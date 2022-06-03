Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2022 (SSC Result - Tomorrow): Know AP SSC and Intermediate Result Date, How to Check

    Updated: Jun 3, 2022 11:59 IST
    AP Board Result 2022
    AP Board Result 2022
    Register For AP Board Result 2022 Updates
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    AP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    AP Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Highlights
    AP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check AP Board Result 2022 SSC and Inter in Online Mode?
    Where to Check Andhra Pradesh Board Results 2022 Class 10th and 12th
    AP Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    AP Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will be releasing the AP SSC and Intermediate results 2022 by May. Candidates who have appeared for the AP 10th and 12th board examinations will be able to check the examination results through the link provided on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

    To check the AP Class 10 and 12 Results 2022, students are required to enter the class 10 and 12 registration number in the result window. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the AP SSC and Intermediate results 2022 will also be available on this page. The link will be live as soon as the results are declared.

    The Andhra Pradesh board of secondary and higher secondary education will conduct 10th and 12th class exams tentatively in March-April 2022. Candidates will be notified of the result related details on this page. Candidates can bookmark this page for further updates on the declaration of the AP 10th and 12th Results 2022.

    AP Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Highlights

    Exam name

    Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination

    Board

    Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh

    Result Name

    AP SSC, Intermediate Exams 2022

    Official website

    bse.ap.gov.in (for SSC result)

    bie.ap.gov.in (for intermediate result)

    AP SSC results 2022 release date

    May 2022

    AP 10th result declaration mode

    Online and via SMS

    Credentials required to check AP 10th, 12th results

    Roll number

    AP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

    Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 are expected to be declared on the official website of Andhra Pradesh board by May 2022. Candidates appearing for the AP Board 10th and 12th examinations can check the tentative schedule of the SSC and Intermediate examinations.

    Particulars

    Tentative dates

    AP SSC board exams 2022 dates

    March 2022

    AP Intermediate exams 2022 dates

    March 2022

    AP Class 10 result 2022 release date

    4th June 2022

    AP Inter result 2022 date

    May 2022

    Compartment exam 2022 date

    June 2022

    AP Board compartment result 2022

    July 2022

    How To Check AP Board Result 2022 SSC and Inter in Online Mode?

    Andhra Pradesh Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website of the bord. Students will also be able to check the AP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the AP Board Results 2022.

    Step 1st- Visit bie.ap.gov.in or JagranJosh.

    Step 2nd- Find the link stating ‘AP Result 2022.

    Step 3rd- Click on the AP 10th/12th result link

    Step 4th- Enter the AP 10th/ 12th registration number in the link

    Step 5th- Download the AP Results 2022 for further reference.

    Where to Check Andhra Pradesh Board Results 2022 Class 10th and 12th

    Along with the Andhra Pradesh Board official website, students who have appeared for the AP SSC and Intermediate exams will also be able to check the results through the list of websites provided below.

    AP 10th Result Link 2022

    • bse.ap.gov.in
    • bseap.org
    • examresults.net.in
    • results.gov.in
    • Indiaresults.com

    AP 12th Result Link 2022

    • examresults.ap.nic.in
    • results.bie.ap.gov.in
    • results.apcfss.in
    • Bie.ap.gov.in

    AP Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Candidates checking the AP 10th and 12th Results 2022 can also follow the steps and the online result window images provided below to check the result.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of AP Board

    AP Board Results 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the Matric/ Intermediate Result link

    AP Board Results 2022

    Step 3rd: Enter the AP Board 10/12th roll number in the result link

    AP Board Results 2022

    AP Board Results 2022

    Step 4th: The AP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

    How To Check AP Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

    In case an online window is unavailable for students to check the AP SSC and Intermediate Results 2022, students can also check their results VIA SMS. To get the AP 10th and 12th Results via SMS students are required to follow the steps provided below.

    Step 1st: Open the SMS tab

    Step 2nd: Enter the AP 10th/ 12th Hall ticket number in the given format - SSC <space> Hall Ticket No

    Step 3rd: Send to 56300

    To check AP 12th Results candidates can follow the steps given below.

    • SMS Format - APGEN<space>REGISTRATION NO
    • Send it to 56263
    • The AP inter result 2022 will be sent on the same number.

    What details will be mentioned in the AP Board Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th? 

    When downloading the Andhra Pradesh board class 10 and 12th results 2022 from the official website, students are advised to read through all the details given on the result. Students are advised to cross check all the details mentioned on the AP 10th and 12th marksheets. The mark sheets will contain the following details.

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared for
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    AP Board Results 2022 Statistics

    Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 and 12th results will be declared on the official website of  the board. Along with releasing the AP Board SSC and HSC Results 2022 students will also be able to check the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations. Candidates can check below the complete numbers of the performance of the students in the previous year 10th and 12th exams.

    AP Board 10th Results Statistics

    Year

    Total students

    Girls pass %

    Boys pass %

    Overall pass %

    2021

    6,29,981

    100%

    100%

    100%

    2020

    Around 6.3 lakh

    -

    -

    -

    2019

    6,21,649

    95.09%

    94.68%

    94.88%

    2018

    6,13,378

    94.56

    94.41

    94.48

    2017

    6,22,538

    91.97

    91.87

    91.92

    2016

    7,21,345

    92.41

    90.15

    93.26

    2015

    6,44,961

    90.6

    88.4

    89.5

    2014

    6,33,002

    88.9

    85.2

    86.9

    AP Board 12th Results Statistics

    Particulars

    Total students or percentage

    Total number of students appeared

    5,08,672

    Total number of students passed

    5,08,672

    Overall Pass percentage

    100%

    Girls pass percentage

    100%

    Boys pass percentage

    100%

    AP Board Class 12 performance over the years

    Year

    Overall Pass Percentage

    Total Appeared Candidates

    2021

    100%

    5,08,672

    2020

    63%

    4,35,655

    2019

    72.00%

    9.65,000

    2018

    73.30%

    5,16,103

    2017

    74%

    4,93,891

    2016

    74%

    8, 56,701

    2015

    82%

    7, 93,496

    2014

    77%

    7, 71,587

    2013

    63.27

    7, 56,459

    What After the Announcement of AP Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th?

    After the Andhra Pradesh class 10 and 12 results 2022 are announced on the official website students who have qualified the class 10 exams will be eligible for the admissions to class 11 in various streams while the students who qualified class 12 will be eligible for admissions to various undergraduate higher studies programmes.

    Andhra Pradesh board will also be conducting the rechecking and revaluation and the compartmental exams for the students who want to get the answer sheets re-evaluated for any totalling mistakes or want to improve their scores through compartmental exams.

    The applications for the AP Board 10th and 12th Re-evaluation process and compartmental exams will be available on the official website shortly after the results are announced on the official website.

    Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    AP Board 10th and 12th Revaluation and scrutiny will be conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for any evaluation or totalling mistakes. Candidates who have doubts in the answer sheet evaluations are required to first apply for the AP re-evaluation process. The applications will be available on the official website shortly after the exam results are declared.

    After the applications are released students are required to fill in the applications mentioning the answer sheets they wish to get re-evaluated.

    AP Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 - Compartmental Exam

    Andhra Pradesh Compartmental exams will be conducted for the students who want a second chance in improving their scores in the 10th and 12th board exams.  The AP Board class 10 and 12 compartmental examinations will be conducted shortly after the examination results are declared.

    Candidates who were unable to qualify the exams in their first attempt or want to improve their scores can apply for the AP Board class 10 and 12 compartment exams through the applications released on the official website.

    Any changes in the marks after the compartmental examinations will be updated on the marksheets of the students.

    AP Board Class 10th and 12th Toppers

    AP Board officials will be releasing the list of students who have topped the examinations in the different districts. The toppers list will be streamwise for the intermediate students while the class 10 toppers will be overall.

    AP Board 10th 2019 Toppers

    Rank

    Topper’s name (2019)

    Marks Obtained

    1

    Vardan Reddy

    992/1000

    2

    Afran Sheikh

    991/1000

    3

    Mukku Deekshita

    990/1000

    3

    Kuraba Shinyatha

    990/1000

    3

    Vayalap Sushma

    990/1000

    3

    Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi

    990/1000

    AP 12th 2021 Toppers

    Name of the Students

    Obtained Marks

    Mukku Deekshitha

    990

    Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi

    990

    Kuraba Shinyatha

    990

    AP Inter 2nd Year Toppers for MEC (Mathematics, Economics, Chemistry)

    Name of the Students

    Obtained Marks

    Nishanth Krishna

    992

    Meena

    981

    Naga Venkata Abhishek

    981

    AP Intermediate 2nd Year Toppers for CEC (Commerce, Economics, Chemistry)

    Name of the Students

    Obtained Marks

    Kadambari Geetha

    968

    A. Selvaraj Priya

    966

    Kasa Shivaram

    964

    AP Inter 2nd Year HEC Topper Students Name With Marks

    Name of the Students

    Obtained Marks

    Geetha

    966

    Lavanya

    952

    Satyanarayana

    949

    About AP Board School Examination Board

    The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is responsible for the promotion, management and development of secondary level school education in the state. The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations for Class 10th students in the state every year. In addition to this, the board also conducts other minor examinations including the Professional Advancement Test for Teachers, Technical Certificate Course Examination, Technical TTC Examination, National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Examinations, 2nd year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.82 Reg Examinations, L.I. Sc Examinations, Headmasters Accounts Test, 1st Year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.41 Reg Examinations, National Talent Search Examinations, LPT Exams (Telugu, Hindi, Urdu).

    The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was formed in the year 1971 to regulate and supervise the intermediate education system in the state of Andhra Pradesh. As part of its various responsibilities, the BIEAP prescribes the syllabus and course curriculum for 1st year Board and 2nd year Board students. It also conducts the annual board exams for these classes in the month of February-March, every year.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    AP Inter Class 11, 12 Exam Hall Tickets 2022 Released at bie.ap.gov.in, Get Download Link Here

    Published on: 2022-04-25 16:41

    AP Inter Hall Ticket 2022 for 1st and 2nd year exams have been released at - jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in. Students will have to use their roll number to download the admit card. Get details here 

    AP Inter Practical Exam 2022 Postponed, BIEAP to issue Revised Schedule for Practical Exams Soon at bie.ap.gov.in

    Published on: 2022-03-11 13:52

    AP Inter Practical Exam 2022 Postponed: AP Intermediate Practical Exam 2022 have been postponed as per the latest announcement from Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh. Read Official Notification at bie.ap.gov.in.

    AP Inter Time Table 2022 Revised: 1st, 2nd Year Exam Date Postponed to avoid clash with JEE Mains

    Published on: 2022-03-03 17:03

    AP Inter exam 2022 has been postponed as it was clashing with JEE Main exam. The revised schedule has been released and can be checked here.

    More News

    FAQ

    When will the AP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 be announced?

    The AP Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 are expected to be announced by May 2022.

    How to check the AP Board 10th and 12th results?

    Candidates can check the AP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 by entering the 10th and 12th registration number in the result link provided.

    What details will be mentioned in the AP 10th and 12th result sheets?

    The AP 10th and 12th results 2022 will include the name and roll number of the students, name of the examination, marks secured in the exams and the qualifying status of the students.

    When will the original copy of mark sheets be issued?

    The original hardcopy of the AP Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be sent to the schools from where students can get the original copy.