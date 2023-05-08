AP EAMCET 2023 Admit Card to be Out Tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know How to Download AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Here

AP EAMCET Admit Card 2023: JNTU Anantapur on the behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP EAMCET 2023 admit card tomorrow, May 9, 2023, in online mode. Once released, those candidates who are appearing for AP EAMCET examination to get admission into various professional courses offered in university/ private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

According to the schedule, the examination authority will conduct the AP EAMCET exam 2023 from May 13 to May 23, 2023. Whereas the preliminary answer keys for both the streams including engineering and pharmacy will be issued on May 24, 2023 at 9 AM.

AP EAMCET 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Steps to download the AP EAMCET 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam are required to fill out the necessary details to get their hall tickets. They can also follow the below-given steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of APSCHE i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the AP EAMCET admit card available on the homepage

Step 3: The new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required login credentials and click on the submit button

Step 5: Download and print a hard copy of the same for future reference

AP EAMCET 2023 Exam Details

As per the information provided in the information brochure, the AP EAMCET exam 2023 will be conducted in two shifts with the duration of 3 hours. The first shift exam will start from 9 am and will end at 12 pm. The second shift will be held between 3 pm to 6 pm respectively. It is advisable for the candidates to reach the exam centre at least 2 hours prior to the commencement of the examination.

