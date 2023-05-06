10th Results 2023: Official Direct Links to Check AP SSC Result and Download Scorecard

AP SSC Result 2023 (Today): Students can find a list of websites to check Manabadi 10th result link here. Also, get the latest updates on SSC marks memo and other details here.

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023: Know List of Official Links To Check AP 10th Class Results Here

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the result of the Manabadi class 10th today, May 6, 2023, in online mode. Once released, students who have appeared for the AP SSC exam can check their AP SSC result online at: bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. Also, the AP board has also partnered with other third-party websites and education portals to share AP SSC results with the students. They can also download their AP SSC marks memo on this page: ap10.jagranjosh.com. To check the result, students are required to enter the login credentials in the login window.

As per the media reports, this year over 6.6 lakh students have registered for AP class 10th board exams. Along with the BSEAP SSC results, the board will also release the overall pass percentages, district-wise result statistics and other information. Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.26% whereas boy’s and girl’s pass percentages was stood at 64.02% and 70.07% respectively.

BSEAP AP class 10th Toppers List 2023

In 2022, the Andhra Pradesh Board did not announce the AP SSC toppers list. The decision to not issue the AP 10th rank list 2023 was not taken as a means to stop the coaching culture.

When will the Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 link be activated?

After the state education minister announces the AP SSC results via press conference, the Manabadi AP SSC result link will be activated on the official website of BSEAP. Apart from that, students can also download their marks memo at ap10.jagranjosh.com.

Manabadi AP 10th Result 2023 Marks Memo

The AP SSC Manabadi result marks memo can be downloaded from the official website results.bse.ap.gov.in. Check the image of the AP marks memo below:

When will press conference begin for Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023?

The press conference to announce the AP Board SSC result 2023 will begin at 11 AM. The state education minister Botcha Satyanarayana will address the press conference and announce the overall AP 10th class pass percentage along with other important details.

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023 soon at results.bse.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 exam results can be checked at the board’s official website or via respective schools. Students can check their SSC results at results.bse.ap.gov.in. Check the image given below:

AP SSC 10th Results being declared in 20 days

This year, the AP SSC exams were conducted from April 3 to 18, 2023. The Manabadi result will be announced within 20 days today, May 6, 2023. Candidates can check their results and download their marks memo at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

AP Board SSC Result 2023: Details mentioned on the marksheet

Name of the student

Roll number

Name of the district

Subjects appeared in (Three language and three non-language papers)

Average grade points obtained

Grade points

Internal marks

Qualifying status (Pass or Fail)

How to download AP SSC Result 2023?

Andhra Pradesh Board SSC exam results can be checked at the official websites i.e. bse.ap.gov.in, bseap.org or via respective schools. Candidates can check their Manabadi SSC results by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board i.e. bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the AP SSC result 2023 link given.

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary login credentials as asked.

Step 5: Now, click on the submit button.

Step 6: The AP SSC Marks Memo will appear on the screen.

AP SSC Result 2023: Over 6 lakh students awaiting result

As per the media reports, more than 6 lakh students have appeared for AP SSC 2023 exam. All the candidates will be able to check their result on the AP SSC official website today, May 6, 2023 at 11 AM.

What Are The List of Official Websites To Check Manabadi AP Class 10 Result 2023?

The class 10th exam was conducted from April 3 to 18, 2023. Those who appeared for the exam can check their AP SSC result at these official websites. Check below the list of websites on which students can download their BSEAP marks memo:

bse.ap.gov.in

bseap.org

Where To Check AP SSC Result 2023 If the Official Website Crashes?

As over 6 lakh students will be checking their Manabadi SSC result, there might be chances that the official website crashes after the release of class 10th result. In that case, students can check below these Jagran Josh websites, where the AP class 10th marks memo can be downloaded:

Is there any mobile app to check Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023?

These apps are available on the PlayStore for Android Phones and can be downloaded easily. However, this information has been provided based on last year’s update. This year, the officials might decide not to release Manabadi class 10 results via mobile apps. This year too, it is expected that the board will announce the Manabadi SSC result on these three different Android Mobile Apps:

Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect

AP Fiber TV

People’s First Mobile App

Can students check their AP Class 10th Result 2023 in offline mode?

Last year, the board also provided the facility to check marks in offline mode via SMS. This year, it is uncertain whether the board will provide the SMS facility or not. However, if it is provided then the students can go through the steps provided below (based on last year):

Step 1: Go to the message/SMS application on the mobile phone

Step 2: Type hall ticket number

Step 3: Send it 55352/56300

How to download AP SSC Marks Memo 2023?

Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 exam results can be checked at the official website mentioned above or via respective schools. The students can check their SSC results by following the steps below: