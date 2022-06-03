|AP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
AP Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will be releasing the AP SSC and Intermediate results 2022 by May. Candidates who have appeared for the AP 10th and 12th board examinations will be able to check the examination results through the link provided on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in.
To check the AP Class 10 and 12 Results 2022, students are required to enter the class 10 and 12 registration number in the result window. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the AP SSC and Intermediate results 2022 will also be available on this page. The link will be live as soon as the results are declared.
The Andhra Pradesh board of secondary and higher secondary education will conduct 10th and 12th class exams tentatively in March-April 2022. Candidates will be notified of the result related details on this page. Candidates can bookmark this page for further updates on the declaration of the AP 10th and 12th Results 2022.
|
Exam name
|
Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination
|
Board
|
Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh
|
Result Name
|
AP SSC, Intermediate Exams 2022
|
Official website
|
bse.ap.gov.in (for SSC result)
bie.ap.gov.in (for intermediate result)
|
AP SSC results 2022 release date
|
May 2022
|
AP 10th result declaration mode
|
Online and via SMS
|
Credentials required to check AP 10th, 12th results
|
Roll number
Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 are expected to be declared on the official website of Andhra Pradesh board by May 2022. Candidates appearing for the AP Board 10th and 12th examinations can check the tentative schedule of the SSC and Intermediate examinations.
|
Particulars
|
Tentative dates
|
AP SSC board exams 2022 dates
|
March 2022
|
AP Intermediate exams 2022 dates
|
March 2022
|
AP Class 10 result 2022 release date
|
4th June 2022
|
AP Inter result 2022 date
|
May 2022
|
Compartment exam 2022 date
|
June 2022
|
AP Board compartment result 2022
|
July 2022
Andhra Pradesh Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website of the bord. Students will also be able to check the AP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the AP Board Results 2022.
Step 1st- Visit bie.ap.gov.in or JagranJosh.
Step 2nd- Find the link stating ‘AP Result 2022.
Step 3rd- Click on the AP 10th/12th result link
Step 4th- Enter the AP 10th/ 12th registration number in the link
Step 5th- Download the AP Results 2022 for further reference.
Along with the Andhra Pradesh Board official website, students who have appeared for the AP SSC and Intermediate exams will also be able to check the results through the list of websites provided below.
AP 10th Result Link 2022
AP 12th Result Link 2022
Candidates checking the AP 10th and 12th Results 2022 can also follow the steps and the online result window images provided below to check the result.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of AP Board
Step 2nd: Click on the Matric/ Intermediate Result link
Step 3rd: Enter the AP Board 10/12th roll number in the result link
Step 4th: The AP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference
In case an online window is unavailable for students to check the AP SSC and Intermediate Results 2022, students can also check their results VIA SMS. To get the AP 10th and 12th Results via SMS students are required to follow the steps provided below.
Step 1st: Open the SMS tab
Step 2nd: Enter the AP 10th/ 12th Hall ticket number in the given format - SSC <space> Hall Ticket No
Step 3rd: Send to 56300
To check AP 12th Results candidates can follow the steps given below.
When downloading the Andhra Pradesh board class 10 and 12th results 2022 from the official website, students are advised to read through all the details given on the result. Students are advised to cross check all the details mentioned on the AP 10th and 12th marksheets. The mark sheets will contain the following details.
Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 and 12th results will be declared on the official website of the board. Along with releasing the AP Board SSC and HSC Results 2022 students will also be able to check the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations. Candidates can check below the complete numbers of the performance of the students in the previous year 10th and 12th exams.
AP Board 10th Results Statistics
|
Year
|
Total students
|
Girls pass %
|
Boys pass %
|
Overall pass %
|
2021
|
6,29,981
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
2020
|
Around 6.3 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2019
|
6,21,649
|
95.09%
|
94.68%
|
94.88%
|
2018
|
6,13,378
|
94.56
|
94.41
|
94.48
|
2017
|
6,22,538
|
91.97
|
91.87
|
91.92
|
2016
|
7,21,345
|
92.41
|
90.15
|
93.26
|
2015
|
6,44,961
|
90.6
|
88.4
|
89.5
|
2014
|
6,33,002
|
88.9
|
85.2
|
86.9
AP Board 12th Results Statistics
|
Particulars
|
Total students or percentage
|
Total number of students appeared
|
5,08,672
|
Total number of students passed
|
5,08,672
|
Overall Pass percentage
|
100%
|
Girls pass percentage
|
100%
|
Boys pass percentage
|
100%
AP Board Class 12 performance over the years
|
Year
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
Total Appeared Candidates
|
2021
|
100%
|
5,08,672
|
2020
|
63%
|
4,35,655
|
2019
|
72.00%
|
9.65,000
|
2018
|
73.30%
|
5,16,103
|
2017
|
74%
|
4,93,891
|
2016
|
74%
|
8, 56,701
|
2015
|
82%
|
7, 93,496
|
2014
|
77%
|
7, 71,587
|
2013
|
63.27
|
7, 56,459
After the Andhra Pradesh class 10 and 12 results 2022 are announced on the official website students who have qualified the class 10 exams will be eligible for the admissions to class 11 in various streams while the students who qualified class 12 will be eligible for admissions to various undergraduate higher studies programmes.
Andhra Pradesh board will also be conducting the rechecking and revaluation and the compartmental exams for the students who want to get the answer sheets re-evaluated for any totalling mistakes or want to improve their scores through compartmental exams.
The applications for the AP Board 10th and 12th Re-evaluation process and compartmental exams will be available on the official website shortly after the results are announced on the official website.
AP Board 10th and 12th Revaluation and scrutiny will be conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for any evaluation or totalling mistakes. Candidates who have doubts in the answer sheet evaluations are required to first apply for the AP re-evaluation process. The applications will be available on the official website shortly after the exam results are declared.
After the applications are released students are required to fill in the applications mentioning the answer sheets they wish to get re-evaluated.
Andhra Pradesh Compartmental exams will be conducted for the students who want a second chance in improving their scores in the 10th and 12th board exams. The AP Board class 10 and 12 compartmental examinations will be conducted shortly after the examination results are declared.
Candidates who were unable to qualify the exams in their first attempt or want to improve their scores can apply for the AP Board class 10 and 12 compartment exams through the applications released on the official website.
Any changes in the marks after the compartmental examinations will be updated on the marksheets of the students.
AP Board officials will be releasing the list of students who have topped the examinations in the different districts. The toppers list will be streamwise for the intermediate students while the class 10 toppers will be overall.
AP Board 10th 2019 Toppers
|
Rank
|
Topper’s name (2019)
|
Marks Obtained
|
1
|
Vardan Reddy
|
992/1000
|
2
|
Afran Sheikh
|
991/1000
|
3
|
Mukku Deekshita
|
990/1000
|
3
|
Kuraba Shinyatha
|
990/1000
|
3
|
Vayalap Sushma
|
990/1000
|
3
|
Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi
|
990/1000
AP 12th 2021 Toppers
|
Name of the Students
|
Obtained Marks
|
Mukku Deekshitha
|
990
|
Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi
|
990
|
Kuraba Shinyatha
|
990
AP Inter 2nd Year Toppers for MEC (Mathematics, Economics, Chemistry)
|
Name of the Students
|
Obtained Marks
|
Nishanth Krishna
|
992
|
Meena
|
981
|
Naga Venkata Abhishek
|
981
AP Intermediate 2nd Year Toppers for CEC (Commerce, Economics, Chemistry)
|
Name of the Students
|
Obtained Marks
|
Kadambari Geetha
|
968
|
A. Selvaraj Priya
|
966
|
Kasa Shivaram
|
964
AP Inter 2nd Year HEC Topper Students Name With Marks
|
Name of the Students
|
Obtained Marks
|
Geetha
|
966
|
Lavanya
|
952
|
Satyanarayana
|
949
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is responsible for the promotion, management and development of secondary level school education in the state. The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations for Class 10th students in the state every year. In addition to this, the board also conducts other minor examinations including the Professional Advancement Test for Teachers, Technical Certificate Course Examination, Technical TTC Examination, National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Examinations, 2nd year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.82 Reg Examinations, L.I. Sc Examinations, Headmasters Accounts Test, 1st Year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.41 Reg Examinations, National Talent Search Examinations, LPT Exams (Telugu, Hindi, Urdu).
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was formed in the year 1971 to regulate and supervise the intermediate education system in the state of Andhra Pradesh. As part of its various responsibilities, the BIEAP prescribes the syllabus and course curriculum for 1st year Board and 2nd year Board students. It also conducts the annual board exams for these classes in the month of February-March, every year.
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2022 for 1st and 2nd year exams have been released at - jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in. Students will have to use their roll number to download the admit card. Get details here
AP Inter Practical Exam 2022 Postponed: AP Intermediate Practical Exam 2022 have been postponed as per the latest announcement from Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh. Read Official Notification at bie.ap.gov.in.
AP Inter exam 2022 has been postponed as it was clashing with JEE Main exam. The revised schedule has been released and can be checked here.