Karnataka SSLC 2023 Result likely by this week, download KSEAB Class 10th marksheet at karresults.nic.in

Know when will Karnataka SSLC result 2023 for class 10th be declared? Check list of websites, steps to download KSEAB class 10th marksheet here

Karnataka SSLC 2023 Result: Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the class 10th result in May 2023. As per media reports, the SSLC result Karnataka is expected to be declared by this week. Due to the assembly elections in the state, the result is expected to be released before May 10, 2023. However, an official update regarding the Karnataka SSLC result 2023 date and time is still awaited.

As per past trends, this year too, the State Education Minister B.C Nagesh is expected to announce the date and time on his official Twitter account. Students can check their result online at these websites: karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. This year, SSLC exams were conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2023 at various centres across the state.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date and Time

Once the KSEAB class 10th date and time is confirmed, an official notice will be issued by the board. Till then, students can check the table below to know the expected result date:

Events Dates Karnataka class 10th result First week of May 2023 Karnataka SSLC exam March 28 to April 11, 2023

Where To Download Karnataka SSLC Result 2023?

To check KSEAB 10th result, students have to visit the official websites. However, due to heavy rush, there might be chances that the official website of the Karnataka board might not work. In that case, students can check their SSLC Karnataka result at these websites:

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

How To Download KSEAB Class 10th Marksheet 2023?

As per the tentative schedule and media reports, class 10th result is likely to be announced before May 10, 2023. Students can download their marksheet online soon after the release of result. Check below the steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SSLC exam result link

Step 3: Enter all the asked details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: SSLC result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out of it

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Karnataka 10th Toppers, Latest News and Updates