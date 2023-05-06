AP SSC Result 2023 Declared: Know When, Where and How to Check AP Board 10th Result





Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage at 72.26%

AP SSC Result 2023 has been declared by education minister Botcha Satyanarayana. According to the announcement made, the overall pass percentage of SSC students in 2023 is 72.26%. A total of 6,64,152 students registered for the SSC exams out of which 6,09,081 Appeared.

Updated as on May 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM

AP SSC Result 2023: AP Board SSC Result 2023 has been announced by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana today, May 6, 2023. Candidates can click on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in or the direct link given below to check their board results.

AP SSC Class 10 Results Soon

AP Class 10 SSC results will be announced by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana by 11 AM. The link will be available on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in

Updated as on May 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM

AP SSC Results 2023 Manabadi

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will be announcing the AP SSC results today at 11 am. Students must keep their hall tickets ready with them to check their results. The link for candidates to check the results will be available on the official website results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Updated as on May 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023 Soon

AP SSC Class 10 result 2023 will be announced online today, May 6, 2023, at 11 am. To check the results candidates need to visit the website and enter the hall ticket number. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will be announcing the board results today. The link for candidates to check the results will be available on the official website - results.bse.ap.gov.in

Updated as on May 6, 2023 at 10:28 AM

AP SSC Result 2023 in an Hour

AP board SSC class 10 results will be announced in an hour. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will be announcing the 10th results at 11 am. Candidates can check their results through the official link after the announcement of the results.

Updated as on May 6, 2023 at 10:09 AM

AP 10th Class Results 2023: Supplementary Exams

Manabadi AP 10th results will be announced at 11 am today, May 6, 2023. After the board results, students who have not scored the minimum passing marks will be able to apply for the supplementary exams. The notification for the supplementary exams will be available shortly.

Updated as on May 6, 2023 at 9:34 AM

AP 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

AP Board SSC class 10 results will be announced today, May 6, 2023. Candidates can download their result through the link on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in at 11 am.

Updated as on May 6, 2023 at 9:19 AM

Manabadi AP SSC Result at Jagran Josh

Along with the link on the official website, candidates will also be able to check their board results through the link given here at Jagran Josh. To check the results students can visit the following website

ap10.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

Updated as on May 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM

How to Download SSC Marks Memo

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download their AP SSC marks Memo

Step 1: Visit the AP SSC official website

Step 2: Click on 10th result link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number in the link given

Step 4: Download the AP 10th marks memo

Updated as on May 6, 2023 at 8:46 AM

AP SSC Result 2023 Today

AP board 10th result 2023 will be announced by the education minister today. The link will be available at 11 am after the minister announces all the result details in an official press conference. To check the class 10 AP result, students are required to enter the hall ticket number in the result link.

Updated as on May 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce the SSC class 10 exam results today May 6, 2023. As per the timing shared by the board officials, the AP SSC results will be announced by 11 am. Students eagerly waiting for the board to announce the Manabadi AP SSC results 2023 can visit the official website of the board today to check the results. The 10th AP results will be announced by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and the link for students to check their SSC results will be available on the website - results.bse.ap.gov.in.

This year, the board conducted the exams from April 3 to 18, 2023. As per reports, approximately 6,22,537 students appeared for the AP Secondary School Certificate exams. Candidates can check their AP SSC Result 2023 on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in.

When to Check AP SSC Result 2023

The AP SSC results will be declared on the official website today. According to the details provided, the results will be declared by 11 am today, May 6, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exams can keep watching this space to get regular updates on the declaration of the AP SSC Results 2023.

Where to check AP SSC Results 2023

The AP 10th class results 2023 will be available on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. Along with the official website, students will also be able to check the AP SSC Results through the link ap10.jagranjosh.com or results.jagranjosh.com. Candidates can get here the list of websites to check their SSC AP Result 2023.

Official Websites to Check AP SSC Result 2023

Andhra Pradesh Board 10th Result 2023 will be declared online on the board website. Board officials will announce the result details followed by which the link to check the results will be live on the website. The alternate links to check the class 10 AP results are given below.

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

Check AP SSC Result at Jagran Josh

Apart from the link on the official website, candidates will also be able to check their results through the link available at Jagran Josh. In case a candidate is unable to visit the official website, they can visit the below-given links to check their SSC result.

ap10.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

How to check AP SSC Results 2023

Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations will be announcing the AP SSC results on the official website of the board today. Candidates can check the AP board class 10 results 2023 by entering the login credentials in the result link. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the AP SSC Results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the AP Directorate of Government Examination official website

Step 2: Click on the SSC Result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the AP SSC Registration number in the link given

Step 4: The Result of the candidates will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Ap SSC Results 2023 for further admission procedures.

Also Read: SSC AP Results 2023 Today, May 6: Check Class 10th Result by Jagran Josh