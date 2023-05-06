BSEAP Results 2023 AP: Check Minimum Marks Required to Qualify AP Class 10th Exam

AP SSC Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the AP class 10 results in online mode. Candidates waiting for the board to declare the results can visit the official websites at the given time to check their scores.

Andhra Pradesh board follows minimum passing criteria to declare the board results. As per the criteria students scoring above the minimum passing marks will be considered qualified for further admission process while those scoring below the passing marks will have to appear for the supplementary or compartment exams to improve their marks.

In this article, students can find the details regarding the minimum passing criteria, supplementary exams, and other AP SSC results details.

What after the BSEAP 10th class result 2023 declaration?

After the declaration of the AP SSC results at results.bse.ap.gov.in, students have to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools. Based on the scores obtained by the students, they will be able to choose a preferred course from Arts, Science and Commerce stream in Class 11.

Check BSEAP SSC grading system

Students securing marks between 91 to 100 will get A1 grade. They can go through the table to know what grades will be given in AP SSC marks memo:

Marks Grades 91 to 100 A1 grade 81 to 90 A2 grade 71 to 80 B1 grade 61 to 70 B2 grade 51 to 60 C1 grade 41 to 50 C2 grade 35 to 40 D grade

How to download AP SSC Marks Memo 2023 online?

The Andhra Pradesh Board SSC exam results can be checked at the official website i.e. bse.ap.gov.in or via respective schools. Students who have given the class 10th exams can follow the steps given below to check their Manabadi SSC results 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now, look for the AP SSC result 2023 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, enter all the required details as asked.

Step 5: After this, click on the final submit button.

Step 6: The AP 10th SSC Results 2023 will appear on the screen.

AP SSC Results 2023 Minimum Passing Marks

As mentioned, the AP board has set a minimum passing mark for students who have appeared for the exams. Those scoring above the minimum passing marks will be considered as passed and will be eligible for further admissions. Those who are unable to score the minimum passing marks can however appear for the supplementary exams and improve their scores.

As per the marking scheme followed students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks in the class 10 examinations aggregate and in each subject.

AP SSC Result 2023: Supplementary Exams

If a candidate is unable to score the minimum passing marks in the AP SSC board exams, they can apply to appear for the supplementary exams. AP 10th supplementary exams will be conducted shortly after the board results are announced. Candidates can apply for the supplementary exams through the link given on the official website. AP SSC class 10 supplementary exams will be conducted within a month from the announcement of the board exams. The results of the SSC supplementary exams will be declared within a short time to make sure students can apply for further admissions.

