Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023: Check BSEAP Class 10 Results with Roll Number on Mobile

AP SSC Results 2023: Manabadi SSC Results for 2023 are to be announced today, at 11 AM. Get here the detailed steps to check the Manabadi SSC Public Exam 2023 with roll number on your mobile phone.

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023: Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is about to announce the AP Class 10 results at 11 AM today, on Saturday, May 6, 2023 by the Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana, in Vijayawada. The result will be published on the official websites of the board at bse.ap.gov.in and bseape.org.in Manabadi AP SSC candidates can check their SSC Public Exam results eenadu by entering their login credentials on the official result window of BSEAP. In this article, AP SSC candidates can check the complete step-by-step process to check the AP SSC Result 2023 with roll numbers on mobile.

How to Check Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023 Online with Roll Number?

Step 1: Visit the official result websites of BSEAP

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the link for the AP SSC Result link.

Step 3: New Result window will open up asking for login credentials.

Step 4: Login Credentials to be entered in AP SSC Result Portal: Roll Number or Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth (DOB)

Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

Step 6: The result page will open up. Download the Manabadi AP SSC Results Marks Memo 2023.

Step 7: Take a printout of the AP SSC Class 10 Marks Memo for future reference.

Official Links to Check Manabadi SSC Results 2023

How to Check Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023 through SMS?

As per reports, over 6.5 lakh BSEAP candidates appeared for the AP SSC exams 2023 conducted from April 3 to April 18, 2023. With such large number of students appearing for the examinations, it is likely that the BSEAP result server links would experience immense traffic and hence, get slowed down or crash. In such a case, students can check AP SSC Results 2023 through SMS.

Check below the complete process to check AP SSC Results 2023 eenadu:

Step 1: On the SMS application installed in your mobile phone, create a new SMS.

Step 2: Type Hall Ticket Number as given in your Manabadi SSC Admit Card/ Hall Ticket

Step 3: Send the SMS to 55352/56300

Step 4: You would receive your AP SSC Result 2023 from BSEAP through SMS on the same number

Alternatively,

BSNL users can send their Send Hall Ticket Number to 56300/55353

and

Vodafone users can send SSC(Space)Hall Ticket Number to 56300



How to Check Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023 Result on Call?

To check AP SSC Results 2023 10th class through phone call, use the the steps given below, based on your network:

BSNL Call 1255225 Vodafone Call 58888 Airtel Call 52800

AP SSC Minimum Passing Marks

To be considered as “qualified” in the BSEAP SSC Exam, AP candidates must secure a minimum of 33% marks. The 33 percent marks have to be scored in each subject as well as in aggregate.

If you score 33 percent and above overall and in each subject then you have qualified the exam.

However, if you are a Manabadi AP SSC candidate who is unable to score the required minimum marks then you would have to appear for a supplementary or improvement exam.

BSEAP SSC Result 2023: How can I Download my Manabadi AP SSC Marks Memo Online?

Step 1: Go to the official BSEAP website at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Result portal link from the home page.

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Manabadi AP Class 10 Marks Memo will open up in a new window.

Step 5: Download BSEAP AP SSC Marks Memo 2023.

Details to check in AP SSC Results 2023 Marks Memo

The following details will be present in the Manabadi SSC results 2023:

Roll number

Students name

District name

Subjects appeared in (Three language and three non-language papers)

Internal marks



Average grade point obtained

Grade points

Qualifying status (Passed/Failed)