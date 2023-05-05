MHT CET Admit Card Out at cetcell.mahacet.org, Know How to Download Here

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card: As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra CET cell has issued the admit card for MHT CET exam 2023 for PCM group in online mode. Registered candidates who are appearing for the exams can check and download their hall tickets by entering the required login credentials from the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2023 (PCM group) Admit Card - Direct Link

How to download MHT CET 2023 admit card online?

In order to download the MHT CET admit cards 2023 (PCM Group), candidates are required to fill the necessary details such as application number, date of birth, security pin, etc. They can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET i.e. mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link available to download MHT CET 2023 admit card

Step 3: Fill out all the details such as application number, date of birth, etc

Step 4: The MHT CET 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through all the details mentioned on it and print a hard copy of it for future reference.

Details Mentioned on the MHT CET Admit Card 2023

The Maharashtra CET 2023 admit card download link is available on the official website. Candidates can check the following details that will be mentioned on the MAH CET 2023 admit cards.

Name and roll number of the candidate

Examination name

Details of exam centre i.e. name and address

Exam timings and duration

Important exam day instructions

MAH CET 2023 Exam Details

The examination authority will conduct the MAH MBA CET 2023 Re-exam on May 6, 2023, from 9.00 am to 11.30 am. Earlier, the MAH MBA/MMS CET was conducted on March 25 and 26, 2023.

