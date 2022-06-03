AP Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will be releasing the AP SSC and Intermediate results 2022 by May. Candidates who have appeared for the AP 10th and 12th board examinations will be able to check the examination results through the link provided on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

To check the AP Class 10 and 12 Results 2022, students are required to enter the class 10 and 12 registration number in the result window. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the AP SSC and Intermediate results 2022 will also be available on this page. The link will be live as soon as the results are declared.

The Andhra Pradesh board of secondary and higher secondary education will conduct 10th and 12th class exams tentatively in March-April 2022. Candidates will be notified of the result related details on this page. Candidates can bookmark this page for further updates on the declaration of the AP 10th and 12th Results 2022.

AP Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Highlights

Exam name Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination Board Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh Result Name AP SSC, Intermediate Exams 2022 Official website bse.ap.gov.in (for SSC result) bie.ap.gov.in (for intermediate result) AP SSC results 2022 release date May 2022 AP 10th result declaration mode Online and via SMS Credentials required to check AP 10th, 12th results Roll number

AP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 are expected to be declared on the official website of Andhra Pradesh board by May 2022. Candidates appearing for the AP Board 10th and 12th examinations can check the tentative schedule of the SSC and Intermediate examinations.

Particulars Tentative dates AP SSC board exams 2022 dates March 2022 AP Intermediate exams 2022 dates March 2022 AP Class 10 result 2022 release date 4th June 2022 AP Inter result 2022 date May 2022 Compartment exam 2022 date June 2022 AP Board compartment result 2022 July 2022

How To Check AP Board Result 2022 SSC and Inter in Online Mode?

Andhra Pradesh Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website of the bord. Students will also be able to check the AP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the AP Board Results 2022.

Step 1st- Visit bie.ap.gov.in or JagranJosh.

Step 2nd- Find the link stating ‘AP Result 2022.

Step 3rd- Click on the AP 10th/12th result link

Step 4th- Enter the AP 10th/ 12th registration number in the link

Step 5th- Download the AP Results 2022 for further reference.

Where to Check Andhra Pradesh Board Results 2022 Class 10th and 12th

Along with the Andhra Pradesh Board official website, students who have appeared for the AP SSC and Intermediate exams will also be able to check the results through the list of websites provided below.

AP 10th Result Link 2022

bse.ap.gov.in

bseap.org

examresults.net.in

results.gov.in

Indiaresults.com

AP 12th Result Link 2022

examresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

Bie.ap.gov.in

AP Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Candidates checking the AP 10th and 12th Results 2022 can also follow the steps and the online result window images provided below to check the result.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of AP Board

Step 2nd: Click on the Matric/ Intermediate Result link

Step 3rd: Enter the AP Board 10/12th roll number in the result link

Step 4th: The AP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

How To Check AP Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

In case an online window is unavailable for students to check the AP SSC and Intermediate Results 2022, students can also check their results VIA SMS. To get the AP 10th and 12th Results via SMS students are required to follow the steps provided below.

Step 1st: Open the SMS tab

Step 2nd: Enter the AP 10th/ 12th Hall ticket number in the given format - SSC <space> Hall Ticket No

Step 3rd: Send to 56300

To check AP 12th Results candidates can follow the steps given below.

SMS Format - APGEN<space>REGISTRATION NO

Send it to 56263

The AP inter result 2022 will be sent on the same number.

What details will be mentioned in the AP Board Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th?

When downloading the Andhra Pradesh board class 10 and 12th results 2022 from the official website, students are advised to read through all the details given on the result. Students are advised to cross check all the details mentioned on the AP 10th and 12th marksheets. The mark sheets will contain the following details.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

AP Board Results 2022 Statistics

Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 and 12th results will be declared on the official website of the board. Along with releasing the AP Board SSC and HSC Results 2022 students will also be able to check the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations. Candidates can check below the complete numbers of the performance of the students in the previous year 10th and 12th exams.

AP Board 10th Results Statistics

Year Total students Girls pass % Boys pass % Overall pass % 2021 6,29,981 100% 100% 100% 2020 Around 6.3 lakh - - - 2019 6,21,649 95.09% 94.68% 94.88% 2018 6,13,378 94.56 94.41 94.48 2017 6,22,538 91.97 91.87 91.92 2016 7,21,345 92.41 90.15 93.26 2015 6,44,961 90.6 88.4 89.5 2014 6,33,002 88.9 85.2 86.9

AP Board 12th Results Statistics

Particulars Total students or percentage Total number of students appeared 5,08,672 Total number of students passed 5,08,672 Overall Pass percentage 100% Girls pass percentage 100% Boys pass percentage 100%

AP Board Class 12 performance over the years

Year Overall Pass Percentage Total Appeared Candidates 2021 100% 5,08,672 2020 63% 4,35,655 2019 72.00% 9.65,000 2018 73.30% 5,16,103 2017 74% 4,93,891 2016 74% 8, 56,701 2015 82% 7, 93,496 2014 77% 7, 71,587 2013 63.27 7, 56,459

What After the Announcement of AP Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th?

After the Andhra Pradesh class 10 and 12 results 2022 are announced on the official website students who have qualified the class 10 exams will be eligible for the admissions to class 11 in various streams while the students who qualified class 12 will be eligible for admissions to various undergraduate higher studies programmes.

Andhra Pradesh board will also be conducting the rechecking and revaluation and the compartmental exams for the students who want to get the answer sheets re-evaluated for any totalling mistakes or want to improve their scores through compartmental exams.

The applications for the AP Board 10th and 12th Re-evaluation process and compartmental exams will be available on the official website shortly after the results are announced on the official website.

Andhra Pradesh Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

AP Board 10th and 12th Revaluation and scrutiny will be conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for any evaluation or totalling mistakes. Candidates who have doubts in the answer sheet evaluations are required to first apply for the AP re-evaluation process. The applications will be available on the official website shortly after the exam results are declared.

After the applications are released students are required to fill in the applications mentioning the answer sheets they wish to get re-evaluated.

AP Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 - Compartmental Exam

Andhra Pradesh Compartmental exams will be conducted for the students who want a second chance in improving their scores in the 10th and 12th board exams. The AP Board class 10 and 12 compartmental examinations will be conducted shortly after the examination results are declared.

Candidates who were unable to qualify the exams in their first attempt or want to improve their scores can apply for the AP Board class 10 and 12 compartment exams through the applications released on the official website.

Any changes in the marks after the compartmental examinations will be updated on the marksheets of the students.

AP Board Class 10th and 12th Toppers

AP Board officials will be releasing the list of students who have topped the examinations in the different districts. The toppers list will be streamwise for the intermediate students while the class 10 toppers will be overall.

AP Board 10th 2019 Toppers

Rank Topper’s name (2019) Marks Obtained 1 Vardan Reddy 992/1000 2 Afran Sheikh 991/1000 3 Mukku Deekshita 990/1000 3 Kuraba Shinyatha 990/1000 3 Vayalap Sushma 990/1000 3 Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi 990/1000

AP 12th 2021 Toppers

Name of the Students Obtained Marks Mukku Deekshitha 990 Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi 990 Kuraba Shinyatha 990

AP Inter 2nd Year Toppers for MEC (Mathematics, Economics, Chemistry)

Name of the Students Obtained Marks Nishanth Krishna 992 Meena 981 Naga Venkata Abhishek 981

AP Intermediate 2nd Year Toppers for CEC (Commerce, Economics, Chemistry)

Name of the Students Obtained Marks Kadambari Geetha 968 A. Selvaraj Priya 966 Kasa Shivaram 964

AP Inter 2nd Year HEC Topper Students Name With Marks

Name of the Students Obtained Marks Geetha 966 Lavanya 952 Satyanarayana 949

About AP Board School Examination Board

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is responsible for the promotion, management and development of secondary level school education in the state. The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations for Class 10th students in the state every year. In addition to this, the board also conducts other minor examinations including the Professional Advancement Test for Teachers, Technical Certificate Course Examination, Technical TTC Examination, National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Examinations, 2nd year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.82 Reg Examinations, L.I. Sc Examinations, Headmasters Accounts Test, 1st Year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.41 Reg Examinations, National Talent Search Examinations, LPT Exams (Telugu, Hindi, Urdu).

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was formed in the year 1971 to regulate and supervise the intermediate education system in the state of Andhra Pradesh. As part of its various responsibilities, the BIEAP prescribes the syllabus and course curriculum for 1st year Board and 2nd year Board students. It also conducts the annual board exams for these classes in the month of February-March, every year.