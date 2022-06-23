Telangana Board Inter 2nd year Vocational Result 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be releasing the TS Inter 2nd year Vocational result 2022 by May. Students appearing for the TS Inter 2nd year vocational stream examinations can visit the official website of TSBIE to check the results.

The TSBIE 2nd year inter vocational results 2022 will be available on the official website - results.cgg.gov.in. Candidates will also be able to check the TS Inter 2nd year vocational results through the link provided on this page. The link will be made live once the results are declared on the website.

To check the Telangana board 2nd year vocational results 2022, students are required to visit the website and enter the registration number in the link given. Candidates can also follow this page for complete details on the TS Intermediate 2nd year vocational results 2022.

Telangana Board Inter 2nd year Vocational Result 2022 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Exam Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

TS 2nd Year Inter Vocational Result 2022 Date and Time

Telangana Board class 12 vocation exams and regular exams will be conducted by March-April 2022. If the exams are conducted by March 2022, it is expected that the results of TSBIE 12th vocational stream will be announced by May 2022.

Events Dates TS 2nd Year Inter Vocational Exam March 2022 TS Intermediate 2nd Year Vocational Results May 2022

How To Check Telangana Board Inter 2nd Year Vocational Result 2022 in Online Mode?

The Telangana board 2nd year vocational results 2022 will be available on the official website of TSBIE. To check the results candidates will be required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the TSBIE Inter 2nd year vocational results 2022.

Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Telangana Board or JagranJosh.

Step 2nd- Click on the live link stating TS Board 2nd year Inter Result 2022.

Step 3rd- Enter Class 12 login credentials in the result link

Step 4th- Click on Submit.

Step 5th- Your Telangana Board 2nd year Inter Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Where to Check TS 2nd Year Inter Vocational Results 2022

Telangana Board class 12 Vocational stream results will be available on the official website of TSBIE. Candidates must also note that they will be able to check the Telangana 2nd year vocational stream results 2022 through the list of links provided below.

tsbie.cgg.gov.in results

results.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.com

results.eenadu.net

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

Telangana Board 2nd Inter Vocational Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

When checking the TS 2nd year Inter vocational results 2022, candidates can refer to the images provided below in order to make the process of checking the results easier.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Telangana Board

Step 2nd: Click on the 2nd year Voc Intermediate Result link

Step 3rd: Click on the vocational link and enter the 2nd year Inter roll number in the result link

Step 4th: The TSBIE 2nd Year Vocational Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

How To Check Telangana Board 2nd year vocational Result 2022 Via SMS?

Candidates will also be provided with the TS Inter 2nd year vocational results via SMS. To get the results via SMS students are required to follow the steps provided below.

Open SMS application on phone

VOCATIONAL – SMS – TSVOC2<space>REGISTRATION NO

Send it to 56263

Telangana Inter 2nd year vocational result 2021-22 will be sent as SMS on the same number

What details will be mentioned in the TSBIE 2nd Year Inter vocational Result 2022?

The Telangana Board Intermediate 2nd year vocational stream results 2022 will include the candidate details along with the examination details of the students. When checking the results students are advised to cross check all the details provided.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Telangana Board 2nd Year Inter Vocational Results 2022 Statistics

When declaring the TS 2nd year vocational stream results 2022, candidates will also be provided with the statistics of the students who have appeared for the class 12 vocational examination and the overall pass percentage. Candidates can check the statistics from the previous year here.

TS Inter 2nd year Vocational 2020 Result Statistics

Category Numbers Overall Pass percentage 50.65% Number of students who appeared 49,197

What After the Announcement of Telangana Board 2nd year Inter Vocational Result 2022?

After the Telangana Board 2nd year vocational results 2022 are declared on the official website, students who have qualified the examinations will be able to download the result sheet for further admission. The board will also be releasing the applications for the rechecking and reevaluation process and the compartment exams.

Those who want to get the answer sheets evaluated once again can submit the applications for the same available on the website. Students can also submit applications to attend the compartmental exams.

Telangana Board 2nd year Intermediate Vocational Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Telangana 2nd year vocational stream rechecking and revaluation is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets scrutinised yet again. Candidates are required to visit the official website and submit the applications for the rechecking process.

Changes in the marks after the TS 2nd year inter vocational re-checking will be updated in the marksheets of the students.

Telangana Board Result 2022 for 2nd year vocational - Compartmental Exam

Telangana board Intermediate 2nd year vocational compartmental exams will be conducted for students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Candidates are required to submit the applications available on the official website in order to appear for the compartment exams.

Students who have changes in their marks after the compartmental exams will be notified of the same and the marks will be updated accordingly.

About Telangana Board School Examination Board

Telangana state from the territories of Andhra Pradesh, The Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana was founded in 2014. Also known as TSBIE i.e. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education the board has been entrusted with the task of regulation, supervision and development of the Intermediate level education system in the state of Telangana. Currently, the Board executes and governs various activities that include devising courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.