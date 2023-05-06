AP SSC Public Examination 10th Results 2023 OUT: Pass Percentage 72.26%, Official Websites to Check AP SSC 10th Result at results.bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Public Examination 10 Results 2023 out on May 6. The official website to check AP 10th results is results.bse.ap.gov.in and bseape.org. Read here how to download AP SSC 10th exam result link, and how to download the marks memo.

AP SSC Public Examination Result 2023: The AP SSC Public Examinations 10th result was announced today on May 6, 2023 eenadu. The AP SSC Public exam 10th result has been declared on - results.bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Public exam is the annual exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) for students studying in Class 10 in the state of Andhra Pradesh, India. The AP SSC exams are considered to be one of the most important exams in a student's academic career.

The AP SSC Public 10th Examinations was conducted from April 3 to 18, 2023. The exams are designed to test the knowledge and understanding of the students in various subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and Languages. The exam syllabus is based on the Andhra Pradesh state-level curriculum and covers topics that the students have learned throughout the academic year.

The Manabadi AP SSC 10th results has been released by Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education of the state at the press conference conducted by the Board. The pass percentage, merit list, toppers name and other details are also being released along with the results.

Students can download their AP SSC marks memo at the official website provided below.

SSC AP Results 2023: Number of Registered and Appeared Students

No. of Students Registered 6,64,152 No. of Students Appeared 6,09,081

Pass Percentage in Manabadi SSC Result 2023 Overall 72.26% Boys 69.27% Girls

75.38% AP Class 10th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Improved



This year the overall pass percentage is improved by around 8% from last year of 64.02%.

AP Board 10th (SSC) Result Links: Official Links to where Results are Hosted

There are high chances that you would not be able to access your result through BSEAP websites immediately due to high traffic at once.

Find here Steps to Check BSEAP Class 10 Results with Roll Number Online, on Mobile and Call

AP SSC Public Exam 10th Result 2023: How to Download Marks Memo

Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 exam results can be checked at the official website mentioned above or via respective schools. The students can check their SSC results by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the AP SSC result 2023 link.

Step 3: Click on it, a new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials.

Step 5: click on the submit tab.

Step 6: The Manabadi AP marks memo will be displayed on the screen.

Details to check in AP SSC Results 2023 Marks Memo

The following details will be present in the Manabadi SSC results 2023:

Roll number

Students name

District name

Subjects appeared in (Three language and three non-language papers)

Internal marks



Average grade point obtained

Grade points

Qualifying status (Passed/Failed)

AP SSC Minimum Passing Marks

To qualify AP SSC Exam 2023, candidates must score 33 percent and above in aggregate and in each subject.

However, if you are a Manabadi AP SSC candidate who is unable to score the required minimum marks then you would have to appear for a supplementary or improvement exam.

AP SSC Supplementary Exams Date 2023

The AP SSC Supplementary exams will be conducted from June 2 to June 10, 2023 for those students who were unable to pass the AP SSC Class 10 exam 2023.

Check More at AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Date, Time and Other Details



The results of the AP SSC Public Examinations play a crucial role in a student's academic career as they determine the eligibility of the students for further studies in various streams such as Science, Commerce, and Arts. The students who score good marks in the AP SSC Public Examinations are eligible to apply for admission to various higher education courses such as Intermediate, Polytechnic, and ITI.