KCET admit card 2023 to release tomorrow, check steps to download here

KCET admit card  2023 will be issued on May 5 in online mode. Candidates can download the Karnataka CET hall ticket at kea.kar.nic.in. Know steps to download here

jagran josh
Updated: May 3, 2023 19:23 IST
KCET Admit Card 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be releasing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) admit card on May 5. Candidates can download their hall ticket online from the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They have to use their required login credentials to download KCET admit card. Only registered candidates will be issued the hall ticket to appear in the exam. 

As per the schedule, the KEA KCET exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023. However, the KCET Kannada language exam will be held on May 22. The exam authority will conduct the entrance exam in pen and paper mode. Without carrying the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam. 

KCET 2023 Dates 

The officials have already announced the important dates related to Karnataka KCET. Those appearing for the exam can go through the table to know the important dates: 

Events 

Dates

KCET Hall Ticket

May 5, 2023

KEA KCET 

May 20 and 21, 2023

KCET Kannada Language Exam

May 22, 2023

How to Download the KCET 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates can download their hall ticket only at the official KEA KCET website: kea.kar.ac.in. They can go through the steps provided below to download the admit card: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link
  • Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth
  • Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Download and take a print-out of it

What Details Will Be Mentioned on Karnataka CET Admit Card 2023? 

After downloading the admit card, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. They must go through it to avoid any error. In case of any discrepancy in the KCET hall ticket, candidates must contact the officials. Go through the details that is expected to be mentioned on it: 

  • Name
  • Registration or application number
  • Photograph
  • Signature
  • Paper appearing for 
  • Exam date 
  • Exam time
  • Address of exam centre
  • Exam day guidelines 

What Guidelines will be mentioned on KCET Hall Ticket 2023? 

As per last year’s information, it is expected that the admit card will likely to have the following instructions: 

  • Students must carry their hall ticket and one photo ID proof to the examination centre on the day of the exam.
  • They must not carry any prohibited items like mobile phones, electronic gadgets, books inside the exam centre.
  • They must reach the exam centre at least one hour before the commencement of the exam to avoid any inconvenience later.
  • They are advised to keep their Karnataka CET admit card safe after the conclusion of exam as well.




