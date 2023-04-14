TS Inter Result 2023 Date and Time: Check 1st, 2nd Year Latest News and Updates Here

TS Intermediate Result 2023 Date and Time:  Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to announce the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year results on the official website soon. Candidates awaiting the board results can check the details here. 

Get here latest updates and news for TS 11th and 12th Result 2023
TS Inter Result 2023 Date & Time: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to announce the board examination results soon. The board conducted the TS Intermediate 1st year exams from March 15 to April 3, 2023, and the 2nd year exams from March 16 to April 4, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the TS Inter exams can visit keep visiting this page to get latest updates on the TS Board result 2023.

TS board officials will be announcing the 1st and 2nd-year board results in an official press conference, following which the link for students to check their results will be made available on the website. To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the class 11, and 12 roll numbers in the link given.

 TS Inter Result 2023 Date and Time

TS Intermediate class 11 and 12 result 2023 is expected to be announced by May 2023. The board conducted the TS Inter 1st year exams from March 15 to April 13, 2023, and the 2nd year exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4, 2023. Check below the expected date for students to check their board results, 

Particulars

Dates

TS Inter first year exam 

March 15 to April 3, 2023

TS Inter Board Result

May 2023

TS Inter exam for 2nd year

March 16 to April 4, 2023

TS Inter Board Result

May 2023

TS Intermediate results for 1st and 2nd-year students will be announced on the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, TS. Students can visit the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in to check the board results.

How to Check TS Inter Result 2023 Online?

Telangana Board Intermediate results will be announced on the official website by May 2023.  To check the results, students can visit the official website and enter the TS board roll number in the result link. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the board results. 

Step 1 - Go to the official website of TSBIE

Step 2 - Click on the TS Inter Result link 

Step 3 - Enter the 1st/2nd year roll number in the result link

Step 4 - The TS Inter result will be displayed

Step 6 - Download the TS Inter result 2023 for further reference

TS Intermediate Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Telangana board will be conducting the intermediate re-evaluation process after the board results are announced. Students who have appeared for the TS board exams and want to give their answer sheets for the re-evaluation process can visit the official website of the board and submit their applications. 

Board officials will be announcing the schedule for the re-evaluation process shortly after the exam results are announced. The revised mark sheets of students who have changes in their marks after the re-evaluation process can visit the official website to download their revised mark sheets.

TS Inter Compartment Result 2023

Telangana board conducts intermediate compartment exams for students who want to improve their exam scores. Candidates who have failed the board exams and want a second chance at improving their marks can visit the official website of the Telangana Board and apply for the compartment exams. The board will conduct the compartment exams for the students shortly after the board exam results are announced. 

TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

According to the data provided in 2022, a total of 463370 students appeared for the TS Inter class 12 exams while 464892 students appeared in the TS Inter class 11 exams. Candidates can check the detailed statistics below

Particulars

TS Inter 1st Year

TS Inter 2nd Year

Number of students wrote exam

  

463370

Number of students pass

  

295949

Number of girls appeared

2,33,210

2,16,389

Number of girls passed

1,68,692

1,64,172

Girls pass percentage

72.33%

75.86%

Number of boys pass attended the exam

2,31,682

 

2,19,981

Number of boys passed

  

1,32,773

Overall pass percentage of boys

54.20%

60%

Overall pass percentage

63.32%

67.1%

TSBIE Grading System For TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year

Telangana board follows a pattern to grade the students based on the marks secured in the board exams. According to the pattern followed students are required to secure a minimum of 35% marks in the exams to qualify. Candidates can check the complete details below.

Marks Range

Percentage of Marks

750 and above marks

75% or above marks

600 to 749 marks

More than or equal to 60% and less than 75%

500 to 599 marks

More than or equal to 50% and less than 60%

350 to 499 marks

More than or equal to 35% and less than 50%

FAQ

When will the TS Intermediate Supplementary Exam 2023 be conducted?

Andhra Pradesh 1st and 2nd-year compartment exams will be conducted by June 2023. The official notification regarding the schedule will be released soon.

What if I am unable to pass one subject in the TS Inter exam 2023?

Students unable to secure the required marks in the intermediate exams can apply and appear for the compartment exams. The applications will be made available on the official website.

What is the TS Inter 2023 passing criteria?

Students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks in the intermediate exams to be considered as qualified.

How to check TS Intermediate result 2023?

To check the TS 1st and 2nd year intermediate results students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link given. Candidates can also check the result through the direct link given here.

What is the expected TS Inter Result Date and Time?

According to reports, the board is expected to announce the 1st and 2nd year results by May 2023.

When will TS board Intermediate Result 2023 be declared?

TS board is expected to announce the intermediate 1st and 2nd year results by May 2023. The date and time for the results will be confirmed by the officials soon.

