS – TSVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO
    • Send it to 56263
    • Telangana Inter 1st year result 2021-22 will be sent as SMS on the same number

    What details will be mentioned in the Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate Result 2022? 

    The Telangana Inter 1st year results 2022 will include the candidates details along with the qualifying status of the students in the exams. Students when checking the TS Intermediate 1st year results 2022 are advised to check through all the details in the result sheet provided.

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared for
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    Telangana Board 1st year Inter Results 2022 Statistics

    Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate results 2022 will be available on the official website of the board. Students will also be provided with the detailed statistics of the overall performance of the students in the board examinations. Candidates can check through the statistics provided below to check the performance of the students in the previous year 1st year Inter examinations.

    Particulars

    Total

    Total No. of Candidates Appeared

    4,59,242

    Total No. of Candidates Passed

    2,24,012

    Total Pass %

    49%

    Total No. of Girls Appeared

    2,26,616

    Total No. of Girls Passed

    1,26,289

    Girls Pass %

    56%

    Total No. of Boys Appeared

    2,32,626

    Total No. of Boys Passed

    97,723

    Boys Pass %

    42%

    Telangana Board 1st year Inter Pass Percentage 2022

    Year

    Total No. of Candidates

    Overall Pass Percentage

    2021

    407055

    99.05%

    2020

    450030

    71.35%

    2019

    436748

    68%

    2018

    399402

    69.07%

    What After the Announcement of Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate Result 2022?

    After the TS 1st year Inter results 2022 candidates who have qualified the examinations will be promoted to class 12. The result sheets of the students along with the original mark sheets will be issued to the students shortly after the results of the exams  are declared.

    The board will also conduct the rechecking and revaluation and the compartmental exams for students as a second chance to be promoted to class 12. Candidates are advised to watch this space for further details on the TS 1st year Inter results, scrutiny and compartmental exams.

    TSBIE 1st year Inter Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Telangana Board 1st year re-evaluation process is conducted for those students who have doubts in the answer sheets and want to get them evaluated for a second time. The applications for TS Inter 1st year re-evaluation will be available on the official website of TSBIE. Candidates are required to fill in the applications and submit the forms in order to get the answer sheets re-evaluated.

    Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate Result 2022 for Compartmental Exam

    TS Inter 1st year compartment exams 2022 are conducted for those students who wish to improve their 1st year inter scores. Candidates are required to visit the website and complete the applications in order to appear for the TS Inter 1st year Compartment exams.

    The results of TS 1st year compartment exams will be announced soon after the exams are conducted so that students can be promoted to class 12.

    About Telangana Board School Examination Board

    In 2014, after the formation of Telangana state from the territories of Andhra Pradesh, The Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana was founded and is also known as TSBIE i.e. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Since its formation, the BIE Telangana has been entrusted with the task of regulation, supervision and development of the Intermediate level education system in the state of Telangana. Currently, the Board executes and governs various activities that include devising courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

    Read more

    FAQ

    When will the TS Inter 1st Year Results 2022 be released?

    With the exams being conducted by the end of the academic year it is expected that the results will be declared by May 2022.

    How to Check TSBIE Inter Result 2022 1st Year?

    To check TS Inter 1st year results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration details in the result link provided.

    Where to check TS 1st year Inter Results 2022?

    Candidates can check the 1st year Inter 2022 results on the official website of TSBIE - results.cgg.gov.in

    What details are to be entered in the TS Intermediate 1st year result link 2022?

    Students are required to visit the website and enter the TS 1st year Inter roll number in the result link.