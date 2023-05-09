tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in Direct Link to Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023

TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023: Get list of websites to check TS Intermediate results link here. Stay here to check Telangana 1st 2nd-year Inter result online link at Jagran Josh.

TS Inter Result 2023 Announced at tsbie.cgg.gov.in on May 9, 2023.

TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results today. The results is declared at 11 AM via a press conference. Students can now download their IPE 1st and 2nd year marks memos on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and Jagran Josh.

Students have to use their roll number, hall ticket number to download their TS Inter marks memo. The Manabadi TS Inter results 2023 will be declared by TSBIE officials and the Telangana State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

According to media reports, in the TS Inter 1st year exams, around 4,82,677 students had registered and over 4,65,022 students had registered for the TS Inter 2nd Year exams 2023.

Telangana Board IPE Result 2023 Declared Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the 1st and 2nd year inter results today in onlibe mode. Students can check and download their Manabadi IPE 1st and 2nd year marks memo 2023 from tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in and telangana12.jagranjosh.com.

TS IPE Result 2023 to be announced soon via press conference

The Telangana Board (TSBIE) is all set to declare the TS Inter Result 2023 for 1st and 2nd-year students soon. As per the latest updates, the result will be announced in few minutes from now. Updated as on May 9, 2023 at 11:09 AM

TSBIE Inter Result 2023 Press Conference Starts

Telangana Intermediate TS IPE results 2023 soon

The TSBIE results 2023 inter 1st and 2nd year results will declare soon. The education minister of Telangana, Sabitha Indra Reddy, will declare the TS inter results 2023.

TS Inter Results 2023: Grading system

Students can check the result grades in the table given provided below, Those students who fail to score below 35% will have to reappear for the supplementary exam.

Grade A More than 75 per cent Grade B 60 to 75 per cent Grade C 50 to 60 per cent Grade D 35 to 50 per cent

TS Inter Results 2023 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in at 11 AM



Manabadi TS Inter 2nd-Year Results: Last year's passing percentage

In 2022, around 67.16% of students passed the exam. The pass percentage of 2nd-year results was higher than the pass percentage of inter 1st-year results. A total of 2,16,389 girls had appeared in the second-year exams. Out of which, 1,64,172 were declared pass. As many as 2,19,981 boys took the exam and 60% passed.

TS Inter Results 2023 : Details Mentioned on the Marksheets?

Students who have appeared for the class 12th board exams can check the following details in the mark sheet to make sure that there is no errors.

Students's name

Parents name

Roll number

Sum total and percentage calculation

Subjects appeared for

Name of the school and other details along with their correct spelling

Where To Check Telangana 1st 2nd Year Inter Result 2023?

Around 9 lakh students will be able to check their TS inter exam results in online mode at different websites. The result can be checked from 6 official websites that has been provided below:

S.No. Websites 1 tsbie.cgg.gov.in 2 examresults.ts.nic.in 3 results.cgg.gov.in

Where to check TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023, if the official website crashes?

After the release of the result, there might be chances that the official website crashes due to heavy traffic. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these Jagran Josh websites too:

telangana12.jagranjosh.com

Is there any other way to check Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023 Online?

TSBIE releases Telangana 1st 2nd Year Inter result through other methods too. Students can check Telangana TS results online by following any of the methods - on the official website or through Mobile Apps. Students can check their class 11th and 12th result via mobile app named - T App Folio. They have to download this app and enter their details to access their Manabadi TS Inter result. Students can download this app from the Google Play Store.

Can students check their TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023 in offline mode?

Apart from the above-provided methods, students can also get their marks via SMS. To check the TS inter result, students need to send an SMS in a specified format to the prescribed number. Check the format below: