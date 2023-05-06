AP SSC Results 2023: Check Manabadi Class 10th Re-verification, Recounting Updates Here

BIEAP announced the Manabadi AP SSC result on May 6, 2023. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-counting of their answer sheets through the official websites i.e. bse.ap.gov.in. Check details here

Manabadi AP 10th Class Results 2023: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the class 10 board exam results today, May 6, 2023. The board has announced the Manabadi SSC result through a press conference. It is expected that students who are not satisfied with their scores and want to submit their board exam answer sheets for re-verification or recounting can apply till May 13, 2023. According to media reports, the overall pass percentage of the students in the SSC exams is 72.26%. The pass percentage of boys is 69.27% while the pass percentage of girls is 75.38%.

In 2022, the AP board announced the class 10th results on June 6, at noon. Along with the result, the board didn't release the rank list. It is expected that the BSEAP board will follow the same pattern as well this year as well. Last year, the total pass rate was 67.26%, while the pass percentage of boys and girls was 64.02% and 70.07%, respectively.

Read More on this - 10th Results 2023 Announced: Official Direct Links to Check AP SSC Result and Download Scorecard

Manabadi AP Reverification 2023

Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks and want to submit their board exam answer sheets for re-verification or scrutiny are required to submit their re-evaluation application form through the official website of the BIEAP.

Manabadi AP Class 10th Reverification 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check out the conducting body, and important dates related to the AP SSC 2023 reverification or recounting in the table given below.

Name of the Board The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh Official Websites bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in Last date to apply for AP SSC Reverification/ Recounting May 13 (Tentative)

How To Apply for AP SSC Recounting 2023?

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can go through the steps given below to know how to apply for AP SSC re-evaluation.

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the Manabadi Revaluation application link available

Step 3: Login using the required login credentials to proceed further

Step 4: The AP Board SSC Re-evaluation form will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Now, enter all the required details as asked

Step 6: Submit the rechecking application fee through online payment and then click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 7: Download and print a hard copy of it for future use

Also Read: AP SSC Toppers List 2023: Check Manabadi AP Class 10th Toppers, 72 Percent Pass, Girls Outperformed Boys

