BSE Telangana TS SSC Results 2023 by Jagran Josh, Check with Roll Number Here

Telangana Board SSC 10th result will be announced today, May 10, 2023. Jagran Josh will be providing students with a direct link on this page to check their board results. Check further details on the same here.

TS SSC 10th Results 2023: BSE Telangana 10th results to be announced today, May 10, 2023. Candidates can check the board results at 12 pm. Along with the official website bse.telangana.gov.in, candidates can also check their results at telangana10.jagranjosh.com.

Telangana Manabadi Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

As mentioned, Telangana board results will also be available here at Jagran Josh. Since the number of students visiting the official website is over 4 lakhs there are chances that students might find it difficult to login to the official website to check their results. To make the process easier, students can visit the link telangana10.jagranjosh.com and enter the hall ticket number to check the board results.

Updated as on May 10, 2023 at 8:16 AM

Telangana Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the TS SSC Result 2023 today, May 10, 2023. Candidates can check the BSE Telangana SSC Result 2023 through the link on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. The Telangana board SSC exams were conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023.

This year over 4 lakh students have appeared for the Telangana SSC exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their board results by entering the hall ticket number in the result link. Along with the link on the official website, candidates are also provided with a direct link here at Jagran Josh to check the board results. In case students find it difficult to login to the website after the results are declared, they can visit the link telangana10.jagranjosh.com to check their results.

TS SSC Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

As mentioned, Jagran Josh will be providing candidates with a link to check their board results in case they are unable to check their results on the official website.

How to Check BSE Telangana SSC Result at Jagran Josh

Telangana board SSC class 10 result 2023 will be announced by the officials on the website of the board. To check the board results candidates are required to visit the website and enter the hall ticket number in the result link. Candidates can also check their board results through the link available at Jagran Josh. Follow the steps given here to check the board results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jagran Josh

Step 2: Click on the Telangana SSC result link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number in the given link

Step 4: Download the Telangana 10th result for further reference

Telangana SSC Result 2023 Marks Memo

The Telangana board 12th marks memo will be available on the website. The marks memo will however be considered provisional until the original copy is issued by the board. Candidates can download their BSE Telangana SSC marks memo through the link given on the website. Candidates will be notified of the original mark sheets by board officials shortly after the result are declared

