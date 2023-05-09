TS SSC Results 2023 Expected on May 10, Check Telangana 10th Result Date and Time Here

Telangana board class 10 SSC result 2023 is expected to be announced tomorrow, May 10, 2023. The official notification regarding the date and time is expected to be made by board officials in some time. Check the complete details here.

TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Telangana board SSC class 10 results are expected to be announced tomorrow, May 10, 2023. Although official confirmation is yet awaited from board officials, it is expected that the SSC results will be announced in the afternoon on Wednesday. Candidates who have appeared for the board exams can check their class 10 results on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

According to data available, this year over 4 lakh students appeared for the Telangana TS SSC exams 2023. The board conducted the exams this year from April 3 to 13, 2023. To check the class 10 Telangana SSC result students can visit the official website and enter the hall ticket number in the result link.

TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time

According to reports, the Telangana Board SSC class 10 result will be announced tomorrow, May 10, 2023. An official confirmation regarding the date and time will be issued by board officials in some time. Candidates are advised to be prepared for the results with their board hall tickets.

Telangana 10th Result and Marks Memo

The link for students to check their TS SSC result and download their marks memo will be available on the website - bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates must note that the original mark sheets of the students will be available at the respective schools shortly after the board results are announced.

BSE Telangana SSC Result at Jagran Josh

Along with the result link provided on the official website, students will also be able to check the TS SSC results at Jagran Josh. To check the results here candidates can visit the official website of the Telangana board - telangana10.jagranjosh.com and enter the hall ticket number.

How to check Telangana SSC Result 2023 Online

BSE Telangana board class 10 result 2023 will be announced online. To check the results, students are required to enter the hall ticket number in the result link on the website. Candidates can also check the TS SSC result 2023 by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana Board

Step 2: Click on the class 10 result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the SSC hall ticket number in the result link

Step 4: Download the class 10 Telangana result for further reference

In 2022, a total of over 5 lakh students appeared for the TS SSC exams out of which over 4 lakh students passed. The overall pass percentage in 2022 was 90%

