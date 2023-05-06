Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023: Check BSEAP Class 10 Results with Roll Number on Mobile

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023: Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is about to announce the AP Class 10 results at 11 AM today, on Saturday, May 6, 2023 by the Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Botsa Satyanarayana, in Vijayawada. The result will be published on the official websites of the board at bse.ap.gov.in and bseape.org.in Manabadi AP SSC candidates can check their SSC Public Exam results eenadu by entering their login credentials on the official result window of BSEAP. In this article, AP SSC candidates can check the complete step-by-step process to check the AP SSC Result 2023 with roll numbers on mobile.
How to Check Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023 Online with Roll Number?
Step 1: Visit the official result websites of BSEAP
Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the link for the AP SSC Result link.
Step 3: New Result window will open up asking for login credentials.
Step 4: Login Credentials to be entered in AP SSC Result Portal: Roll Number or Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth (DOB)
Step 5: Click on the Submit button.
Step 6: The result page will open up. Download the Manabadi AP SSC Results Marks Memo 2023.
Step 7: Take a printout of the AP SSC Class 10 Marks Memo for future reference.
Official Links to Check Manabadi SSC Results 2023
|
bse.ap.gov.in
|
bseape.org
How to Check Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023 through SMS?
As per reports, over 6.5 lakh BSEAP candidates appeared for the AP SSC exams 2023 conducted from April 3 to April 18, 2023. With such large number of students appearing for the examinations, it is likely that the BSEAP result server links would experience immense traffic and hence, get slowed down or crash. In such a case, students can check AP SSC Results 2023 through SMS.
Check below the complete process to check AP SSC Results 2023 eenadu:
Step 1: On the SMS application installed in your mobile phone, create a new SMS.
Step 2: Type Hall Ticket Number as given in your Manabadi SSC Admit Card/ Hall Ticket
Step 3: Send the SMS to 55352/56300
Step 4: You would receive your AP SSC Result 2023 from BSEAP through SMS on the same number
Alternatively,
BSNL users can send their Send Hall Ticket Number to 56300/55353
and
Vodafone users can send SSC(Space)Hall Ticket Number to 56300
How to Check Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023 Result on Call?
To check AP SSC Results 2023 10th class through phone call, use the the steps given below, based on your network:
|BSNL
|Call 1255225
|Vodafone
|Call 58888
|Airtel
|Call 52800
AP SSC Minimum Passing Marks
To be considered as “qualified” in the BSEAP SSC Exam, AP candidates must secure a minimum of 33% marks. The 33 percent marks have to be scored in each subject as well as in aggregate.
If you score 33 percent and above overall and in each subject then you have qualified the exam.
However, if you are a Manabadi AP SSC candidate who is unable to score the required minimum marks then you would have to appear for a supplementary or improvement exam.
BSEAP SSC Result 2023: How can I Download my Manabadi AP SSC Marks Memo Online?
Step 1: Go to the official BSEAP website at bie.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Result portal link from the home page.
Step 3: Log in using your roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: The Manabadi AP Class 10 Marks Memo will open up in a new window.
Step 5: Download BSEAP AP SSC Marks Memo 2023.
Details to check in AP SSC Results 2023 Marks Memo
The following details will be present in the Manabadi SSC results 2023:
- Roll number
- Students name
- District name
- Subjects appeared in (Three language and three non-language papers)
- Internal marks
- Average grade point obtained
- Grade points
- Qualifying status (Passed/Failed)
|
AP Result 2023 FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)
|
Question 1: How can I check my AP Board SSC Result 2023?
Answer: To check AP Board SSC Result 2023, visit the official website of BESAP at bse.ap.gov.in or bseape.org and enter your login credentials in the result portal. Find here the complete process to check AP Board SSC Class 10 result 2023 online.
|
Question 2: Is Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 out?
Answer: Yes. BSEAP is set to announce the Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023 eenadu 11 AM on May 6, 2023. Check complete details here.
|
Question 3: What is Manabadi AP 10th result 2023 Date and Time?
Answer: BSEAP is going to announce the AP SSC Results 2023 for Class 10 on May 6 at 11 am.