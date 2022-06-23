    Telangana Board Intermediate 1st Year Vocational Result 2022: Know Date, How to Check Here

    Updated: Jun 23, 2022 11:03 IST
    Telangana Inter First Year Vocational Result 2022
    Telangana Inter First Year Vocational Result 2022
    TS Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check Telangana Board Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Where to Check TS 1st Year Inter Vocational Result 2022
    Telangana Board 1st Year Inter Vocational Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Telangana Board Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be announcing the TS Intermediate 1st year vocational result 2022 by May. Candidates who have appeared for the TSBIE 1st year vocational examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

    The Telangana Inter 1st year Vocational Results 2022 will be available on the official website - results.cgg.gov.in. To check the results of the vocational stream examinations students are required to visit the official website and enter the TS Inter 1st year registration details in the result link given. Candidates must also note that along with the TS Inter 1st year vocational results 2022 candidates will also be provided with the direct link to check the results on this page.

    Details

    Specifications

    Board

    Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

    Exam

    Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination

    Exam level

    State school level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result websites

    bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Roll number

    The Telangana Board 1st year Inter vocational exams 2022 will be conducted by the board in March 2022. Candidates appearing for the TS Inter 1st year Vocational exams 2022 can check below the tentative schedule for the release of the results.

    Events

    Dates

    Telangana 1st Year Voc Inter Exam 2022

    March 2022

    Telangana Inter 1st Year Voc Results 2022

    May 2022

    The Telangana 1st year Inter Voc results 2022 will be declared on the official website of TSBIE. Candidates will be able to check the Telangana 1st year vocational results 2022 by clicking on the result link and entering the details in the result link. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the TSBIE Inter 1st year vocational Results 2022.

    Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Telangana Board or JagranJosh.

    Step 2nd- Click on the live link stating TS Board 1st year Inter Result 2022.

    Step 3rd- Enter credentials as asked.

    Step 4th- Click on Submit.

    Step 5th- Your Telangana Board 1st year Inter Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

    Telangana Inter 1st year vocational results 2022 will be available on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Candidates can also visit the links provided here to check the TS 1st year Inter vocational results 2022.

    • tsbie.cgg.gov.in results
    • results.cgg.gov.in
    • manabadi.com
    • results.eenadu.net
    • results.gov.in
    • bse.telangana.gov.in
    • manabadi.co.in

    Along with the steps provided here to check the TS 1st year Inter results 2022, students can also refer to image references provided below to check the TSBIE Intermediate 1st year Vocational Results 2022.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Telangana Board

    Telangana Board 1st Year Vocational Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the TS 1st year VOC Intermediate Result link

    Telangana Board 1st Year Vocational Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on the TS 1st Year vocational link and enter the 1st year Inter roll number in the result link

    Telangana Board 1st Year Vocational Result 2022

    Step 4th: The TSBIE Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2022 will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

    How To Check Telangana Board 1st Year Vocational Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Along with the link available on the official website, students will also be able to check the TS Inter 1st year vocational results via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the TS Inter 1st year Vocational results 2022 via SMS.

    • Open SMS application on phone
    • VOCATIONAL – SMS – TSVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO
    • Send it to 56263
    • Telangana Inter 1st year vocational result 2021-22 will be sent as SMS on the same number

    What details will be mentioned in the Telangana Board 1st Year Inter vocational Result 2022? 

    When downloading the TSBIE 1st year vocational results 2022 candidates must make sure that they read through all the details provided on the marksheets. The TS Inter 1st year mark sheets will include the details such as the information of the candidate, details of the examinations and the qualifying status of the students. Check below for the complete details.

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared for
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    Telangana Board 1st Year Inter vocational Results 2022 Statistics

    When announcing the TS 1st year Inter Vocational results 2022, the board will also release the complete statistics of the way the students performed in the examination. Candidates can check the performance of the students in the previous years in the TS Inter 1st year vocational exams.

    TS Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2021 Statistics

    Category

    Numbers

    Total No. Of Candidates Appeared

    4,59,242

    Total No. Of Candidates Passed

    2,24,012

    Total Pass %

    49%

    TS Inter 1st year Vocational 2020 Statistics

    Category

    Numbers

    Overall Pass percentage

    50.65%

    Number of students who appeared

    49,197

    What After the Announcement of Telangana Board 1st year Inter Vocational Result 2022?

    After the TS 1st year Inter vocational results are declared online, candidates who have qualified the exams will be promoted to class 12. Candidates will also be provided with the chance to get their answer sheets evaluated once again or appear for the compartment exams.

    The applications for the compartment exams and the re-evaluation process will be available on the official website shortly after the results are declared.

    Telangana Board 1st year Intermediate Vocational Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Telangana Board 1st year Inter re-evaluation will be conducted for students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any mistakes in totalling. Students are required to fill in the applications and submit the fee in order for the answer sheets to be considered for the re-evaluation process.

    Changes in the marks will be notified by the officials.

    Telangana Board Result 2022 for 1st year vocational - Compartmental Exam

    Telangana 1st year Inter vocational compartmental exams are conducted as a second chance for students who are unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Such candidates are required to visit the official website and submit the applications for the exams.

    The board will issue the admit card to such candidates. The changes in the marks after compartment exams will be updated in the marksheets of the students.

    About Telangana Board School Examination Board

    In 2014, after the formation of Telangana state from the territories of Andhra Pradesh, The Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana was founded and is also known as TSBIE i.e. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Since its formation, the BIE Telangana has been entrusted with the task of regulation, supervision and development of the Intermediate level education system in the state of Telangana. Currently, the Board executes and governs various activities that include devising courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

    FAQ

    When will the TS Inter 1st Year Vocational Results 2022 be released?

    Since the Telangana Intermediate exams are expected to be conducted by March 2022, it is expected that the results of the 1st year vocational stream will be declared by May 2022.

    How to Check TSBIE Inter 1st year vocational Results?

    To check TS 1st year vocational results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the vocational registration details in the vocational result link provided.

    Where to check TS 1st year Inter vocational Results 2022?

    Candidates can check the Telangana board 1st year Inter vocational results 2022 on the official website - cgg.gov.in. A direct link to check the vocational stream results will also be available here.

    What details are to be entered in the TS Inter 1st year result link 2022?

    The information of the candidates including the name and roll number, subject and stream details and the qualifying status of the students.