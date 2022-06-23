Telangana Board Inter 1st Year Result 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate Result 2022 by May. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana Board class 11 Examinations can visit the official website of TSBIE To check the results of the examinations.

The TS 1st year Inter result 2022 will be declared on the official website - results.cgg.gov.in. Candidates will also be able to check the TSBIE Inter 1st year results 2022 through the direct link provided below. To check the TS Intermediate 1st year results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 11 Registration number in the result link provided.

Telangana Board Inter 1st Year Result 2022 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Exam Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

TS Intermediate 1st Year Result 2022 Date and Time

Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. The TS Inter 1st year exams 2022 are conducted towards the end of the academic year. It is expected that the TS Inter 1st year exams will be conducted by March-April 2022. Candidates can check below the complete schedule for the declaration of the TS Inter 1st year results 2022.

Events Dates Telangana 1st Year Inter Exams 2022 March-April 2022 Telangana 11th Results 2022 May 2022

How To Check Telangana Board 1st Year Inter Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Candidates must note that the TSBIE 1st year Intermediate Results 2022 will be declared on the official website. To check the results students are required to enter the TS 1st year Inter Registration number in the result link provided. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the TS 1st year Inter Results 2022.

Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Telangana Board or JagranJosh.

Step 2nd- Click on the live link stating TS Board 1st year Inter Result 2022.

Step 3rd- Enter credentials as asked.

Step 4th- Click on Submit.

Step 5th- Your Telangana Board 1st year Inter Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Where to Check TS Inter 1st year Result 2022

Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate Results 2022 will be displayed on the official website of TSBIE. Along with the link on the official website, candidates will also be able to check the TS Inter 1st year results 2022 through the link available on this page. Candidates can also click on the links provided below to check the TSBIE Inter 1st Year Results 2022.

tsbie.cgg.gov.in results

results.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.com

results.eenadu.net

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

Telangana Board 1st year Inter Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

When checking the TS 1st year Inter results 2022, students are required to click on the 1st Inter result link and enter registration number in the result link. Candidates can follow the steps provided below along with the images for reference.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Telangana Board

Step 2nd: Click on the TS 1st year Intermediate Result link

Step 3rd: Enter the Telangana 1st year Inter roll number in the result link

Step 4th: The TSBIE Inter First Year Result 2022 will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

How To Check Telangana Board 1st year Inter Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from the link available on the official website students will also be provided with the TS 1st year results 2022 through SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Telangana 1st year Inter result 2022.

Open SMS application on phone

Enter TSGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NO

VOCATIONAL – SMS – TSVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO

Send it to 56263

Telangana Inter 1st year result 2021-22 will be sent as SMS on the same number

What details will be mentioned in the Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate Result 2022?

The Telangana Inter 1st year results 2022 will include the candidates details along with the qualifying status of the students in the exams. Students when checking the TS Intermediate 1st year results 2022 are advised to check through all the details in the result sheet provided.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Telangana Board 1st year Inter Results 2022 Statistics

Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate results 2022 will be available on the official website of the board. Students will also be provided with the detailed statistics of the overall performance of the students in the board examinations. Candidates can check through the statistics provided below to check the performance of the students in the previous year 1st year Inter examinations.

Particulars Total Total No. of Candidates Appeared 4,59,242 Total No. of Candidates Passed 2,24,012 Total Pass % 49% Total No. of Girls Appeared 2,26,616 Total No. of Girls Passed 1,26,289 Girls Pass % 56% Total No. of Boys Appeared 2,32,626 Total No. of Boys Passed 97,723 Boys Pass % 42%

Telangana Board 1st year Inter Pass Percentage 2022

Year Total No. of Candidates Overall Pass Percentage 2021 407055 99.05% 2020 450030 71.35% 2019 436748 68% 2018 399402 69.07%

What After the Announcement of Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate Result 2022?

After the TS 1st year Inter results 2022 candidates who have qualified the examinations will be promoted to class 12. The result sheets of the students along with the original mark sheets will be issued to the students shortly after the results of the exams are declared.

The board will also conduct the rechecking and revaluation and the compartmental exams for students as a second chance to be promoted to class 12. Candidates are advised to watch this space for further details on the TS 1st year Inter results, scrutiny and compartmental exams.

TSBIE 1st year Inter Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Telangana Board 1st year re-evaluation process is conducted for those students who have doubts in the answer sheets and want to get them evaluated for a second time. The applications for TS Inter 1st year re-evaluation will be available on the official website of TSBIE. Candidates are required to fill in the applications and submit the forms in order to get the answer sheets re-evaluated.

Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate Result 2022 for Compartmental Exam

TS Inter 1st year compartment exams 2022 are conducted for those students who wish to improve their 1st year inter scores. Candidates are required to visit the website and complete the applications in order to appear for the TS Inter 1st year Compartment exams.

The results of TS 1st year compartment exams will be announced soon after the exams are conducted so that students can be promoted to class 12.

About Telangana Board School Examination Board

In 2014, after the formation of Telangana state from the territories of Andhra Pradesh, The Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana was founded and is also known as TSBIE i.e. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Since its formation, the BIE Telangana has been entrusted with the task of regulation, supervision and development of the Intermediate level education system in the state of Telangana. Currently, the Board executes and governs various activities that include devising courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.