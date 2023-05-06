AP SSC Toppers List 2023: Check Manabadi AP Class 10th Toppers, 72.26 Percent Pass, Girls Outperformed Boys

AP SSC Toppers List 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the class 10th result for the students. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 72.26%. As per updates, this year, 933 schools achieved 100% pass, and 38 schools registered 0 per cent pass.
Along with the announcement of the result, the authorities will soon release the Manabadi SSC toppers list and other statistics. The AP board class 10th result has been announced for approx 6 lakh students.
This time girls have outperformed boys. The pass percentage of girls and boys has been recorded at 75.38% and 69.27% respectively. The Andhra Pradesh SSC topper list will have information about the rank, topper’s name and marks obtained by them. Last year, the board did not release the AP Board SSC toppers list.
AP SSC Toppers List 2023, Check Overall Statistics
Students can check below the total number of registered, appeared and passed students statistics below:
|
Specifications
|
Statistics
|
Number of students registered
|
6,64,152
|
Number of students appeared
|
6,09,081
|
Pass percentage
|
72.26%
|
Girls pass percentage
|
75.38%
|
Boys pass percentage
|
69.27%
AP Class 10th Result 2023 Pass Percentage
The pass percentage of girls and boys has been recorded at 75.38% and 69.27% respectively.
|
Overview
|
Pass Percentage
|
Overall pass percentage
|
72.26%
|
Girls pass percentage
|
69.27%
|
Boys pass percentage
|
75.38%
Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 Medium-Wise Pass Percentage
Students can check the medium-wise pass percentage below:
|
Subjects
|
Students Appeared
|
Students Pass
|
Pass Percentage
|
English
|
4,32,641
|
3,49,673
|
80.82%
|
Telugu
|
1,68,107
|
84,047
|
50%
BSEAP SSC Topper List 2023: Who Tops the Manabadi Class 10th Result
The AP board announces the result and the class 10th toppers list together. Around 6 lakh students registered for board exams. As per reports, 6,64,152 students have registered out which 6,09,081 appeared.
AP SSC Toppers List 2019
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Vardan Reddy
|
992
|
2
|
Afran Sheikh
|
991
|
3
|
Mukku Deekshita
|
990
|
3
|
Kuraba Shinyatha
|
990
|
3
|
Vayalap Sushma
|
990
|
3
|
Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi
|
990
Previous Year AP SSC Result Pass Percentage
Last year, a total of 6,15,908 students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.26%. Here, we have listed down the figures of last few year’s Andhra Pradesh board result of class 10th. They can check the past few year's AP Board 10th result statistics below:
|
Years
|
Overall pass %
|
Total students
|
Girls pass %
|
Boys pass %
|
2022
|
67.26%
|
6,15,908
|
70.07%
|
64.02%
|
2021
|
100%
|
6,29,981
|
100%
|
100%
|
2020
|
-
|
Around 6.3 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
2019
|
94.88%
|
6,21,649
|
95.09%
|
94.68%
|
2018
|
94.48
|
6,13,378
|
94.56
|
94.41
|
2017
|
91.92
|
6,22,538
|
91.97
|
91.87
|
2016
|
93.26
|
7,21,345
|
92.41
|
90.15
|
2015
|
89.5
|
6,44,961
|
90.6
|
88.4
|
2014
|
86.9
|
6,33,002
|
88.9
|
85.2
