CUET PG 2023 Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

CUET PG 2023: NTA will close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 today, May 5, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can fill the application form by entering the required details through the official website i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the given schedule, the registration window will be open till 9.50 PM today, May 5, 2023, whereas the candidates can make the online fee payment of registration fee by 11.50 PM respectively. The testing agency will open the application correction window on May 6 till May 8. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 5 to June 12, 2023.

Documents Required for CUET PG 2023 Registrations

Candidates are requested to keep the below-given documents ready with them as these documents will be required at the time of the CUET PG registrations 2023.

Scanned copy of candidate’s photograph

Scanned copy of signature

Valid mobile number

Scanned copy of caste certificate

Scanned copy of 10th, 12th mark sheets

Steps to register for CUET PG 2023

Candidates are required to fill out the required details in the CUET PG application form. They can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA

Step 2: Now, click on the direct registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: The new login page will open, now register yourself by filling out the required credentials

Step 4: Now, enter all the required details in the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee as prescribed

Step 6: Go through the application form and then submit it

Step 7: Download and take print a hard copy of it for future use

CUET PG 2023

The examination authority will open the application correction window on May 6 to May 8, 2023, in online mode. The date of announcement of the CUET PG 2023 admit card and results will be announced soon on the official website.

