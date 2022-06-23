    Telangana Board Intermediate 2nd Year Vocational Result 2022: Know Date, How to Check Here

    Updated: Jun 23, 2022 10:59 IST
    Telangana Inter 2nd Year Vocational Result 2022
    Telangana Inter 2nd Year Vocational Result 2022
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    TS Board Inter 2nd year Vocational Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Telangana Board Inter 2nd year Vocational Result 2022 Highlights
    TS 2nd Year Inter Vocational Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check Telangana Board Inter 2nd Year Vocational Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Where to Check TS 2nd Year Inter Vocational Results 2022
    Telangana Board 2nd Inter Vocational Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Telangana Board Inter 2nd year Vocational Result 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be releasing the TS Inter 2nd year Vocational result 2022 by May.  Students appearing for the TS Inter 2nd year vocational stream examinations can visit the official website of TSBIE to check the results.

    The TSBIE 2nd year inter vocational results 2022 will be available on the official website - results.cgg.gov.in. Candidates will also be able to check the TS Inter 2nd year vocational results through the link provided on this page. The link will be made live once the results are declared on the website.

    To check the Telangana board 2nd year vocational results 2022, students are required to visit the website and enter the registration number in the link given. Candidates can also follow this page for complete details on the TS Intermediate 2nd year vocational results 2022.

    Telangana Board Inter 2nd year Vocational Result 2022 Highlights

    Details

    Specifications

    Board

    Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

    Exam

    Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination

    Exam level

    State school level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result websites

    bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Roll number

    TS 2nd Year Inter Vocational Result 2022 Date and Time

    Telangana Board class 12 vocation exams and regular exams will be conducted by March-April 2022. If the exams are conducted by March 2022, it is expected that the results of TSBIE 12th vocational stream will be announced by May 2022.

    Events

    Dates

    TS 2nd Year Inter Vocational Exam

    March 2022

    TS Intermediate 2nd Year Vocational Results

    May 2022

    How To Check Telangana Board Inter 2nd Year Vocational Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    The Telangana board 2nd year vocational results 2022 will be available on the official website of TSBIE. To check the results candidates will be required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the TSBIE Inter 2nd year vocational results 2022.

    Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Telangana Board or JagranJosh.

    Step 2nd- Click on the live link stating TS Board 2nd year Inter Result 2022.

    Step 3rd- Enter Class 12 login credentials in the result link

    Step 4th- Click on Submit.

    Step 5th- Your Telangana Board 2nd year Inter Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

    Where to Check TS 2nd Year Inter Vocational Results 2022

    Telangana Board class 12 Vocational stream results will be available on the official website of TSBIE. Candidates must also note that they will be able to check the Telangana 2nd year vocational stream results 2022 through the list of links provided below. 

    • tsbie.cgg.gov.in results
    • results.cgg.gov.in
    • manabadi.com
    • results.eenadu.net
    • results.gov.in
    • bse.telangana.gov.in
    • manabadi.co.in

    Telangana Board 2nd Inter Vocational Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    When checking the TS 2nd year Inter vocational results 2022, candidates can refer to the images provided below in order to make the process of checking the results easier.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Telangana Board

    Telangana Board 2nd year vocational Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the 2nd year Voc Intermediate Result link

    Telangana Board 2nd year vocational Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on the vocational link and enter the 2nd year Inter roll number in the result link

    Telangana Board 2nd year vocational Result 2022

    Step 4th: The TSBIE 2nd Year Vocational Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

    How To Check Telangana Board 2nd year vocational Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Candidates will also be provided with the TS Inter 2nd year vocational results via SMS. To get the results via SMS students are required to follow the steps provided below.

    • Open SMS application on phone
    • VOCATIONAL – SMS – TSVOC2<space>REGISTRATION NO
    • Send it to 56263
    • Telangana Inter 2nd year vocational result 2021-22 will be sent as SMS on the same number

    What details will be mentioned in the TSBIE 2nd Year Inter vocational Result 2022? 

    The Telangana Board Intermediate 2nd year vocational stream results 2022 will include the candidate details along with the examination details of the students. When checking the results students are advised to cross check all the details provided.

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared for
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    Telangana Board 2nd Year Inter Vocational Results 2022 Statistics

    When declaring the TS 2nd year vocational stream results 2022, candidates will also be provided with the statistics of the students who have appeared for the class 12 vocational examination and the overall pass percentage. Candidates can check the statistics from the previous year here.

    TS Inter 2nd year Vocational 2020 Result Statistics

    Category

    Numbers

    Overall Pass percentage

    50.65%

    Number of students who appeared

    49,197

    What After the Announcement of Telangana Board 2nd year Inter Vocational Result 2022?

    After the Telangana Board 2nd year vocational results 2022 are declared on the official website, students who have qualified the examinations will be able to download the result sheet for further admission. The board will also be releasing the applications for the rechecking and reevaluation process and the compartment exams.

    Those who want to get the answer sheets evaluated once again can submit the applications for the same available on the website. Students can also submit applications to attend the compartmental exams.

    Telangana Board 2nd year Intermediate Vocational Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Telangana 2nd year vocational stream rechecking and revaluation is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets scrutinised yet again. Candidates are required to visit the official website and submit the applications for the rechecking process.

    Changes in the marks after the TS 2nd year inter vocational re-checking will be updated in the marksheets of the students.

    Telangana Board Result 2022 for 2nd year vocational - Compartmental Exam

    Telangana board Intermediate 2nd year vocational compartmental exams will be conducted for students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Candidates are required to submit the applications available on the official website in order to appear for the compartment exams.

    Students who have changes in their marks after the compartmental exams will be notified of the same and the marks will be updated accordingly.

    About Telangana Board School Examination Board

    Telangana state from the territories of Andhra Pradesh, The Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana was founded in 2014. Also known as TSBIE i.e. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education the board has been entrusted with the task of regulation, supervision and development of the Intermediate level education system in the state of Telangana. Currently, the Board executes and governs various activities that include devising courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    Telangana Intermediate Results 2022: TS 1st, 2nd Inter Results Expected Soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    Published on: 2022-06-22 17:53

    Telangana Intermediate Results 2022: TSBIE is expected to declare the TS 1st, 2nd Inter Results 2022 for IPE 2022 Examination soon. Check TSBIE Inter Results 2022 and Download Manabadi TS Inter Results Scorecard online via the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Get Direct Link Here.

     

    TS Inter Result 2022 NOT Today: TSBIE Intermediate Results Likely between 20th to 25th June @tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    Published on: 2022-06-15 10:44

    TS Inter Result 2022 NOT Today: TSBIE - Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will NOT Declare the TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 today - 15th June 2022. Know Manabadi TS Inter Results 2022 Expected Date and Time Here. Check TSBIE Inter Results2nd Year online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

    Telangana TS inter Result 2022: Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results Likely by 15th June @ tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    Published on: 2022-06-13 17:01

     TS Intermediate results 2022 is expected to be declared by 15th June at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Students need to use their hall ticket number to check TS Intermediate results 2022. Know details here 

    More News

    FAQ

    Will the TS Inter 2nd year vocational results be released separately?

    The link for students to check the TS Inter 2nd year vocational streams will be released separately on the website.

    How to Check TSBIE Inter 2nd year vocational Results?

    To check TS Inter 2nd year vocational results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the vocational registration details in the vocational result link provided.

    Where to check TS 2nd year Inter vocational Results 2022?

    Candidates can check the Telangana board 2nd year Inter vocational results 2022 on the official website - results.cgg.gov.in. A direct link to check the vocational stream results will also be available here.

    What details are to be entered in the TS Inter 2nd year result link 2022?

    When checking the TS Inter 2nd year results students are required to visit the website and enter the TS inter 2nd year vocational stream registration numbers in the result link.