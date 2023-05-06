AP SSC Toppers List 2023: Check Manabadi AP Class 10th Toppers, 72.26 Percent Pass, Girls Outperformed Boys

AP SSC Toppers List 2023: BSEAP has released the class 10th result today. Overall 72.26% of students have passed the exam. Along with the result, Manabadi AP SSC toppers list has also been released. Check result statistics here

AP SSC Toppers List 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the class 10th result for the students. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 72.26%. As per updates, this year, 933 schools achieved 100% pass, and 38 schools registered 0 per cent pass.

Along with the announcement of the result, the authorities will soon release the Manabadi SSC toppers list and other statistics. The AP board class 10th result has been announced for approx 6 lakh students.

This time girls have outperformed boys. The pass percentage of girls and boys has been recorded at 75.38% and 69.27% respectively. The Andhra Pradesh SSC topper list will have information about the rank, topper’s name and marks obtained by them. Last year, the board did not release the AP Board SSC toppers list.

AP SSC Toppers List 2023, Check Overall Statistics

Students can check below the total number of registered, appeared and passed students statistics below:

Specifications Statistics Number of students registered 6,64,152 Number of students appeared 6,09,081 Pass percentage 72.26% Girls pass percentage 75.38% Boys pass percentage 69.27%

AP Class 10th Result 2023 Pass Percentage

The pass percentage of girls and boys has been recorded at 75.38% and 69.27% respectively.

Overview Pass Percentage Overall pass percentage 72.26% Girls pass percentage 69.27% Boys pass percentage 75.38%

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 Medium-Wise Pass Percentage

Students can check the medium-wise pass percentage below:

Subjects Students Appeared Students Pass Pass Percentage English 4,32,641 3,49,673 80.82% Telugu 1,68,107 84,047 50%

BSEAP SSC Topper List 2023: Who Tops the Manabadi Class 10th Result

The AP board announces the result and the class 10th toppers list together. Around 6 lakh students registered for board exams. As per reports, 6,64,152 students have registered out which 6,09,081 appeared.

AP SSC Toppers List 2019

Rank Name Marks 1 Vardan Reddy 992 2 Afran Sheikh 991 3 Mukku Deekshita 990 3 Kuraba Shinyatha 990 3 Vayalap Sushma 990 3 Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi 990

Previous Year AP SSC Result Pass Percentage

Last year, a total of 6,15,908 students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.26%. Here, we have listed down the figures of last few year’s Andhra Pradesh board result of class 10th. They can check the past few year's AP Board 10th result statistics below:

Years Overall pass % Total students Girls pass % Boys pass % 2022 67.26% 6,15,908 70.07% 64.02% 2021 100% 6,29,981 100% 100% 2020 - Around 6.3 lakh - - 2019 94.88% 6,21,649 95.09% 94.68% 2018 94.48 6,13,378 94.56 94.41 2017 91.92 6,22,538 91.97 91.87 2016 93.26 7,21,345 92.41 90.15 2015 89.5 6,44,961 90.6 88.4 2014 86.9 6,33,002 88.9 85.2

Also Read: AP SSC Results 2023 Declared: 72 Percent Students Pass, Manabadi AP Board 10th Class Result Link at bse.ap.gov.in