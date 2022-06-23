Telangana Board Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be announcing the TS Intermediate 1st year vocational result 2022 by May. Candidates who have appeared for the TSBIE 1st year vocational examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

The Telangana Inter 1st year Vocational Results 2022 will be available on the official website - results.cgg.gov.in. To check the results of the vocational stream examinations students are required to visit the official website and enter the TS Inter 1st year registration details in the result link given. Candidates must also note that along with the TS Inter 1st year vocational results 2022 candidates will also be provided with the direct link to check the results on this page.

Telangana Board Inter 1st year Vocational Result 2022 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Exam Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

TS Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2022 Date and Time

The Telangana Board 1st year Inter vocational exams 2022 will be conducted by the board in March 2022. Candidates appearing for the TS Inter 1st year Vocational exams 2022 can check below the tentative schedule for the release of the results.

Events Dates Telangana 1st Year Voc Inter Exam 2022 March 2022 Telangana Inter 1st Year Voc Results 2022 May 2022

How To Check Telangana Board Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2022 in Online Mode?

The Telangana 1st year Inter Voc results 2022 will be declared on the official website of TSBIE. Candidates will be able to check the Telangana 1st year vocational results 2022 by clicking on the result link and entering the details in the result link. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the TSBIE Inter 1st year vocational Results 2022.

Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Telangana Board or JagranJosh.

Step 2nd- Click on the live link stating TS Board 1st year Inter Result 2022.

Step 3rd- Enter credentials as asked.

Step 4th- Click on Submit.

Step 5th- Your Telangana Board 1st year Inter Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Where to Check TS 1st Year Inter Vocational Result 2022

Telangana Inter 1st year vocational results 2022 will be available on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Candidates can also visit the links provided here to check the TS 1st year Inter vocational results 2022.

tsbie.cgg.gov.in results

results.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.com

results.eenadu.net

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

Telangana Board 1st Year Inter Vocational Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Along with the steps provided here to check the TS 1st year Inter results 2022, students can also refer to image references provided below to check the TSBIE Intermediate 1st year Vocational Results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Telangana Board

Step 2nd: Click on the TS 1st year VOC Intermediate Result link

Step 3rd: Click on the TS 1st Year vocational link and enter the 1st year Inter roll number in the result link

Step 4th: The TSBIE Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2022 will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

How To Check Telangana Board 1st Year Vocational Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the link available on the official website, students will also be able to check the TS Inter 1st year vocational results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the TS Inter 1st year Vocational results 2022 via SMS.

Open SMS application on phone

VOCATIONAL – SMS – TSVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO

Send it to 56263

Telangana Inter 1st year vocational result 2021-22 will be sent as SMS on the same number

What details will be mentioned in the Telangana Board 1st Year Inter vocational Result 2022?

When downloading the TSBIE 1st year vocational results 2022 candidates must make sure that they read through all the details provided on the marksheets. The TS Inter 1st year mark sheets will include the details such as the information of the candidate, details of the examinations and the qualifying status of the students. Check below for the complete details.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Telangana Board 1st Year Inter vocational Results 2022 Statistics

When announcing the TS 1st year Inter Vocational results 2022, the board will also release the complete statistics of the way the students performed in the examination. Candidates can check the performance of the students in the previous years in the TS Inter 1st year vocational exams.

TS Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2021 Statistics

Category Numbers Total No. Of Candidates Appeared 4,59,242 Total No. Of Candidates Passed 2,24,012 Total Pass % 49%

TS Inter 1st year Vocational 2020 Statistics

Category Numbers Overall Pass percentage 50.65% Number of students who appeared 49,197

What After the Announcement of Telangana Board 1st year Inter Vocational Result 2022?

After the TS 1st year Inter vocational results are declared online, candidates who have qualified the exams will be promoted to class 12. Candidates will also be provided with the chance to get their answer sheets evaluated once again or appear for the compartment exams.

The applications for the compartment exams and the re-evaluation process will be available on the official website shortly after the results are declared.

Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate Vocational Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Telangana Board 1st year Inter re-evaluation will be conducted for students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any mistakes in totalling. Students are required to fill in the applications and submit the fee in order for the answer sheets to be considered for the re-evaluation process.

Changes in the marks will be notified by the officials.

Telangana Board Result 2022 for 1st year vocational - Compartmental Exam

Telangana 1st year Inter vocational compartmental exams are conducted as a second chance for students who are unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Such candidates are required to visit the official website and submit the applications for the exams.

The board will issue the admit card to such candidates. The changes in the marks after compartment exams will be updated in the marksheets of the students.

About Telangana Board School Examination Board

In 2014, after the formation of Telangana state from the territories of Andhra Pradesh, The Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana was founded and is also known as TSBIE i.e. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Since its formation, the BIE Telangana has been entrusted with the task of regulation, supervision and development of the Intermediate level education system in the state of Telangana. Currently, the Board executes and governs various activities that include devising courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.