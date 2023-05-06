AP SSC Toppers List 2023: Check Manabadi AP Class 10th Toppers, 72.26 Percent Pass, Girls Outperformed Boys

AP SSC Toppers List 2023: BSEAP has released the class 10th result today. Overall 72.26% of students have passed the exam. Along with the result, Manabadi AP SSC toppers list has also been released. Check result statistics here 

AP SSC Toppers 2023
AP SSC Toppers 2023

AP SSC Toppers List 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the class 10th result for the students. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 72.26%. As per updates, this year, 933 schools achieved 100% pass, and 38 schools registered 0 per cent pass. 

Along with the announcement of the result, the authorities will soon release the Manabadi SSC toppers list and other statistics. The AP board class 10th result has been announced for approx 6 lakh students. 

This time girls have outperformed boys. The pass percentage of girls and boys has been recorded at 75.38% and 69.27% respectively. The Andhra Pradesh SSC topper list will have information about the rank, topper’s name and marks obtained by them. Last year, the board did not release the AP Board SSC toppers list. 

AP SSC Toppers List 2023, Check Overall Statistics 

Students can check below the total number of registered, appeared and passed students statistics below:

Specifications

Statistics

Number of students registered

6,64,152

Number of students appeared

6,09,081

Pass percentage 

72.26%

Girls pass percentage

75.38%

Boys pass percentage

69.27%

AP Class 10th Result 2023 Pass Percentage 

The pass percentage of girls and boys has been recorded at 75.38% and 69.27% respectively.

Overview 

Pass Percentage 

Overall pass percentage

72.26%

Girls pass percentage

69.27%

Boys pass percentage

75.38%

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 Medium-Wise Pass Percentage

Students can check the medium-wise pass percentage below: 

Subjects

Students Appeared

Students Pass

Pass Percentage

English 

4,32,641

3,49,673

80.82%

Telugu

1,68,107

84,047

50%

BSEAP SSC Topper List 2023: Who Tops the Manabadi Class 10th Result 

The AP board announces the result and the class 10th toppers list together. Around 6 lakh students registered for board exams. As per reports,  6,64,152 students have registered out which 6,09,081 appeared. 

AP SSC Toppers List 2019

Rank

Name

Marks

1

Vardan Reddy

992

2

Afran Sheikh

991

3

Mukku Deekshita

990

3

Kuraba Shinyatha

990

3

Vayalap Sushma

990

3

Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi

990

Previous Year AP SSC Result Pass Percentage 

Last year, a total of 6,15,908 students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.26%. Here, we have listed down the figures of last few year’s Andhra Pradesh board result of class 10th. They can check the past few year's AP Board 10th result statistics below: 

Years

Overall pass %

Total students

Girls pass %

Boys pass %

2022

67.26%

6,15,908

70.07%

64.02%

2021

100%

6,29,981

100%

100%

2020

-

Around 6.3 lakh

-

-

2019

94.88%

6,21,649

95.09%

94.68%

2018

94.48

6,13,378

94.56

94.41

2017

91.92

6,22,538

91.97

91.87

2016

93.26

7,21,345

92.41

90.15

2015

89.5

6,44,961

90.6

88.4

2014

86.9

6,33,002

88.9

85.2

Also Read: AP SSC Results 2023 Declared: 72 Percent Students Pass, Manabadi AP Board 10th Class Result Link at bse.ap.gov.in 

